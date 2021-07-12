Meijer and Publix want you to believe in their new Christmas spots
Meijer and Publix do not compete with one another in the same markets but the two retailers are going head to head in the second installment of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge. The winner of this week’s vote will move on to take on Macy’s, which last week edged Kohl’s, and future victors to determine the best holiday spot produced by a retailer in 2021.
This is the second consecutive year that Meijer has made it into the competition as its holiday spots become must-see productions in the Midwestern markets it serves. Publix, which has been expanding northward up the East Coast from its home market of Florida, makes its first ever appearance. Both spots build their stories around “believe” themes.
Meijer’s “Someday” spot is a story of a grandfather, grand kids, a tree and the passing of time. Be prepared for some growing Christmas joy.
Publix’s “Attic” spot doesn’t have a sub sandwich or a BOGO in sight, but it does have a young girl who gives her elderly neighbor “a reason to believe.”
(Editor’s note: If you would like to nominate entries for this year’s challenge — either domestic or international — please email the name of the retailer and a link to the spot to adchallenge@retailwire.com.)
- Warmest wishes from our family to yours. – YouTube
- Publix Christmas Commercial 2021: “The Attic” – YouTube
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Meijer and Publix? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers with its commercial?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Meijer and Publix want you to believe in their new Christmas spots"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Both are terrific, but Publix gets the nod. Watching a child demonstrate the importance of giving, and then experiencing the joy and selfless satisfaction of that giving is a wonderful life lesson for all. True holiday spirit.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
The Publix spot definitely pulls at your heartstrings. Loneliness is sadly a very real outcome of the pandemic and this commercial’s point hits home. It is reality for many people today and, as Christmas is quickly approaching, the time with family and friends is more precious than ever before. Viewers will connect with the concept on a deep emotional level and the message transcends all demographics and markets.
President, Graff Retail
What’s not to LOVE about both? Just pure emotional “selling” which trumps the usual “hey come buy something from us” message. Very well done.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
You know what? We need feel-good stuff like that after the last two years. No critique here, just — thanks!
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
Both are sweet, but Meijer wins for me due to the simplicity and the focus on family. I find the narrative easier to follow and following the growing family just really resonates with me! While nice, I find the Publix friendly neighbor angle to be a bit overdone.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
My vote is with Lee. Enough said.