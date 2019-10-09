Nordstrom Local hopes for big returns from the competition
As retailers try to woo customers with next-level convenience, they have begun introducing offerings that might have appeared to compromise their competitive edge in an earlier era. Case in point is the new return policy Nordstrom will be piloting at its Local concept stores in Manhattan — the chain is now taking returns from the competition.
People will be able to return products purchased online from Macy’s and Kohl’s at each of the small-format Nordstrom Local stores, which will be open by the end of this month in Manhattan, according to Bloomberg.
One Nordstrom Local location opened earlier in September on the Upper East Side; the second is slated to open in the West Village.
Making it easy to return products purchased elsewhere may drive foot traffic to the Nordstrom Local stores, but given that the concept holds little or no stock available for immediate purchase, it seems the chain is looking for a different type of conversion out of visitors.
The service-focused locations in Manhattan will also feature shoe repair, charity drop-offs and stroller cleanings, Bloomberg reported.
The new returns relationship has been garnering comparisons to the recent partnership between Amazon.com and Kohl’s, which allows visitors to Kohl’s stores to drop off products purchased on Amazon.com for return to the e-tailer. The partnership, which began as a pilot in 2017, proved successful enough to merit being rolled out to all of Kohl’s store locations this year.
While the Kohl’s/Amazon.com return relationship fits into a broader “co-opetitive” relationship between the legacy retailer and the e-tail giant, it’s not clear that Nordstrom’s handling of Macy’s and Kohl’s returns is indicative of any planned further connections between the chains.
Nordstrom has used similar tactics to get customers in the door. Earlier this year in Los Angeles, four Nordstrom locations — three of them Nordstrom Local stores — installed drop boxes for Rent the Runway customers. Plans are for the store locations to allow pickups for people renting clothing from the e-tailer in the future.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the traffic generated by offering returns for other retailers at Nordstrom Local concepts in Manhattan be valuable enough to make it worthwhile? What might be the advantages of Nordstrom offering such a service and where might the test lead?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Retailers today seem to be willing to trade their souls for traffic – this is often misguided and counter-productive. Traffic for the sake of traffic will not do Nordstrom, or any other retailer, much good, unless this ultimately connects back to a sale for the retailer. Associating the Nordstrom brand with tier two retailer returns and stroller cleaning seems to be a complete disconnect with who Nordstrom is (or who most people thought they were). I just don’t see how this helps Nordstrom be successful – instead of leading the way, they’re jumping in on a “do anything to get people in the store” approach that I think is pointless at best and brand damaging at worst.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
This is such a winning proposition, with the stores having little to no inventory, driving the Nordstrom experience, building new customer relationships, and expanding the brand. It’s not just about streamlining the returns process for the Nordstrom Local team. By opening up a new location on the Upper East Side, the Nordstrom team once again validates that any manifestation of a retail store has become the latest form of media.
When the Nordstrom Local team launched the store in Los Angeles, the main strategies were to establish the location as a media point that enabled them to get into influential micro-markets they couldn’t otherwise penetrate with their traditional full-sized store footprint. The experience is the product even when the product is sold online.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Interesting idea … pulling people into a store that the shopper might not ordinarily have gone to, due to perception of priceiness and unawareness of the new concept.
The down side is, it sounds like a small-footprint store which means fewer staff. So whatever they do it has to be easy.
I remain unsure about the “little or no inventory for sale” concept. It’s like the other end of a pendulum swing from “something for everyone.” But I’ll have to see it in the wild to get a sense of what they’re trying to do.
President, Spieckerman Retail
On one hand, Nordstrom’s latest frenemy foray seems ingenious. Not only can Nordstrom potentially poach Macy’s and Kohl’s shoppers, it can even gather data on the types of merchandise shoppers are returning. Even so, I can’t imagine that a significant number of shoppers actively shop at all three retailers and that those who do will think of Nordstrom Local as a convenient return hub for non-Nordstrom purchases. It’s no harm, no foul for now.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Accepting returns from competitors like Macy’s and Kohl’s may represent a convenience, but it doesn’t necessarily add to the personalized experience that Nordstrom Local is trying to cultivate. As I understand the concept (and I’ll visit the Upper East Side location next month), it’s meant as a “personal shopping” experience. The goal is to facilitate ordering from Nordstrom’s assortments, and customer returns when things don’t work out.
Cluttering up an 1800 square foot storefront with a bunch of other stores’ returns (and distracting the service staff from the task at hand) doesn’t seem like a winning formula for driving Nordstrom sales and loyalty.
Managing Director, GlobalData
As innovative as this is, it raises the question of what Nordstrom is going to do with footfall in Local stores that have very little to sell. Certainly there are benefits from brand exposure and possibly some loyalty benefits, but these are very difficult to quantify and probably don’t amount to much. This isn’t necessarily a failure of this idea as much as a failure of Nordstrom to make Local stores really relevant and engaging and by having some items for sale there.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Interesting concept. I’m asking myself several questions. What’s it worth to get someone who shops elsewhere to walk through Nordstrom’s doors? Is the effort and cost of taking a competitor’s return an economic advantage over the traditional cost of acquisition? Once in the store, will the charm and hospitality that Nordstrom reps are known for win over these potential customers? And what will Nordstrom do with the merchandise? Is there an agreement with the competitors to manage their returns – maybe for a fee? There are obviously more questions, but the answers to these would be a good start to understanding how this might work. Regardless, it’s a bold move that offers a level of convenience that is fresh and new.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I have to be missing something here because this store has never made a lot of sense to me. It’s touted as a place to “give customers more access to brands and styles they love, to try on or take home in a fast and convenient way” but it doesn’t sell anything so that access has to originate somewhere else.
Accepting returns for other retailers is a nice convenience but it won’t necessarily turn them into Nordstrom customers, especially if those returns are handled via a drop box a la Rent the Runway returns.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Let’s just try everything and call it disruptive. Nordstrom has a conversion problem, not a returns-for-other-stores-problem. Returns to these service centers are not a compelling strategy to fix the simple truth: fewer people are converting to customers in their stores. Fix that and you won’t be reaching for straws like this and baby stroller cleaning.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I actually think this will be the retail move we refer to often in the future … with a grin.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
And by the way, Kohl’s Amazon return program does drive customers into the store — which is loaded with items to buy, what a novel idea. That works.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Wow, I did not know that so many people who shop Nordstrom also shop Macy’s and Kohl’s! I imagine this is a surprise to many analysts. Macy’s and Kohl’s are price-driven. Nordstrom is not. A huge disconnect for the Nordstrom brand in my opinion. Shoe repair and cleaning of strollers — Nordstrom always comes to mind when I need these services?
President, Graff Retail
Welcome to the unfolding of this new retail world. Sometimes messy. Sometimes clear. Always interesting. Traffic is always the starting point for retail success, and this moves generates that for Nordstrom. Data is king … and Nordstrom now has access to more of that.
Conversion will be the key — and the unknown. How many of these “return” customers can they convert to a Nordstrom customer? Regardless of that number, it’s much higher than the conversion they are getting on those same customers if they don’t even come into the store!
The big question is — why would Macy’s and Kohl’s even consider sending their customers to a competitor? That’s the head-scratcher!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I am not sure if this is going to work, but this is the most customer-centric idea to come out of retail in a long time. It seems to me that Nordstrom’s management said, let’s come up with a concept that is all about customer convenience first and let the Nordstrom benefits fall as they may.
I commend the effort and the thinking.