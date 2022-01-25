NRF 2022: Grocers stay prepared for tomorrow’s new and unexpected challenges

6 expert comments
Discussion
Sajal Kohli of McKinsey & Company speaking at NRF 2022 - Photo: NRF
Jan 25, 2022
by Ron Margulis

Sajal Kohli, senior partner and global leader of consumer goods and retail practice, McKinsey & Company, started his presentation last week at the NRF Big Show with perhaps the biggest understatement of the year so far. He said that this is an unprecedented moment in time to be a grocer.

What was new (and interesting) in the McKinsey research was its finding that trends that accelerated during the pandemic will maintain velocity as consumers and the industry move to the next stage. Also interesting were trends not included on its list.

He began with some of the numbers that got us to where we are. Sales in the grocery online channel rose 58 percent from 2019 to 2021. The 8.7 percent increase in food-at-home expenditures during this period was four times the historical growth rate. There has been a 16.8 percent reduction in food away-from-home, and the foodservice sector won’t fully rebound in the short-term.

Mr. Kohli said the primary themes shaping 2022 and beyond include the rise of the value (inflation-driven), social (ESG-driven) and health conscious consumer (lifestyle-driven). We’ll also see more focus on personalized and seamless omnichannel engagement, the “Great Retirement” and automation. Pushing these themes are the facts that 56 percent of consumers believe the economy will be impacted for at least the short-term and 61 percent of consumers are still waiting for their routines to return to normal.

Absent from Mr. Kohli’s list are some of the themes this space and others have given significant coverage to over the past several years. Think of diet-focused trends like gluten-free and last-mile trends like buy online, pickup in-store. Also left out were trends like meal subscriptions services and everything local.

Mr. Kohli said retailers are making significant investments in expanding capabilities and driving disruption in the retail food ecosystem. They are developing partnerships to modernize their tech stack, pursue automation, drive efficiencies in the last mile and create new, innovative value propositions.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your take on the themes that will have the strongest impact on the way grocery retailers operate their businesses in 2022? How can grocers best address the challenges and related opportunities?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Automation and speed will have the strongest impact on grocery operations."

Lisa GollerContent Marketing Strategist

Lisa GollerContent Marketing Strategist

Join the Discussion!

6 Comments on "NRF 2022: Grocers stay prepared for tomorrow’s new and unexpected challenges"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
1 hour 5 minutes ago

I think we will see sustained growth in both the expensive (healthy, organic, sustainable) categories and in the value categories (thanks to continued inflation and economic bifurcation). As such, the more targeted offers with promotions that have strong “gravitational pull” on other items will be an important part of the future of grocery operations. As will last-mile execution (even if not cited in the McKinsey study). I suspect there is a major shakeup coming in the grocery delivery space, as grocers tire of the premiums paid to Instacart and their ilk, and those who execute the best will find both share and margin opportunities.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
1 hour 1 minute ago

For grocers, multichannel has become essential. Those who are getting the logistics right—and the tech that supports it—will continue to win. MFCs (micro-fulfillment centers) have become essential to filling orders coming in from all angles. On a brand loyalty note, research has shown that consumers are most likely to switch brands after a move. Will the “move” to online, BOPIS, and home delivery mean customers are more likely to at least try other local grocery chains they had never stepped foot in before? One thing’s for sure, the old line “You gotta eat” is still true. Like it or not, grocers have had to figure out how to keep shoppers connected with the foods and beverages they need. And as online groceries have taken hold, many shoppers no longer think local when they need to restock—or splurge.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
42 minutes 50 seconds ago

Automation and speed will have the strongest impact on grocery operations.

Retailers will automate fulfillment and source products online for efficiency. They will rely on data to monitor and protect product availability. In stores, expect to see more cashierless tech and smart carts.

Rapid delivery will intensify, as grocers, convenience stores and food apps race to our doorsteps. Ghost kitchens and dark stores will fill real estate vacancies to meet tight delivery timelines. Also, local sourcing will shorten the supply chain for speed to market.

Collaborating with trading partners to digitize retail processes can make grocers’ supply chains agile and efficient.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
42 minutes 6 seconds ago

We have created savvy customers over the past 2 years. Frozen food appliances have sold heavily. People bought frozen foods, and purchased more foods they can freeze. This mentality creates challenges to the food industry. People will be price sensitive on the whole. In other words, “Grocers must stay prepared for tomorrow’s new and unexpected challenges” There again, all retail is going back to school.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gwen Morrison
BrainTrust
Gwen Morrison
Partner, Candezent
38 minutes 56 seconds ago

What’s also missing is the innovation CPG partners will bring to the table. My colleague at Kantar, Amar Sing talks about vendors who are creating integrated ecosystems of automation tools, interactive digital shelves, and AI solutions to drive operational efficiencies and shopper engagement. There is also the integration of predictive analytics and data capture within store environments that will improve inventory levels and in turn shopper satisfaction.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Andrew Blatherwick
BrainTrust
Andrew Blatherwick
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
31 minutes 47 seconds ago
Whilst it is true that eating in massively increased during the pandemic, that is not exactly an earth shattering discovery as people were not allowed to eat out. Will it continue or more importantly, how long will it take for the balance to return is a different matter. People have found a new interest in cooking and that is good for grocers as not only will it maintain the ground they gained in lockdown it is likely to also increase the average spend as consumers take more interest in what they buy and more variety. However, shopping local and consumers wanting to be more aware of where their food comes from is likely to have just as big an impact on grocers as they need to consider local sourcing and meeting the customer drive for more local product. There is also a greater interest in the reduction of food waste, vegetarianism and vegan diets, which will further change the landscape of ranging at grocers. Numbers may still be relatively small but more people are reducing… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Automation and speed will have the strongest impact on grocery operations."

Lisa GollerContent Marketing Strategist

Lisa GollerContent Marketing Strategist

Take Our Instant Poll

What is the most critical trend for grocery retailers in 2022?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 