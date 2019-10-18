Photos: @sangriel and @ametov41 via Twenty20

Almost half (47.5 percent) of the 2,000 U.S. online fashion shoppers surveyed by Yotpo say their most recent online fashion purchase was inspired by social media.

Among age groups, more than half (55.2 percent) of Gen Z (14-24 years old) respondents found inspiration for the most recent online fashion purchase on social media while 50.6 percent of Millennials (25-34 years old) reported the same.

Among Baby Boomers, only about one-quarter (27.5 percent) reported their most recent online fashion purchase was inspired by social media browsing.

It isn’t necessarily the Kim Kardashians or YouTube fashionistas of the world driving all these buys. While the majority of marketers find influencer marketing effective — particularly on Instagram — research from PwC recently found that more shoppers were more influenced by reviews on social media than by influencers.

Yotpo’s survey reveals similar findings in regard to online fashion shoppers. Virtually all (98.9 percent) of Millennials and Gen Z respondents (all of whom reported doing at least half of their fashion shopping online) say they think customer reviews are “important” or “very important” in their decision making.

Additionally, in 2018 Bazaarvoice’s network of retailers reported a 51 percent year-over-year increase in customers submitting visual content with their reviews. This can only help online fashion retailers, as most Gen Z and Millennials respondents in Yotpo’s survey also say that customer photos (94.9 percent) and customer videos (72.5 percent) are important decision-making factors.

Also deemed “important” or “very important” in the decision-making process for Gen Z and Millennials were multiple product shots from the manufacturer (93.9 percent), product videos from the manufacturer (72.8 percent) and detailed product information (71.6 percent).