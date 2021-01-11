Photo: Petco

Petco Health and Wellness Company has opened a new concept store designed to give pet parents and their dogs a chance to experience the chain’s private label in a new way.

The retailer opened Reddy SoHo last week, its first concept boutique built completely around the company’s premium lifestyle private label line of products for dogs. The Manhattan location, according to Petco, is intended to provide an “elevated shopping experience” based on a curated selection of Reddy brand items and in-store experiences designed to delight both two- and four-legged customers.

Petco, which launched the Reddy line in 2018, has seen it grow into one of its most popular brands. The retailer describes items within the brand’s portfolio covering apparel, collars, leashes, harnesses, beds, bowls, feeders and travel accessories as “high-quality, innovative, functional and sustainably-made.”

Like other pet products, the brand’s sales have jumped since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nick Konat, Petco’s chief merchandising officer, said pet parents are getting outside more than ever and taking their dogs with them. The new store, he said, “will continue fueling that exploration by giving New York City pet parents a hub to bond, recharge and find the latest must-have gear to style their best lives together.”

The SoHo store design follows the Reddy brand’s color palette and includes a lounge with free Wi-Fi. The store will add an “adventure concierge” in the coming months who will help pet parents plan activities with their dogs and will offer a calendar of recommended activities in and around the city.

The boutique will house a fitting station for pet apparel featuring custom services such as on-site monogramming and personalized pet tags. Other amenities will include phone charging stations, sanitary water stations and a “treatery” with whipped cream cups for dogs.

The store will also have a JustFoodForDogs fresh nutrition station offering a variety of dog foods, treats and supplements to cater to the nutritional and health needs of its four-legged customers.

Petco plans to add new Reddy products that will be exclusive to the SoHo store.

Customers will be able to apply their Petco Pals Rewards and Petco gift cards for purchases at the location, which is open nine to nine, seven days a week.

Petco Opens Reddy SoHo, its First Owned Brand Flagship for Pets in New York City – Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.