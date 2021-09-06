Membership gets you 24/7 access at new grocery store

Alex and Caileen Ostenson, owner/operators, Main Street Market - Photo: Main Street Market
Jun 09, 2021
by Matthew Stern

A new grocery store in Minnesota is only staffed and open a few days each week for the general public, but members can visit any time — day or night.

Main Street Market charges $75 per year for membership, according to Park Rapids Enterprise. Once signed up, members download a smartphone app which they can use to shop in-store during unstaffed hours. They can gain entry to the store any time with either a key fob or via a Bluetooth connection. Each customer is identified via a unique access code, which the store owner can revoke access at any time via smartphone.

Main Street Market is a full grocery store with an organic/co-op style offering. Members shopping during unattended hours can make purchases either by scanning with the app or using the self-checkout at the front of the store.

Automated grocery and convenience stores, popular for some time in parts of Asia, have grown more common in the U.S. in the past few years. In the wake of the announcement of the fully automated Amazon Go in 2018, tech startups and grocers rushed to find new ways to speed checkout and reduce the transaction friction that has long made grocery shopping a chore for customers.

Some startups and retailers have attempted their own takes on Just Walk Out technology, which manages shelf inventory through computer vision and sensors and requires no scanning from the customer. Others have launched solutions like scan-and-go, which requires customers to scan product barcodes but circumvents a traditional checkout line. Some have opened unattended stores which require the scanning of products and then scanning a generated QR code to check out.

Anecdotes from some startups in the space indicate that the novel coronavirus pandemic may have increased retailer interest in Just Walk Out and similar technologies, Bloomberg reports. The sudden need to speed transactions and minimize human contact seems to have been an inspiration for businesses considering adoption of the technology.

Recently, airport retailer Hudson has begun rolling out its Just Walk Out-enabled Hudson Nonstop concept, opening its biggest Nonstop location in Chicago’s Midway Airport this month.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS:  What do you make of Main Street Market’s hybrid staffed/unattended model and do you see other retailers implementing something similar? What are the advantages and disadvantages of this model?

Ken Lonyai
BrainTrust
Ken Lonyai
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
50 minutes 27 seconds ago

I like the idea that this is a hybrid model. Success is hard to predict because there are so many variables involved including the post-pandemic environment, community demographics, marketing plan, product assortment, pricing, etc. It will be interesting to follow up in a year and learn what happened.

One concern is security for shoppers in the store or leaving the store in the overnight hours.

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
47 minutes 16 seconds ago

So are there cameras making sure that people pay for their purchases? Does does the door not open if you owe money? Interesting concept, but I am curious how they approach the loss prevention/shrink side.

Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
35 minutes 14 seconds ago

Having been to Park Rapids several times, I suspect that the owner of the store knows most if not all of the people who have signed up for membership. I wouldn’t be surprised if at least a few of them already had a key. 🙂

Christine Russo
BrainTrust
Christine Russo
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
45 minutes 18 seconds ago

Oh wow – this is the digitization of the co-op which, by definition, is a very hands-on and hands-in (sharing labor) model. Now even a co-op is leaning into technology and basically becoming a subscription service. This is definitely a unique way to maintain clients who prefer fast/person-less checkout and also include the HYBRID option and offer attended hours. The digitization of retail is not binary – it’s omni.

Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
37 minutes 17 seconds ago

This will be very interesting to watch. I didn’t think it would happen in a small town business, given the technology required. But kudos to Main Street Market. I’ll be very interested to see how this works for Hudson. I’m not clear on the how to mitigate the shrink issues.

Venky Ramesh
BrainTrust
Venky Ramesh
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
34 minutes 41 seconds ago

A novel way to provide unmanned 24/7 service to customers in a highly differentiated manner. the biggest advantage to this model is the ability to increase availability and customer service while keeping employee costs very low. The biggest disadvantage I see is the model favors tech-friendly demographics, which I suspect may be a relatively smaller proportion in a small town. All in all, a huge thumbs up for the novel experiment.

Oliver Guy
BrainTrust
Oliver Guy
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
33 minutes 57 seconds ago

Awesome idea – more of this please! But seriously it just raises the bar for everyone else. What is key is that these models need to reduce friction for the consumer – not increase it. Therefore as much automation as possible is needed.

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
31 minutes 50 seconds ago

This hybrid “high touch or no touch” model is a fantastic way to maximize investment in real estate and – more importantly – to give customers the flexibility to shop in a manner that is most appropriate for each journey. I love this.

Kathleen Fischer
BrainTrust
Kathleen Fischer
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
23 minutes 19 seconds ago

Interesting concept but I’m not sure I would feel comfortable as a shopper going in and out of the store in the middle of the night. Security, both for the shopper and the retailer, seems to be the greatest challenge.

