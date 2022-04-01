Omicron threatens to mess retail up
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now, according to several accounts, the fastest spreading virus in history with over one million cases reported yesterday in the U.S.
News of the virus’s progress is creating a new wave of disruption in retail operations as workers, already in short supply in many businesses, are forced to stay home after testing positive. Consumers, themselves hit with the variant or seeking to avoid getting it, are turning to online ordering for delivery or curbside pickup in greater numbers.
The good news is that retailers are relatively well prepared to deal with this moment after nearly two years of practice responding to the ebbs and flows of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The bad news is that complicating factors, such as a lack of personnel and people dismissive of the public health threat, make it more difficult for businesses to address the current challenge and are potentially creating a scenario that may prolong the pandemic.
Retailers have responded in a variety of ways to the rise in cases.
Apple has closed some of its locations to customers and others, including Walmart, have shut stores temporarily.
Other retailers have been forced to add hours and pay overtime to keep up with demand as they find themselves short-staffed in the face of rising cases. Some have limited store hours as their personnel and systems are stressed by demand and rapid shifts in shopping behavior created as a byproduct of the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Face mask rules and social distancing have largely been left up to customers. In some parts of the country, shoppers tend to wear masks in stores but, in many locales, stores are packed with unmasked customers who remain unconcerned about getting or spreading COVID-19.
The province of Quebec, this past Sunday, began requiring businesses designated as non-essential retail to close for the day. This was the first of three planned closure days. Pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations are allowed to remain open.
Retailers objected to the action.
“The last thing businesses need during these difficult times is additional restrictions,” Charles Milliard, president of the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce, said in a statement. “We must leave the choice to businesses to open or close at the time that makes the most sense for them, their employees and their customers.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How well do you think retailers are responding to the current operational challenges created by the spike in Omicron cases around the country? Do retailers have a responsibility to do more to try to curtail the spread of the virus in its current form?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The most important thing retailers can do is to remain vigilant and flexible. Conditions are changing daily, and can vary considerably by geography. Most retailers are doing everything they can to create a safe environment for shoppers and staff. While Omicron is creating new challenges, the protocols retailers already have established are likely good enough. Everyone has a responsibility to play their part to curtail the spread of the virus, and I believe that most retailers are doing the very best that they can.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Retailers need to enforce mask mandates for the next three months. Omicron seems to be a milder version and is coming at the right time. I believe this is our best chance to gather herd immunity. Experts say this will peak in the next 60 to 90 days. We need to either get everyone vaccinated or get herd immunity before the next variant, which could be more lethal, it appears.
The simple truth is that we could have nipped COVID-19 in the bud by locking down completely for three weeks. But that was two years ago, so the best we can do now is mask up, boost up, and shop safely.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
My local pharmacy is an embarrassment. Pharmacy techs wearing chin diapers — and then, lo and behold, they didn’t have enough people to staff the store on Saturday and just closed.
Most other retailers seem to be doing a reasonable job. Thing is, this thing hit so fast, it took a few beats to adjust to the new reality. It was that sudden (in Florida).
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Sorry, but I just can’t think like this anymore. With the dominant form of preferred shopping now being online, what’s to stop you from getting what you want no matter what happens? Remember the “supply chain” issues? You know, the ones that never happened? I think retailers are so much more savvy than say five years ago, they will overcome Omicron with excellent e-commerce (including AI), BOPAS, next-day shipping and whatever it takes to get goods to consumers. We are NOT reliant on physical space anymore so, if the consumer is at home due to illness or fear of it, and you have what they want/need — so what?
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
While shopping online is no doubt a option that many will choose, supply chain issues are an ongoing reality and the list goes on and on. Here’s just some of what I’ve noticed locally in the past week. Trader Joe’s had more empty shelf space days before New Year’s Eve than I’ve seen in decades of shopping the chain. Target stores here, never known for being very good at maintaining inventory, have been bad by their own standards. Online orders placed with Whole Foods for pickup come back with OOS notices. Local pharmacies are out-of-stock on COVID testing kits or limiting purchase amounts to try to stay in-stock.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Is this “Here we go again,” or are we prepared and practiced to quickly adjust to this new wave of COVID-19? The Omicron variant is the third wave of the pandemic. Just when we think it all may be behind us, here we go again. The difference is this time we have some experience. We know how to deploy our workforce and move away from traditional retail (in-store and in-person, if necessary) and, while not ideal, we’ve had a little practice.
Everyone should do what is necessary to curtail the spread of the virus. Practice smart and healthy retail. Watch what the best are doing and emulate it as much as possible.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Retailers have learned a ton in the last 22 months about how to flex resources and react to fast changing conditions in their markets. This will be no different. From my experience the vast majority of retailers are doing their part to follow CDC guidelines to protect their teams and their customers. The speed and broad scope of this variant is causing new headaches just staffing stores in what was already already a tight market. But as we see, retailers are adapting and reacting to get through this.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Most retailers relaxed but never completely abandoned COVID-19 protocols, so tightening them up again should not be too problematic. What is challenging is the shortage of labor as those who test positive have to isolate – that’s causing all sorts of issues from proving adequate customer service to fulfilling digital orders. There is little that can be done about this in the short term. What retailers cannot do – and indeed should not do given that the latest variant seems mild – is completely lock down. This is onerous, economically damaging and an overreaction – especially when everyone has now had the chance to get vaccinated.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Obviously Omicron is bringing new challenges to consumers and retailers. No one wants to see mandatory closings. Despite hopes that this is the last wave and less harmful, retailers need to take the lead in recommending or requiring staff vaccinations, including a booster. Furthermore, store requests for customers to wear masks and maintain social distance need to be highlighted again, despite customer pandemic fatigue. Short of taking these necessary steps, mandated closures may result.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Chicago is vigilant: Masks indoors and no one aged 5+ can enter a restaurant, bar, gym and other public places without masks and proof of vaccination. Suburbs are beginning to follow suit. Retail stores do not require proof of vaccination. Yet.
The only thing retailers can do is continue to reinvent customer services and ride the wave because we have no idea what will happen next.
Content Marketing Strategist
Retailers are frustrated yet remarkably flexible at responding to Omicron.
Over the past two years, they have embraced operational agility with e-commerce, BOPIS, curbside pickup, faster checkouts and dark stores. They have collaborated with tech and logistics partners for omnichannel options that allow business continuity.
Retailers have a responsibility to keep their associates and customers safe. Apple and Walmart have shown leadership with their bold responses to this unique, contagious variant.