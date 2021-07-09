Nordstrom ain’t what it used to be before the pandemic
Nordstrom experienced a number of stock downgrades and an 18-percent one-day sell-off after reporting that second quarter sales declined versus pre-pandemic 2019 levels and lagged behind many of its department store and off-price peers.
On the positive side, earnings and sales exceeded Wall Street’s estimates and Nordstrom raised its full-year revenue growth guidance from 25 percent to 35 percent.
Compared to the second quarter of 2019, however, Nordstrom’s company-wide sales still decreased six percent with a decline of five percent at the full-line Nordstrom brand and eight percent at Nordstrom Rack. By comparison, comps rose 5.8 percent at Macy’s, 14 percent at Dillard’s and 20 percent at TJX Cos. Net sales on a two-year stack improved 1.3 percent at Kohl’s and 21 percent at Ross Stores.
Full-year operating margins were also down 200 basis points versus 2019 which some analysts saw as an indication of challenges Nordstrom has faced raising average selling prices versus competitors.
On an analyst call, Erik Nordstrom, CEO, highlighted that Nordstrom now has four consecutive quarters of sequential improvement in sales trends for both its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack banners.
He highlighted progress under its “Closer to You” program that includes a heightened focus on integrating online and both banners in major markets; adding price-oriented offerings in active, home and kids at Rack; and expanding its digital-first approach. Online sales grew 24 percent over the second quarter of 2019 to account for 40 percent of sales.
Supply chain disruption may be impacting Nordstrom more than competitors as Rack particularly faced women’s apparel and footwear shortages. Daniela Nedialkova, at Atlantic Equities, wrote in a note, “Given for a number of quarters now, the recovery pace has lagged peers, we expect more structural questions around vendor relationships may emerge.”
J.P. Morgan’s Matt Boss, who downgraded Nordstrom’s stock to neutral, said the current environment should be “as good as it gets” for Nordstrom as its higher-income consumer should be eager to spend with the economy normalizing and on the pricing and promotion front. Mr. Boss wrote in a note, “Nordstrom’s absolute and relative performance remains underwhelming.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you suspect is causing underperformance at both the Nordstrom full-price chain and Nordstrom Rack? How confident are you that management has strategies in place to regain top-line momentum?
6 Comments on "Nordstrom ain't what it used to be before the pandemic"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Nordstrom is lagging compared to others, but I’m still bullish on their future. The pandemic has hit retailers in different ways, and Nordstrom has not benefited in the least. As noted, even before the pandemic Nordstrom was searching for new growth, and so the pandemic was especially challenging for them. Despite the challenges, Nordstrom has the financial strength and continuity of ownership to help navigate the short- to mid-term and I am confident that they will survive. However how Nordstrom fares in the long-term is another question.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Nordstrom is exposed more than other department stores to fears of COVID-19 — not necessarily the virus itself. Their big markets of WA, CA, and NY need to be on a more firm footing. That said, I think the Nordstrom shopping experience has a long way to go to truly make a consumer open their wallets with their associate interactions.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The shift to work from home has significantly impacted consumer demand for upscale fashion apparel. Some of Nordstrom’s competitors have a broader mix of price points and that has helped them as consumers shifted their apparel spending to more casual and less expensive options. Nordstrom Rack is in a good position for today’s consumer demand if it solves its supply chain challenges.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Reportedly, 70 percent of Nordstrom’s sales on their earnings call came from their loyalty program. Sounds to me like there is a double-edged sword — loyalty engagement is high yet there isn’t enough traction from clients not enrolled in the loyalty program.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Nordstrom is the department store of choice for the affluent consumer and it’s important for the brand to be consistent in its assortment offering across full-price and Rack stores.
A focus is needed on elevated product choices and luxury brands to delight and entice the customer, localized and exceptional, and differentiated by digital first data to get closer to the customer and what they are looking to buy.
I was in a Nordstrom Rack yesterday and the offering was thin with a very limited selection of contemporary/luxury product choices. The Rack’s biggest competitor in off-price is TJ Maxx/TJX and luxury deals is what gets customers into the stores. If this is missing, then customers won’t bother.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
All of the trends affecting retail for the past 18 months — working from home, avoiding the mall, hiring challenges — are aimed squarely at the Nordstrom business model. Until customers can feel assured about returning to the office and to their favorite restaurants and other venues, it’s going to be a slow recovery for Nordstrom. Ultimately, they will return to sales and profit growth vs. 2019 comparisons — but how long will it take?