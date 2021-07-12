Sources: Meijer - “Warmest wishes from our family to yours.“; Publix - “The Attic”

Meijer and Publix do not compete with one another in the same markets but the two retailers are going head to head in the second installment of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge. The winner of this week’s vote will move on to take on Macy’s, which last week edged Kohl’s, and future victors to determine the best holiday spot produced by a retailer in 2021.

This is the second consecutive year that Meijer has made it into the competition as its holiday spots become must-see productions in the Midwestern markets it serves. Publix, which has been expanding northward up the East Coast from its home market of Florida, makes its first ever appearance. Both spots build their stories around “believe” themes.

Meijer’s “Someday” spot is a story of a grandfather, grand kids, a tree and the passing of time. Be prepared for some growing Christmas joy.

Publix’s “Attic” spot doesn’t have a sub sandwich or a BOGO in sight, but it does have a young girl who gives her elderly neighbor “a reason to believe.”

(Editor’s note: If you would like to nominate entries for this year’s challenge — either domestic or international — please email the name of the retailer and a link to the spot to adchallenge@retailwire.com.)