Bloomingdale’s has announced the launch next month of a new concept store that it promises will deliver the best of what the department store has to offer, but in a smaller space.

The new store, which will open on Aug. 26 in Fairfax, VA, will operate under the Bloomie’s banner.

“Bloomie’s has always been a term of affection from our loyal customers,” said Tony Spring, CEO, Bloomingdale’s. “Our new Bloomie’s store will deliver everything they love about Bloomingdale’s in a highly edited, convenient and unexpected way.”

The department store retailer said that its new format will bring together top established designer labels from its full-line stores as well as emerging labels in beauty, fashion and accessories. The Bloomie’s store will receive multiple deliveries on a weekly basis, allowing it to constantly refresh its selection and bring something new to customers every time they visit the store.

The new concept will focus on delivering superior customer experiences with human and technological assets working in concert with one another, according to the company’s statement. Bloomie’s stylists will be located in departments across the 22,000-square-foot store to provide personalized service to customers. Each of the stylists will be equipped with digital selling tools that will enable them to find the right items for their customers, whether located at a nearby Bloomingdale’s or even at its flagship in Manhattan. Fitting rooms have been set up to enable customers to request the assistance of stylists by pushing a button.

Standard Bloomingdale’s features, including buy online for in-store or curbside pickup and easy returns via the location’s Returns Dropbox, will be available to customers. The store will also offer customers alteration, customization and personalization services.

Bloomie’s customers can also take a break from their shopping to enjoy a full menu of “signature cocktails, finely roasted coffee and colorful Cuban bites” from Colada Shop, a D.C.-area favorite. There are seating options inside the restaurant as well in an outdoor patio area.

Bloomingdale’s currently operates 33 full-line department stores as well as 21 outlet locations from one coast to the other. The retailer plans to expand its upscale footprint in more places around the country through the Bloomie’s concept, although it has not specified how many, where or when.