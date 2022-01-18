NRF 2022: PepsiCo CEO sees bond-building moments amid pandemic
PepsiCo Foods’ CEO Steven Williams said that one silver lining coming out of the pandemic has been the opportunity to form stronger connections with employees and consumers.
He stressed, at a session at the NRF Big Show in New York, that it was particularly important to send “the right messages” to frontline workers, who represent the wider majority of PepsiCo’s workforce. “We don’t have a business model without healthy people,” he said.
While he has long been a visible leader, transitioning to “Ask me Anything” and other Zoom sessions took it to another level. “The intentionality of really making sure that the people in your organization know that you’re not only empathetic, but you’re there for them, you’re visible and you’re putting your money where your mouth is has been so important.”
The same approach was taken with consumers, marked by Frito-Lay’s “It’s About People” campaign. The effort highlighted PepsiCo’s coronavirus relief support with a message that a brand’s actions are more important than words.
“We have fun products,” said Mr. Williams. “We have products that make you feel comfortable. We have products that make you feel joy. But we want to make sure you understand that we are clear headed about how difficult [the pandemic] is. And it really is about people.”
He likewise believes consumer ties to local supermarkets “became even stronger” as stores were able to fill their needs during the uncertain times. “People, for lack of a better term, have fallen in love with their local store again,” he said.
Going forward, one concern is consumer fatigue. “If this kind of continues for long periods of time, I just worry about how much longer people will sustain themselves.”
Describing himself as a “tough-minded optimist,” however, Mr. Williams believes the shared cathartic experiences over the last 18 months will be more beneficial in the long run. “I think people got a lot closer, and I think more optimistic about the things that both individuals as well as companies like my company, as well as others, are doing to make the world a better place.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What suggestions do you have for retailers or brands trying to retain or build on any consumer goodwill acquired during the pandemic? Do you expect the goodwill gained will be ephemeral or more enduring post-pandemic?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "NRF 2022: PepsiCo CEO sees bond-building moments amid pandemic"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Consumers turned over quite a bit of control to retailers during the pandemic out of necessity. Retailers have an opportunity to maintain that trust and keep the magic going, particularly online. Maintaining quality in frequently-purchased categories like grocery and providing accurate inventory and delivery information are the bare minimum. Linking grocery with a wider range of non-food categories for store pick-up and home delivery continues to be an opportunity for multi-category retailers.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
The key to retaining customers from this point forward is consistency. Shoppers who have come to trust retailers during the pandemic will be quick to leave if the experiences earning that trust aren’t maintained. Shoppers will stick with retailers who consistently meet their expectations, even more so if those shoppers felt taken care of during the worst of the pandemic. But if service or selection drops off, it triggers a sense of disappointment to the shopper that will drive them away, possibly for good.
Director, Main Street Markets
While I believe the public understands the situation with the pandemic and the shortage of labor, most large vendors have rationalized their assortment during the pandemic to a limited assortment. What we do not know is whether the companies will go back to producing their entire assortment or whether they will focus on their slimmed down assortment going forward. Regardless, there will an adjustment on both sides until some semblance of normality is achieved.
Content Marketing Strategist
Empathy isn’t a pandemic trend – it’s a business essential.
Compassion and purposeful action make companies like PepsiCo more human in this tech-driven era. Consumers reward companies that help them feel heard, understood and valued.
Building lasting relationships gives retail companies a competitive advantage. Companies that listen, understand and adapt to consumers’ needs will earn their goodwill and loyalty.