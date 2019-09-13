Old Navy is ready to set sail on its own

10 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Getty Images/carterdayne
Sep 13, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Old Navy is coming off a tough second quarter during which its same-store sales fell more than five percent — its worst showing in three years — but that doesn’t mean the value-priced clothing chain is losing confidence after its official spinoff from Gap Inc. In fact, Old Navy has big plans to expand from its current count of 1,140 stores to 2,000 after it becomes a standalone company.

The chain announced its growth plans, which did not include a timeline for the new store openings, at an investor conference, presumably with the goal of attracting interest in Old Navy’s stock following its split from Gap.

The decision to separate Old Navy from its parent company was announced earlier this year. The chain has been a bright spot for Gap in recent years with sales growing to 47 percent of the specialty clothing retail store operator’s total by the end of 2018. 

Old Navy’s expansion plans are impressive, even given its history of success. The chain, which averaged a little more than 70 new store openings a year since 2016, is looking to ramp up its physical locations by moving into smaller markets where it does currently have a significant presence. In the process, Old Navy expects to grow its annual revenues from its current level of around $7.8 billion to about $10 billion a year.

Sonia Syngal, president and CEO of Old Navy, will continue to lead the retailer following the spinoff.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you find Old Navy’s aggressive growth plans following its spinoff from Gap more encouraging or worrying? What will decide whether Old Navy succeeds or fails as a standalone company?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Old Navy is a fairly solid concept, but I am not sure the US needs so many more Old Navy shops. "

Neil SaundersManaging Director, GlobalData
Neil Saunders

Neil SaundersManaging Director, GlobalData

Join the Discussion!

10 Comments on "Old Navy is ready to set sail on its own"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
41 minutes 27 seconds ago

It appears as though management is not tuned in to the fact that the country has been overstored. Are we overstored in every type of store but Old Navy? Doubtful. Eight hundred is not a trivial number of new stores.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bethany Allee
BrainTrust
Bethany Allee
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
36 minutes 39 seconds ago

When I first heard this news, I was worried for the chain. The retail industry is volatile right now, and Old Navy is not immune to this volatility.

Now that I’ve had time to learn more about the expansion and how it is primarily international-focused, I’m worried for different reasons. One of the countries where Old Navy is considering rapid expansion is China. US brands resonate in China, but there is so much uncertainty — this is not the time for massive expansion in China.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
36 minutes 4 seconds ago

800 new stores with competitor Forever 21 rumored to be going bankrupt in the next week? Something tells me this is not based on reality as much as hype.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
22 minutes 19 seconds ago

It’s madness. Utter madness!

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
35 minutes 29 seconds ago
I think Old Navy needs to be cautious about its growth plan. Companies love getting their stockholders excited with strategies for increasing sales whether it be by opening more stores or other programs, but today with the brick & mortar world a bit unstable, I’d be careful about how many stores they open, how quickly and most importantly where. Fashion changes rapidly, and usually, the apparel chain that is hot today will be a memory in a few years. It’s hard to stay on top of the next trend and to know what fashion style and look will be the next big thing and what will not. Breaking away from the Gap was wise because Old Navy was carrying all the other divisions. I predict within a few years, The Gap and its other brands will consolidate to one brand, and if unsuccessful, go out of business. There is too much choice, and too much sameness amongst many apparel chains today. The consumer is only loyal to a few if any at all. Once we… Read more »
1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
35 minutes 26 seconds ago

Old Navy is a fairly solid concept, but I am not sure the US needs so many more Old Navy shops. This suggests the complete absence of any real underlying strategy; it’s just a case of “add more capacity and more people will come.” It really doesn’t work like that! I suspect these overly ambitious numbers will be pared back over time.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
15 minutes 34 seconds ago

It’s worrying. I mean, good God, did they not learn the lesson of over-expansion from their former daddy/mommy?

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
15 minutes 11 seconds ago
I don’t think all the speeches about the future of Old Navy and the Gap survive a real world reality check. One of the big lessons of the past couple years is that the USA is over mall’d and over store’d. And here is an already big business talking about doubling. And doubling against competition like TJMaxx, Ross, Burlington — and — the emergence of Primark. It doesn’t sound plausible. I was in a mall yesterday (Danbury, CT) where Primark and Old Navy are literally next door neighbors. Both stores looked good, but Old Navy had crickets chirping. Primark was genuinely busy. Wish I could attach pictures. I should have counted heads or people lined up at registers. And what if JCP gets their act together? And what about Macy’s and Backstage? And what about the emergence of rental and recycle businesses? It’s not like the opening price point segment of the market is hurting for options and the door for growth is wide open. None of this makes any sense to me. Let’s hear… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
10 minutes 38 seconds ago

Really? Oh no!

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
6 minutes 22 seconds ago

It certainly is worrisome that despite reality, a sense of confidence prevails. That would apply to anyone, let alone a business in a category that’s suffering from disinterest and declining footfalls on a consistent basis. Another burning question about this split is; what happens to Gap? Feels like the rats are jumping off the ship a little bit, doesn’t it?

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Old Navy is a fairly solid concept, but I am not sure the US needs so many more Old Navy shops. "

Neil SaundersManaging Director, GlobalData
Neil Saunders

Neil SaundersManaging Director, GlobalData

Resources

More

 