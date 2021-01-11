Petco’s new boutique concept is a private label experience
Petco Health and Wellness Company has opened a new concept store designed to give pet parents and their dogs a chance to experience the chain’s private label in a new way.
The retailer opened Reddy SoHo last week, its first concept boutique built completely around the company’s premium lifestyle private label line of products for dogs. The Manhattan location, according to Petco, is intended to provide an “elevated shopping experience” based on a curated selection of Reddy brand items and in-store experiences designed to delight both two- and four-legged customers.
Petco, which launched the Reddy line in 2018, has seen it grow into one of its most popular brands. The retailer describes items within the brand’s portfolio covering apparel, collars, leashes, harnesses, beds, bowls, feeders and travel accessories as “high-quality, innovative, functional and sustainably-made.”
Like other pet products, the brand’s sales have jumped since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nick Konat, Petco’s chief merchandising officer, said pet parents are getting outside more than ever and taking their dogs with them. The new store, he said, “will continue fueling that exploration by giving New York City pet parents a hub to bond, recharge and find the latest must-have gear to style their best lives together.”
The SoHo store design follows the Reddy brand’s color palette and includes a lounge with free Wi-Fi. The store will add an “adventure concierge” in the coming months who will help pet parents plan activities with their dogs and will offer a calendar of recommended activities in and around the city.
The boutique will house a fitting station for pet apparel featuring custom services such as on-site monogramming and personalized pet tags. Other amenities will include phone charging stations, sanitary water stations and a “treatery” with whipped cream cups for dogs.
The store will also have a JustFoodForDogs fresh nutrition station offering a variety of dog foods, treats and supplements to cater to the nutritional and health needs of its four-legged customers.
Petco plans to add new Reddy products that will be exclusive to the SoHo store.
Customers will be able to apply their Petco Pals Rewards and Petco gift cards for purchases at the location, which is open nine to nine, seven days a week.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think the Reddy store concept will be successful enough to warrant further expansion by Petco? Do you see more retailers opening store concepts entirely or primarily dedicated to popular private label lines?
5 Comments on "Petco’s new boutique concept is a private label experience"
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
It’s probably a wait-and-see. Presumably, e-commerce data drove the location for the first store as well as the merchandising assortment. I applaud their investment in an experiential brick-and-mortar location.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I don’t think the Reddy store concept merely will be successful. It will be a smash hit. Out of the park. And yes, other retailers in this category will go to school on this one, and we will see change in stores.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Concept stores are a great way to reinforce how engaging brick-and-mortar can be, but original store chains should also receive as much attention. Pet stores have suffered from staffing shortages, and this is a space where knowledgeable and available staff really matter. The pet category as a whole can certainly use this excitement, but the original model also needs a revamp.
We see this problematic approach in all retail categories – getting excited about a concept store spinoff and continuing to neglect the original brick-and-mortar platform. Hopefully both channels receive resources and dedicated strategy.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
This is Nordstrom Local for pet owners and a great way to position their private label for national rollout. Given the success of PetSmart’s Chewy service, Petco has been playing catch-up for the past two years. Leveraging Reddy stores to help pet owners enjoy more experiences with their pets will be a great way for Petco to grow customer loyalty and increase awareness of their private label products.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
The Reddy concept feels like it has incredible potential to connect with dogs and dog parents alike. It looks like an effective showcase for their private label brands delivered in an experience entirely tailored to the needs of the customer. I wish them well.