Old Navy is ready to set sail on its own
Old Navy is coming off a tough second quarter during which its same-store sales fell more than five percent — its worst showing in three years — but that doesn’t mean the value-priced clothing chain is losing confidence after its official spinoff from Gap Inc. In fact, Old Navy has big plans to expand from its current count of 1,140 stores to 2,000 after it becomes a standalone company.
The chain announced its growth plans, which did not include a timeline for the new store openings, at an investor conference, presumably with the goal of attracting interest in Old Navy’s stock following its split from Gap.
The decision to separate Old Navy from its parent company was announced earlier this year. The chain has been a bright spot for Gap in recent years with sales growing to 47 percent of the specialty clothing retail store operator’s total by the end of 2018.
Old Navy’s expansion plans are impressive, even given its history of success. The chain, which averaged a little more than 70 new store openings a year since 2016, is looking to ramp up its physical locations by moving into smaller markets where it does currently have a significant presence. In the process, Old Navy expects to grow its annual revenues from its current level of around $7.8 billion to about $10 billion a year.
Sonia Syngal, president and CEO of Old Navy, will continue to lead the retailer following the spinoff.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you find Old Navy’s aggressive growth plans following its spinoff from Gap more encouraging or worrying? What will decide whether Old Navy succeeds or fails as a standalone company?
10 Comments on "Old Navy is ready to set sail on its own"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It appears as though management is not tuned in to the fact that the country has been overstored. Are we overstored in every type of store but Old Navy? Doubtful. Eight hundred is not a trivial number of new stores.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
When I first heard this news, I was worried for the chain. The retail industry is volatile right now, and Old Navy is not immune to this volatility.
Now that I’ve had time to learn more about the expansion and how it is primarily international-focused, I’m worried for different reasons. One of the countries where Old Navy is considering rapid expansion is China. US brands resonate in China, but there is so much uncertainty — this is not the time for massive expansion in China.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
800 new stores with competitor Forever 21 rumored to be going bankrupt in the next week? Something tells me this is not based on reality as much as hype.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It’s madness. Utter madness!
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Managing Director, GlobalData
Old Navy is a fairly solid concept, but I am not sure the US needs so many more Old Navy shops. This suggests the complete absence of any real underlying strategy; it’s just a case of “add more capacity and more people will come.” It really doesn’t work like that! I suspect these overly ambitious numbers will be pared back over time.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
It’s worrying. I mean, good God, did they not learn the lesson of over-expansion from their former daddy/mommy?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Really? Oh no!
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
It certainly is worrisome that despite reality, a sense of confidence prevails. That would apply to anyone, let alone a business in a category that’s suffering from disinterest and declining footfalls on a consistent basis. Another burning question about this split is; what happens to Gap? Feels like the rats are jumping off the ship a little bit, doesn’t it?