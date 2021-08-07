New concept promises to deliver the Bloomie’s experience but in a smaller box
Bloomingdale’s has announced the launch next month of a new concept store that it promises will deliver the best of what the department store has to offer, but in a smaller space.
The new store, which will open on Aug. 26 in Fairfax, VA, will operate under the Bloomie’s banner.
“Bloomie’s has always been a term of affection from our loyal customers,” said Tony Spring, CEO, Bloomingdale’s. “Our new Bloomie’s store will deliver everything they love about Bloomingdale’s in a highly edited, convenient and unexpected way.”
The department store retailer said that its new format will bring together top established designer labels from its full-line stores as well as emerging labels in beauty, fashion and accessories. The Bloomie’s store will receive multiple deliveries on a weekly basis, allowing it to constantly refresh its selection and bring something new to customers every time they visit the store.
The new concept will focus on delivering superior customer experiences with human and technological assets working in concert with one another, according to the company’s statement. Bloomie’s stylists will be located in departments across the 22,000-square-foot store to provide personalized service to customers. Each of the stylists will be equipped with digital selling tools that will enable them to find the right items for their customers, whether located at a nearby Bloomingdale’s or even at its flagship in Manhattan. Fitting rooms have been set up to enable customers to request the assistance of stylists by pushing a button.
Standard Bloomingdale’s features, including buy online for in-store or curbside pickup and easy returns via the location’s Returns Dropbox, will be available to customers. The store will also offer customers alteration, customization and personalization services.
Bloomie’s customers can also take a break from their shopping to enjoy a full menu of “signature cocktails, finely roasted coffee and colorful Cuban bites” from Colada Shop, a D.C.-area favorite. There are seating options inside the restaurant as well in an outdoor patio area.
Bloomingdale’s currently operates 33 full-line department stores as well as 21 outlet locations from one coast to the other. The retailer plans to expand its upscale footprint in more places around the country through the Bloomie’s concept, although it has not specified how many, where or when.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the new Bloomie’s small store concept prove successful for Bloomingdale’s? What do you see as the challenges and opportunities for Bloomingdale’s as its attempts to grow the new concept’s store count?
3 Comments on "New concept promises to deliver the Bloomie’s experience but in a smaller box"
Managing Director, GlobalData
It is great to see Macy’s/Bloomingdale’s experimenting with new store concepts. It is exactly the right thing to do and potentially gives them more routes for growth in the future. However slimming down a store is extremely difficult as tough decisions need to be made as to what to leave out and what to put in. You can’t use the typical approach of throwing everything at the customer and seeing what sticks. That’s where I see them possibly becoming unstuck. Macy’s made this mistake in their first smaller Market by Macy’s concept: the proposition was pitched incorrectly, hence why it is closing. Hopefully lessons have been learned for this new Bloomingdale’s concept as well as future Macy’s store variations.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This is a great example of retail evolution at work. The new department store is downsized, modernized and, hopefully, localized.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
If “the best of Bloomie’s” can fit into a 22,000-square-foot store, what does that say about the future of the full footprint Bloomingdale’s?