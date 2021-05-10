Mobile retail aspires to attain food truck-like popularity
Mobile retail is at the early experimental phase of development, but operators are looking to achieve the same level of acceptance as food trucks have achieved in the restaurant space.
The Lovesac Company, the home furnishing brand known for its adaptable Sactionals couches, just launched Mobile Concierge in the Seattle and Washington, D.C. areas. Customers schedule a visit from the van and, inside, receive live demonstrations, see the latest innovations, touch and feel fabric cover options, and design their own Sactionals setup to fit their space and style.
Mobile Concierge builds on the growing use of showroom and virtual appointments, as well as interactive Facebook Live demos over the last year.
“We wanted to create a new way for customers to shop our products, free from the stress of busy shopping centers and limited parking,” said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac CEO and founder, in a statement. “We decided to bring the showroom right to the customers’ home with a one-on-one, tailored shopping experience.
Santa, created by former Wework veterans, recently debuted in Texas with two trucks canvassing Plano and Frisco. The trucks offer a weekly-rotating range of fashion, beauty, tech, home décor and gifts with a focus on locally-made.
The initial idea was to offer front door exchanges to eliminate the hassle of online returns, but Santa’s mobile trucks also enable customers to try on clothing and see how décor looks in their homes before purchasing. Customers see the merchandise on the Santa app and are notified when the truck will be in their area.
“Santa is an attempt to create a new kind of physical store that moves around and is backed by logistics and technology,” Roee Adler, Santa’s CEO, told The Dallas Morning News. “We are here to surprise and delight.”
In the IBD (independent bike dealer) channel, Vancouver-based Velofix’s Sprinter vans offer bike repair at rider’s homes as well as assembly and delivery of bikes bought online.
Kitzuma Cycling Logistics, based in Asheville, NC, solely works with direct-to-consumer bike brands on fully-assembled home delivery. Taylor Essick, Kitzuma co-founder and CEO, said in a recent statement, “We knew when we started Kitzuma that for brands selling direct, this model offered so many benefits.”
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is an innovative approach, but I suspect that the big hurdle is the cost to scale this level of service. There’s no question that for some consumers, the idea of the showroom coming to their home will be very compelling. However for the vast majority of consumers, visiting stores or simply buying online provide more convenience and/or experiences that can’t be had through a truck service. That said, I do think there’s a place for mobile retailing and for some categories, this may be ideal.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
As much as customers love personalization and great customer service, they conversely also want a modicum of anonymity. There’s a lot of pressure on the shopper and a feeling of expectation to buy when a van pulls up in your driveway. And from the retailer’s perspective, the cost to deploy staff, product and great customer experience through small mobile vehicles is far steeper than any benefit received. The only exception would be repair services, as mentioned in this article, but that’s a service call more than a retail selling tool.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
It’s about scale. If you can’t scale it, then it’s just a novelty.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Mobile retail does a lot of things better than brick-and-mortar and online shopping. This model is often times far more convenient for the consumer, can minimize returns significantly, provides instant gratification and quick browsing. However this approach doesn’t solve for the largest industry issues. While this does inherently address the last-mile, mobile retail won’t alleviate supply chain challenges and inventory shortages. I’d also hope these are electric vehicles for the environment’s sake.
I think mobile retail has potential as a model and engagement tool, but there are improvements to be made.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
This is a superb way to do pop-up retail in a consistent and adaptable manner but there are a number of flaws that could get in the way. One area could well be environment – trucks of this kind outside tend to be exposed to inclement weather making things challenging for consumers.
Another approach to this kind of pop-up approach could be what Situ Live are doing in London – acting as an aggregator for brands who want to have a physical presence for a limited time – but the presence is in an experience led store environment that represents multiple brands at once and changes every few weeks creating a reason for consumers to keep visiting.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
This concept is not new. Moby Mart is a solar-powered convenience store that operates autonomously, driving through residential streets at specific times, bringing retail to their customers’ homes. It boasts that it’s “the world’s first autonomous, staff-less and moible store.” And it’s been around since 2017. The Lovesac Company takes it to a more personalized level. Either way, it’s all about convenience for the customer. We’ll start seeing more of these types of businesses and offerings in the near future.