New concept turns retail store into a theatrical experience
NYC retailer Showfields, a brick-and-mortar showcase for mostly online brands, is getting in on the experiential act with a theatrical guided tour called House of Showfields.
To begin of the 20-minute immersive tour in the Showfields store, actors show customers the way through a hidden door on the third floor behind a bookcase (from a Showfields-hosted brand), according to a media release. The door leads to a spiral slide down to the building’s second floor, where actors then guide guests through rooms where they interact with products from brands that Showfields sells.
In an interview with RetailWire, Showfields CEO and co-founder Tal Zvi Nathanel expanded on what visitors (who must RSVP for the experience) should expect.
“You’re going through this very detailed and high-touch type of scene that you walk into,” Mr. Nathanel said. “From the door to the elevator to secret back doors … Everything is really fun and at each part of it you will meet a different actor who plays a different character and walks you through a specific kind of moment, which together have one cohesive narrative. The goal is to arouse your senses, give you a memorable moment, an emotional connection, allow you to connect with other people which are with you in that space right now … to give you a way to experience product in a fun way.”
Mr. Nathanel would not elaborate on how the experience’s narrative arc will maintain an element of surprise, but said that the actors will portray an array of intriguing characters, such as scientists, artists, creators and explorers.
Throughout the tour customers will be invited to touch, smell, eat and test the products. An actor in character as a spa attendant might demo a skincare product on a visitor or a chef in a cooking-themed scene might ask for assistance using cleaning product brand available for purchase. The tour is free of charge.
Performers in the House of Showfields experience were chosen via an open call on social/casting channels, through personal connections with those involved in the community surrounding the company and through an application page on the Showfields website.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think customers will take part in the House of Showfields experience, and do you think it will drive sales? Could/should other retailers implement guided tours or other forms of immersive experiences to more fully engage shoppers in a store environment?
Founder and CEO, CrunchGrowth Revenue Acceleration Agency
I am always wary of these “theatrical” stores. They certainly get a lot of press and build brand awareness, but they never last because they never drive revenue or profit. I think if you have to “guide” a customer through your store and explain your concept, there is a problem with the store design and the concept.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
One would have to go through the “experience” before making a final determination. This one may be a little too ambitious (read: out on the fringe).
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
The House of Showfields is certain to be a memorable and sought after experience for some, yet it’s unclear how this will translate to higher conversion or its ability to sustain over the long run.
I admire their sense of experimentation and infusing excitement and the unexpected into the shopping experience. However, when I recommend retail as “theater,” it is not about actors creating a fake or make believe experience that is done to the consumer; rather, that theater needs to be created around the products as they fit in your customers’ lifestyles with the store as the stage. Your customers need to visualize themselves in that theater as active participants and not as onlookers at a carnival.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Sounds like the customer has to be either all in or all out. Sounds like “hard sell” is acting like “fun sell.” Can’t I just cruise around a little and get a feel? This is a tough one to pre-judge, but at a minimum I have to applaud the outside-the-box thinking.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
This is great to see – a retailer with some inventive ideas – and while this concept would be difficult to replicate in large numbers it is a great showpiece and also a great indicator of the direction of travel for retailers that want to change the face of modern retailing.
If we put that into the everyday world, why not have more cookery theaters in food stores where chefs demonstrate recipes? We know that when items appear on TV cooking shows there is an increase in sales, so why not do that in-store? Apple has mastered the art of making retail fun by providing product to play with in-store. It does not have to go to this extreme, though it is great to see, but retailers need to do something to engage customers and bring back the magic of making shopping fun.