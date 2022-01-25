NRF 2022: Grocers stay prepared for tomorrow’s new and unexpected challenges
Sajal Kohli, senior partner and global leader of consumer goods and retail practice, McKinsey & Company, started his presentation last week at the NRF Big Show with perhaps the biggest understatement of the year so far. He said that this is an unprecedented moment in time to be a grocer.
What was new (and interesting) in the McKinsey research was its finding that trends that accelerated during the pandemic will maintain velocity as consumers and the industry move to the next stage. Also interesting were trends not included on its list.
He began with some of the numbers that got us to where we are. Sales in the grocery online channel rose 58 percent from 2019 to 2021. The 8.7 percent increase in food-at-home expenditures during this period was four times the historical growth rate. There has been a 16.8 percent reduction in food away-from-home, and the foodservice sector won’t fully rebound in the short-term.
Mr. Kohli said the primary themes shaping 2022 and beyond include the rise of the value (inflation-driven), social (ESG-driven) and health conscious consumer (lifestyle-driven). We’ll also see more focus on personalized and seamless omnichannel engagement, the “Great Retirement” and automation. Pushing these themes are the facts that 56 percent of consumers believe the economy will be impacted for at least the short-term and 61 percent of consumers are still waiting for their routines to return to normal.
Absent from Mr. Kohli’s list are some of the themes this space and others have given significant coverage to over the past several years. Think of diet-focused trends like gluten-free and last-mile trends like buy online, pickup in-store. Also left out were trends like meal subscriptions services and everything local.
Mr. Kohli said retailers are making significant investments in expanding capabilities and driving disruption in the retail food ecosystem. They are developing partnerships to modernize their tech stack, pursue automation, drive efficiencies in the last mile and create new, innovative value propositions.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your take on the themes that will have the strongest impact on the way grocery retailers operate their businesses in 2022? How can grocers best address the challenges and related opportunities?
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I think we will see sustained growth in both the expensive (healthy, organic, sustainable) categories and in the value categories (thanks to continued inflation and economic bifurcation). As such, the more targeted offers with promotions that have strong “gravitational pull” on other items will be an important part of the future of grocery operations. As will last-mile execution (even if not cited in the McKinsey study). I suspect there is a major shakeup coming in the grocery delivery space, as grocers tire of the premiums paid to Instacart and their ilk, and those who execute the best will find both share and margin opportunities.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
For grocers, multichannel has become essential. Those who are getting the logistics right—and the tech that supports it—will continue to win. MFCs (micro-fulfillment centers) have become essential to filling orders coming in from all angles. On a brand loyalty note, research has shown that consumers are most likely to switch brands after a move. Will the “move” to online, BOPIS, and home delivery mean customers are more likely to at least try other local grocery chains they had never stepped foot in before? One thing’s for sure, the old line “You gotta eat” is still true. Like it or not, grocers have had to figure out how to keep shoppers connected with the foods and beverages they need. And as online groceries have taken hold, many shoppers no longer think local when they need to restock—or splurge.
Content Marketing Strategist
Automation and speed will have the strongest impact on grocery operations.
Retailers will automate fulfillment and source products online for efficiency. They will rely on data to monitor and protect product availability. In stores, expect to see more cashierless tech and smart carts.
Rapid delivery will intensify, as grocers, convenience stores and food apps race to our doorsteps. Ghost kitchens and dark stores will fill real estate vacancies to meet tight delivery timelines. Also, local sourcing will shorten the supply chain for speed to market.
Collaborating with trading partners to digitize retail processes can make grocers’ supply chains agile and efficient.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
We have created savvy customers over the past 2 years. Frozen food appliances have sold heavily. People bought frozen foods, and purchased more foods they can freeze. This mentality creates challenges to the food industry. People will be price sensitive on the whole. In other words, “Grocers must stay prepared for tomorrow’s new and unexpected challenges” There again, all retail is going back to school.
Partner, Candezent
What’s also missing is the innovation CPG partners will bring to the table. My colleague at Kantar, Amar Sing talks about vendors who are creating integrated ecosystems of automation tools, interactive digital shelves, and AI solutions to drive operational efficiencies and shopper engagement. There is also the integration of predictive analytics and data capture within store environments that will improve inventory levels and in turn shopper satisfaction.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions