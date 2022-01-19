NRF 2022: Albertsons’ CEO sees frequency driving grocery loyalty
Vivek Sankaran, CEO at Albertsons Cos., believes that, while consumers may become loyal to a grocery store because of the proximity to their home or the values being offered, the steady stream of repeat visits are often the biggest loyalty builder.
“To me, you visit a grocery store more often than you see your doctor or accountant,” said Mr. Sankaran at a session at the NRF Big Show. “In many cases, more often than you go to church.”
The regular visits, he said, position the local grocer to become part of the “biggest moments” in their customers’ lives.
“It could be a graduation. It could be somebody’s birthday,” said Mr. Sankaran. “Some of those moments are sad. Sometimes it’s somebody who’s sick and you want to give them flowers or balloons. But I think that there is just so much potential for that kind of relationship that goes beyond the transaction side. That’s the fun of it, because it’s so human.”
Grocers have to deliver on the experience. During the pandemic, Mr. Sankaran said Albertsons had to quickly adjust to the way customers wanted to shop and for what. He said, “We had to lean on understanding where the customer is going.”
Mr. Sankaran believes loyalty is the “true measure of our value,” rather than metrics such as transactions, as those steady visits nurture the relationships that strengthen customer bonds.
As an example, Mr. Sankaran noted how he was working a few weeks ago in the produce department in a store in downtown Dallas alongside the produce manager. In the four hours he was there, the produce manager was given three Christmas cards from customers.
Said Mr. Sankaran of the experience, “It just struck me that my notion of relationship over time, over many years, is true at that very fundamental human level. On top of that, we’re putting in a lot of technology — whether it’s loyalty programs, personalization, and e-commerce delivery to your home — that build up this notion of loyalty and creates a lot of stickiness. I really think that’s the long-term value of the company.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does customer loyalty work differently in grocery than in other retail channels? Is relationship building easier for grocers due to more frequent shopper visits?
11 Comments on "NRF 2022: Albertsons’ CEO sees frequency driving grocery loyalty"
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Mr. Sankaran makes a very good point about grocers playing a role in so many special moments and events in people’s lives, and I agree there is an opportunity to build loyalty through store experiences that support those moments. Engaged, empowered and personable store associates can go a very long way to delivering the types of experiences that bring people back, much as they have done in grocery stores for the better part of 150 years.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
The frequency of visits and transactions positions grocery differently than most channels. I love that Albertsons is thinking about loyalty as a holistic concept and not a program. Oftentimes grocery retailers think they have “loyalty covered” with a frequent shopper program and that’s short-sighted. The customer experience is what will drive loyalty — or not.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Yes it does, as we go shopping for groceries much more often than shopping for clothing and other necessities. The loyalty either builds quickly or it doesn’t. Once you find “your” grocery store has the best produce, meats and fish, that pretty much does it, especially in a market like NYC where we don’t have the big beautiful Harris Teeters and Wegmans that are found in other markets.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Customer loyalty works differently in every category, depending on a number of variables: frequency, occasion, product type, and typical consumer profile. However grocery is especially unique in that there’s a comfort zone that gets created in the shopping process by nature of the category being such a habitual vertical. Grocery shopping is a routinized behavior, so it’s a grounding experience for many. I don’t know if grocers need to reward frequency in their loyalty strategies because frequency is pretty much a given. Instead, I think grocers should focus their loyalty strategies on rewards that will cause a bigger basket, or expanded trial into new aisles and products.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes. We tend to stay loyal to our favorite grocery retailer, even if we spice things up with new CPG brands.
Loyalty to a grocer pays off as we get to know the associates, store layout and the best times to shop. Exclusive private labels also keep us loyal.
Grocers whose systems ensure consistency and quality build stronger relationships by delighting us more often.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
How about, while consumers may become loyal as a measure of the steady stream of repeat visits, often the biggest loyalty is to the grocery store because of the proximity to their home or the values being offered.
But once you get them there, you better give them the experience. That experience is wrapped nicely in the Christmas card story. There is always another grocery store a stones throw away. The one that builds a “Cheers” relationship will be the winner. And this goes for any retailer.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Every class of trade in retail has a unique value proposition and different loyalty drivers. In grocery I believe it’s primarily about convenience and assortment.
I think Mr. Sankaran is spot on in his focus on loyalty and long term relationships with his customers. For sure frequency helps in the grocery business, but relevance matters as well. Food is a very personal category; it has cultural preferences, local brand affinities, health and wellness considerations and more. And, as is pointed out, food is part of family gatherings, good and bad. Technology helps with insights about those preferences and with the execution of strategies that personalize customer experiences. I really love that Mr. Sankaran has articulated tying company value to individual customer experiences. I think he’s 100 percent right, that is exactly what creates loyalty and keeps customers engaged and coming back.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Yes, loyalty works differently in grocery. Especially because consumers need to visit a grocer as often as they do (no consumer has all the groceries that they are going to need for the entire week), it is extremely important that the customer feel comfortable and satisfied with the shopping experience whenever they have to shop. It is emotionally difficult to repeatedly do something, or go somewhere where one does not enjoy the experience.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
I agree with the sentiments of Mr. Sankaran. In fact, he underscores the real meaning of any loyalty program, namely, “adjusting to the way customers wanted to shop and for what.” Loyalty is not about customers. It’s about retailers being loyal to the promises they make to their customers. How did Albertsons do it? Simply by adjusting to the way customers wanted to shop and for what. Christmas cards are anecdotal measures of how successfully they adjusted to meet customer needs and delivered on their promises.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
I have published numerous peer reviewed papers on this subject. Share, repeat rate, and penetration are measured outcomes of the same underlying generating process. It is the shopper’s probability of choice vector towards all alternatives. This can be broken down so there is a vector for each shopping mission or each trip driver, etc. Once you know this vector, you can estimate share, repeat rate, etc. using a Beta probability distribution. The keys to growth are to move people towards higher underlying probabilities of choosing you and to activate those probabilities through properly targeted performance marketing. So loyalty, or penetration or even footfall are not drivers, they are important outcomes however.
Vice President, BRR Architecture
To nurture and foster brand loyalty from the customers, grocers must show loyalty and care from corporate to their store associates which are then paid forward to their customers. We see this in many food retailers but most notably from Costco.