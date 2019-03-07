NRF study says customers dig retail tech
Customers are finding that retail technology is making the shopping experience better on mobile, in stores and online, according to a new study by the National Retail Federation (NRF).
The study found that 80 percent of consumers believe retail technologies and innovations have improved their online shopping experience, as reported in Just Style. Sixty-six percent said that technology improved their in-store experience and 63 percent said that it had improved their experience shopping via mobile. Technologies that indicate if a product is in-stock, aid in price comparison, provide reviews, make finding products easier and let people try out products before they buy them all generate significant interest from consumers. Solutions that remove the uncertainty from shopping are major drivers in customers selecting retailers and brands.
Between 80 and 90 percent of respondents rated in-app store navigation, smart dressing rooms, augmented reality, virtual fit and virtual reality as retail solutions they would try again.
The increasing appreciation of retail technology across mobile, online and physical retail channels could be a response to a number of trends. In the past few years there has been:
- An increase in the willingness of customers to try out technology and install retailer specific mobile apps;
- A generation that grew up with a baseline of technological comfort joining the workforce and becoming consumers in charge of more of their own purchases;
- A better understanding on the part of retailers about how consumers want to utilize technology to interact with a retailer;
- An increasing number of use cases for which technologies like AR and VR have proven effective;
- Increased appreciation among consumers for newer omnichannel order fulfillment options like BOPIS;
- Expanded use of in-store technology in both large stores and boutiques to provide entertaining shopping experiences;
- Broader adoption of mobile checkout solutions.
Customers report a level of satisfaction greater than 60 percent for solutions such as mobile payment, BOPIS and self-checkout, according to the NRF study.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is driving the changes in consumer sentiment about retail technology? Do the numbers indicate retailers need to use technology to provide a good customer experience or is there more going on than that?
20 Comments on "NRF study says customers dig retail tech"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Consumers are becoming more savvy and technology is getting better/easier to use – it’s a perfect combination.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise, since retailers have been working hard on improving what and how they implement technology for decades. The numbers suggest that consumers are more willing to use technology but, as we all well know, technology is not a panacea. Technology can’t make up for a poor store operating model, disengaged staff or a un-compelling product offering. I believe that retailers do know that technology can help deliver a better customer experience, but effectively implementing the right technology is the real challenge.
Content Marketing Manager, CB4
Yes. But it’s more than consumers becoming more savvy and the technology evolving for the better. The role of the store manager is more demanding and complex than ever — they need to be (and are) more adept at using the tools they’re given. Retailers shouldn’t adopt technology for technology’s sake, or because they assume their customers will like it. Retailers need to be wary of technologies without proven ROI and meaningful improvements to customer experience. Any technologies that are hard to implement, have long implementation horizons, or otherwise distract from the customer experience should be avoided. The best technologies may be those customers are never even aware you’re using.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, I totally agree Heidi. As I noted, effectively implementing the right technology is the real challenge.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
As this was behind a paywall I don’t see their methods for the study and so it’s hard to comment but we just did a survey with NetSuite/Oracle which was exactly the opposite with responses from more than 1,200 consumers and 400 retailers.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Today’s shopping journey, whether online or off, is enhanced with technologies that make the experience seamless. Shoppers appreciate tech that adds value, as opposed to tech that doesn’t. Just remember to keep it simple, intuitive and effective.
Vice President of Marketing, BRP
Consumers, across all age groups, are becoming more comfortable using technology and younger generations, Millennials and Gen Z, have grown up using technology. According to a BRP Consumer Survey, Digital Consumers (18 to 37 years old) are more likely to shop at a store that offers technology services than at a store that doesn’t. When compared to Traditional Consumers (38+ years old), Digital consumers are two to three times more likely to shop at retailers with technology services.
What does this mean for retailers? It is imperative to know what your customers want and respond accordingly.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
First and foremost, consumers of all ages are much more comfortable using technology. It has been amazing for me to watch my over 60 aged friends start talking apps and I have found it is largely due to grandchildren. The next piece is that retailers have learned to listen to what their customers want and give them tools that improve the shopping experience. It’s not just another way to market! This is a winning combo in my mind and worth my 2 cents. They get it!
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I’m sure some Baby Boomers use technology because of their grandchildren, but most have adapted to new technologies because it makes their lives easier. We’re not digital natives but we’re not dead.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I think we need to be careful here.
I have no doubt that some technologies have made shopping easier; but many of these are basic and perform much-needed functions such as stock checking, price checking, reserve and collect, and finding things in store.
Retailers should not take these findings to mean that consumers like any bit of technology. They don’t! There is a lot of technology that is gimmicky, glitchy and doesn’t really solve a problem. And retailers need to think through what is needed and focus on executing the essentials well.
Technology is also no replacement for getting the everyday basics of retail right. Stores, products, human customer service, pricing – none of those things has diminished in importance as technology has become more significant.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I agree with Neil. How many times have we seen retailers tout some new technology they plan to implement as we ask ourselves, “Gee, did they ever talk to a customer?”
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
My favorite question!
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I’m with Neil. Technology isn’t a replacement for getting the everyday basics of retail right, and it never will be. Technology is a tool meant to make the experience better and the frontline’s job easier.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Any retail technology (and other technology, too) that really makes the consumer’s life easier will be attractive to the consumer. Of course we always will have consumers who want to be on the leading edge of technology adopters. Some will watch, see and then adopt, and some will say no thank you.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Principal, Boston Retail Partners
Consumers are becoming more tech-savvy and as they discover areas where technology helps them, they become more accepting of it. It doesn’t hurt that a new tech savvy consumer is now a full blown shopper. The BRP Consumer Study we did in December indicated that more than half of the consumers surveyed feel that new shopping tools and technology are an important factor in choosing a store. Many consumers, especially younger generations who have grown up with the Internet and mobile phones, expect technology to be a part of the shopping environment. Technology allows them to direct their own experience faster and more effectively.
Unfortunately the technology is still not ubiquitous as I learned yesterday shopping for a baby’s carseat that I needed immediately. None of the major retailers had a store inventory capability on their website and my in-store and call-in experience was a disaster across five major retailers. Opportunity is there for those with just a smidgen of foresight.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Technology needs to solve a business problem. That problem could include customer facing applications or it could solve a problem that ultimately enables a customer but the customer doesn’t necessarily see it. If a retailer starts there, the likelihood of success is far greater. Many technologies have been adopted because of the consumer essentially “pulling” the retailer into it vs. the retailer “pushing” it out as many consumers have been on the cutting edge of tech adoption in other areas of their lives – e.g. the seamless checkout was really defined by the likes of Uber.
President, Protonik
These statistics seem to be up because retailers have jettisoned many of the truly silly retail tech approaches they started with.
That said, I’m quite skeptical of the depth shown here. Dressing rooms? Online fits? Customers have incredibly little experience with these — so they’re likely imagining perfect tech which will never exist.
It’s good to see retailers beginning to get beyond “if it’s tech it must be good.” Let’s now interpret this survey with the same caution.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Forbes Contributor
In my experience consumers don’t care about technology they care about outcomes — the customer jobs to be done, the remarkable stories to be told. Technology is a means to an end.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
After 20+ years of online shopping, retail technologies have done much to improve the “physicality” of digital shopping. Quality in-stock information, BOPIS, fast delivery, all mechanics of retail. Retailers have yet to invest in the individual “human” time-consuming experience of having to sort through thousands of SKUs to hopefully find what they set out to buy. In soft goods, 3 percent conversion speaks for itself. 35 percent to 45 percent return rates speak for themselves. The trends listed in this survey are more of the same: sound bites. Finding what “you want” online is still a HUGE pain point yet to be solved. Retailers require their customers to invest time to sort through thousands of SKUs with no guarantee of success. This is the real customer experience, after 20+ years of online shopping.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Consumers have been way ahead of retailers and brands on the technology adoption curve. There’s good reasons why in enterprise computing, the term consumer-grade is used to describe superior user experience.
No doubt about it, technology is a crucial ingredient in any customer experience scenario. However, applying technology without understanding how it potentially changes the customer relationship is folly. Leaders need to come in a more holistic package as managers, sociologists, and anthropologists on top of being tech savvy. The art of asking the right questions will become more important in the years ahead as we navigate the age of Artificial Intelligence.