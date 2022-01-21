NRF 2022: Will Chinese shopping festivals migrate to the U.S.?
At a 2022 NRF Big Show session, executives from JD.com and Authentic Brands Group (ABG) discussed the massive opportunity around shopping festivals in China and offered some insights into their potential for U.S. retailing.
The two best known Chinese shopping festivals are 6.18, held annually from June 1 to 18, and 11.11 or Singles Day, a 24-hour event held on November 11. At JD.com, both days last year generated about $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV).
“If you think of 6.18 or 11.11, it’s an excuse to shop,” said Nick Woodhouse, president and chief marketing officer at Authentic Brands Group, the brand management firm. He likened it to how Valentine’s Day drives flower sales in the U.S.
One difference is that numerous other shopping festivals are held throughout the year, driving the number of shopping occasions in China to about double the traditional U.S. shopping occasions, such as Easter, Halloween and Christmas.
The shopping action is also driven by a significantly more digitally-savvy Chinese consumer than even young U.S. counterparts.
Harlan Bratcher, global business development head, JD Fashion at JD.com, known as Jingdong locally, noted that 90 percent of JD.com’s sales are conducted on mobile phones. Said Mr. Bratcher, “Chinese are highly, highly mobile and digital.”
Aligned with that digital comfort, influencers are much more pervasive in China, driving discovery and purchases.
Deborah Weinswig, CEO of Coresight Research, who led the discussion, remarked on how shopping in China is similar to “entertainment and almost like a sport,” as well as highly social.
For U.S. retail, the addition of deal-driven events to the retail calendar could produce greater margin pressure, although many vendors highlight limited-edition or customized offerings for Chinese shoppers to attain premium prices.
In the U.S., shopping events such as the Fourth of July could be extended over weeks, similar to Chinese New Year. Existing festival days in China with a global stance, including International Women’s Day, were also seen having high potential in the U.S. “Any shopping festival or day that is not clearly created by a lobby I think has legs,” said Mr. Woodhouse.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Could mobile and influencer-driven shopping events that mimic Chinese shopping festivals take off in the U.S.? How might they work differently?
3 Comments on "NRF 2022: Will Chinese shopping festivals migrate to the U.S.?"
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I definitely think North America is “primed” for more shopping holidays. One look at the growth of Prime Day beyond just an Amazon event tells you all you need to know. The question, in my mind, is not if, but rather what (or who) will be the driver of the next shopping day?
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
We are at the precipice of a significant shift in how consumers shop and engage with brands. In 2021, we witnessed the emergence of livestreaming and immersive shopping experiences that were established virtually. However as a Western society, we are in a crawl/walk/run-like scenario in terms of large-scale influencer-driven shopping events.
There is plenty of potential in influencer-driven shopping events via livestreaming. However the Western market is still dominated by the traditional holiday shopping season calendars. Though we have the holiday season extend throughout the October – December timeframe and a somewhat diminished significance of Black Friday. Spreading out the holiday shopping season has relieved some of the sales target and margin pressures for retailers.
So, considering that and how quickly consumers adapt to innovations, we should expect influencer-driven shopping events to become more prominent over the next few years.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
I think a similar situation could be successful in the U.S., but a few things would have to change. The trust Chinese consumers have in influencers isn’t what U.S. consumers have because our influencer market became saturated and so commercialized. The lack of authenticity eroded consumer confidence in influencers. We still definitely look to influencers for inspiration, but research still ends up happening before a purchase is made. We also don’t have the same mobile penetration yet for shopping. Our numbers are getting higher, but until U.S. consumers demonstrate the same reliance on mobile and apps for shopping, the scale that’s achieved by shopping festivals in China isn’t feasible here. Again, we can get there, but just not yet.