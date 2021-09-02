Source: Target

Target’s own brands have traditionally been a point of difference between the retailer and its rivals. Until recently, Target claimed to have nine $1 billion own brands under its roof. That number has risen to 10 as Target announced that its All in Motion activewear brand for the family has joined the club.

“In its first year, All in Motion stood out in the marketplace, providing guests incredible activewear and sporting goods for whatever their daily lives bring — at an only-at-Target value,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, style and owned brands, Target, in a statement.

The introduction of All in Motion proved prescient for Target, which ended its relationship with Champion in January of last year. That company’s C9 activewear brand had been a Target exclusive going back to 2004. The decision by Target to discontinue C9 and roll out its own line of activewear was part of a larger strategy to retire other exclusive and house brands and replace them with new on-trend lines.

It’s hard to imagine any brand being any more on trend than an activewear line debuted just as millions of Americans were ditching their work clothes for something way more comfortable during the pandemic.

Target said that leggings, sports bras and yoga mats have been big sellers for All in Motion. Versatile clothing made from ”soft and cozy fabrics” has proven the right fit for consumers in a wide variety of activities inside and outside of the home and, yes, for exercising too.

The retailer said it has been very attentive to the more than 15,000 product reviews left on the line since it rolled out. Target said its team has read “every single” one and has used that information as it expands the All in Motion brand, such as its new Seamless collection. Items in the line, including leggings, t-shirts and other items, are promoted as being the quality equivalent of premium activewear brands but at Target prices.

Stacey Widlitz, founder of SW Retail Advisors, explained Target’s formula for success in an interview with CNBC.

“They’ve basically been going around saying, ‘Who does it best and who does it worst?’” said Ms. Widlitz. “‘Let’s replicate what the winners are doing and take on the losers and do it better.’”