Mob thefts rock retail. What can stores do?
U.S. retailers have experienced a rash of highly orchestrated and alarming smash-and-grab thefts recently, notably in California’s Bay Area and Chicago.
Around 80 looters flooded a Nordstrom location in Walnut Creek, CA, on Saturday, stealing armfuls of merchandise and attacking employees with a flurry of punches, kicks and pepper spray, according to NBC News. The raid took only one minute. Looters parked their cars to block the street before carrying out the smash-and-grab.
The previous day an even more widespread episode of mob looting and vandalism struck San Francisco’s Union Square neighborhood, according to ABC News. Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Bloomingdale’s numbered among the 10 retailers targeted in that wave of smash-and-grabs.
Malls in Hayward and San Jose were struck on Sunday by mobs of hammer-wielding looters who ransacked a jewelry store and a Lululemon location, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Jim Dudley, a lecturer at San Francisco State University’s department of criminal justice studies, told the Chronicle that the raids did not appear to be politically motivated and confirmed that there did seem to be an uptick in smash-and-grab style theft occurring.
Further east, the Neiman Marcus store in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile luxury shopping district was robbed on Friday by three carloads of people, according to the Chicago Tribune. Another store had its window broken.
Both the Bay Area and Chicago have experienced significant increases in retail crime over the past year.
The Magnificent Mile has seen such a high rate of theft that in October police issued a formal warning, according to CBS Chicago. Some retail tenants have vacated the area, and a stretch of North Michigan Avenue remains vacant.
Some retailers in San Francisco had taken steps to try to reduce the impact of organized retail crime. Walgreens, for instance, announced in October the closure of five San Francisco stores frequently targeted by organized theft rings, according to The New York Times.
In 2020 the National Retail Federation (NRF) ranked these cities among the worst for retail crime along with Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Baltimore, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.
- Dozens of looters rush California Nordstrom store – NBC News
- Packs of thieves hit stores in Walnut Creek, Hayward, San Jose. Are they tied to Union Square heists? – San Francisco Chronicle
- Unacceptable’: Mayor Breed says changes will be coming to SF after brazen Union Square robbery – ABC News
- 2 stores damaged, 1 hit by thieves Friday evening – Chicago Tribune
- Magnificent Mile: More Trouble For Area That Was Once A Crown Jewel Of American Retail – CBS Chicago
- Walgreens to Close 5 Stores in San Francisco, Citing ‘Organized’ Shoplifting – NY Times
- Organized theft is turning San Francisco into retail’s Wild West – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect to see more smash-and-grab thefts and, if so, how should retailers prepare for it? Is there anything the industry can do to curtail this type of behavior?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Mob thefts rock retail. What can stores do?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
These criminal acts reflect a deeper discord in society that needs to be addressed. The latest reports are truly disturbing as the mob thefts appear to be more coordinated and deliberate. The danger and peril this behavior presents is dangerous for employees and customers. Retailers can bolster their security, but what can a few security guards do to defend against a band of 50 thieves? Not much. Ultimately, law enforcement need to steps up and provide protection or retailers will be forced to close and relocate stores to areas where the behavior is more manageable.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
You put you finger on it. It is truly a national embarrassment that we even have to have this discussion. There is a root cause here that must be addressed. Additional security is one solution during business hours. Steel curtains is the answer during off hours (not pretty but very effective).
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I would suggest that these are highly coordinated events, perpetrated by organized gangs who know exactly what they are doing. They’ve found a way to acquire goods for resale with relatively little risk. Given where these events are happening – Walnut Creek, CA, Magnificent Mile – these are not depressed, crime ridden neighborhoods. These are some of the most desired and high-end retail addresses in the country.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I believe store closures are one answer but a better one is to beef up their loss prevention tools to combat these thefts. A richer base BI software set that is prescriptive in nature and that would instruct stores what to do when these cases arise along with advanced video capabilities that would capture license plates, faces and create an actionable case management system to prosecute these offenders. It is not good enough to have after the fact loss prevention but retailers need real-time loss prevention that is wired to headquarters and to the local authorities. The technology exists so why not deploy it?
Managing Director, GlobalData
There has been a concerning shift in retail crime over the past few years, it has moved from petty shoplifting (which is serious) to more organized gangs (which are even more serious because of the danger they pose to staff and shoppers). Retailers need to amp up security, but politicians also need to take responsibility. Too many cities are far too soft on crime – especially retail crime. This ambivalent attitude needs to come to an end and local governments and police forces need to get a very firm grip on the situation.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I ran a boutique on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile in the ’80s when this type of shoplifting was happening. The group would rush in, knock staff and customers out of the way, grab entire racks of clothing, and run. Every day was terrifying because you didn’t know when the mob would be back.
Part of San Francisco’s problem is its ridiculous shoplifting laws. Retailers have little to no protection from theft. Why would you want to be a retailer there, knowing people can steal up to $950 with no consequences? Chicago’s laws are tougher but the flash mobs set on theft still occur and our city is getting a reputation for being unsafe.
What’s the fix? I wish I knew. Locking the doors and only allowing one guest in at a time? Armed security at the door? Open only for appointments? None of these fixes are particularly shopper friendly. And one way or another a mob intent on entering the store is going to get in.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
From a prevention point of view, the most effective tool retailers have is cooperation and communication with each other. This is one where they need to drop any competitive barriers and work together. And they do. I’ve seen retailers in shopping districts create early warning networks to alert each other as soon as one of them gets hit. They can quickly implement mitigation tactics – close the store, etc. And they can shorten law enforcement’s reaction time. In addition there are tools that can help law enforcement and retailers find patterns in these events that can help with prevention and prosecution.
These are not random events. Getting 50 people together to participate in one of these smash-and-grabs requires planning and coordination. There needs to be a coordinated and organized response from retail to raise the stakes for the people doing this.
Director, Main Street Markets
Shoplifting laws need to be re-visited. It’s open season on retailers from CVS to Louis Vuitton if this does not get addressed. If not, stores will be making the hard decision to close their stores like drug stores and grocery stores, which are critical to communities.