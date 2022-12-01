More Americans are making Target runs
A lot of Americans are going on Target runs.
The retailer saw shopper traffic improve 6.2 percent during the just completed holiday season, according to Placer.ai, even as other major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart experienced footfall declines.
Store traffic for the chain, as reported by Reuters, was up across the board with the exception of Hawaii and Washington, D.C..
The store traffic numbers themselves don’t tell the whole story as COVID-19, first with the Delta variant and then Omicron, affected consumer behavior and convinced many to shop online.
Past performance suggests that Target is likely to report strong numbers for the current quarter when it reports next month. The chain has consistently registered traffic growth both in stores and online in recent years.
Target reported a 12.7 percent gain in same-store sales last quarter, on top of a nearly 21 percent increase during the same period in 2020.
CEO Brian Cornell cited increased customer traffic as the key factor on the company’s earnings call in November.
“Store sales were the primary growth driver this quarter, while same-day services propelled our digital growth. Since the third quarter of 2019, prior to the pandemic, Q3 store sales have expanded by $3.8 billion, while digital sales have increased another $3.1 billion,” he said. “This provides a vivid demonstration of the flexibility of our operating model to serve our guests no matter how they choose to shop.”
Mr. Cornell, who is slated to give a keynote address next week at the National Retail Federation’s conference in New York, emphasized the contribution of Target’s team members as the key to the chain’s success in an interview with the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
“What underscores our success over the last four, five, six years is that commitment to team and recognizing that from a consumer and guest standpoint that human touch is still important,” he said. “They like coming into our stores and interacting with our team members.”
Target’s success is directly tied to its stores. Mr. Cornell pointed to the 2017 decision to shift fulfillment of online orders from warehouses to store locations.
“It was not well received. It was a big bet,” he said of the decision. “The convenience and ease it was going to offer, to me, that was the vision of the future that our team understood because they had been talking to consumers and talking to our guests.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think is convincing consumers to make more Target runs? Where do you see the biggest opportunities for Target to further improve on its performance?
9 Comments on "More Americans are making Target runs"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Target delivers a consistent, reliable store experience – period. Despite all the challenges, Target executes better than any other retailer, and shoppers are attracted by this. Target was way ahead of the market when it came to in-store pick-up and using their significant store network to facilitate online orders. These investments paid off and the pandemic amplified it all. As impressive as Target’s store traffic results are, equally important is their shopper conversion numbers – Target is not squandering their store traffic, they’re converting it into sales.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The reason for this is very simple to explain: Target makes itself a destination worth visiting. There is always something new to look at from brands to collaborations, there’s a great variety across many categories (Target is a true department store in a way that traditional department stores are not), stores are nicely merchandised and a pleasure to shop, customer service and the in-store energy is good, and there is strong value for money (important in a time of inflation). As I said, it’s simple to explain. but very difficult to get consistently right — which Target does.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Target, under Cornell’s leadership, pivoted early in the pandemic to stand up e-commerce capabilities through their app. BOPIS in particular has been especially strong. They also focused on their supply chain to develop strategies to bypass some of the bottlenecks in the supply chain that have affected other retailers. These strategies complemented Target’s already strong merchandising and store execution to create a very compelling branded offer for consumers, and those consumers have rewarded them for their efforts.
President, Spieckerman Retail
One word: grocery. Target’s strategy of focusing on grocery to drive more traffic has paid off. Shoppers who are looking for an excuse to check out the latest apparel and home items at Target now have a valid, practical reason, Target has achieved “one-stop-shop” status. Target has mostly ironed out the out-of-stock problems that plagued its grocery business in the past and wisely revisited its private brand portfolio in food. Target’s decision to leave the pharmacy business, another traffic driver, to the experts via its tie-up with CVS has also helped its overall business.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Customers DO enjoy interacting with Target team members because they’re happy. Service is excellent. I’m lucky enough to have a Target and a Container Store nearby in the same building, and it’s a joy.
Content Marketing Strategist
It’s simple: Target stores are spectacular.
Eye-catching assortments and brilliant shop-in-shop partnerships create an alluring oasis for consumers. Also, Mr. Cornell is bang-on in saying the “human touch” of helpful, upbeat associates keeps shoppers coming back.
To fuel growth, Target could be more aggressive in digital, including ads, and continue to expand its wildly popular private labels.
President, Protonik
Target is simply a nice place to shop – good fundamental retailing. They have a great assortment, offered at fair prices, displayed in a welcoming, well organized way, and they run organized stores – especially critical during the pandemic.
Amid that, they have for decades used an approach with product which has featured goods which are highly attractive – even those not advertised. My only surprise is that they’ve been able to maintain good stores despite also chasing (in publicity) many of the e-commerce shiny baubles.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Target executes “omnichannel” better than any other retailer, but the real secret of its success under Mr. Cornell is simple: Content, content, content. When the focus shifted back to apparel and soft home — instead of food and consumables — the company regained its credibility in the businesses that made Target great in the first place.
Director, Main Street Markets
Target stores are clean, have neat displays and relevant merchandising. BOPIS shoppers and regular shoppers are both prevalent in the stores, and they have upped their advertising game through TV, newspaper, and digital means. Why not go to Target?