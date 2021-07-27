Photos: McDonald’s

McDonald’s has named longtime company veteran Manu Steijart to the newly created position of global chief customer officer.

Mr. Steijart has been tasked with bringing together a diverse team from data and analytics, digital, marketing and restaurant operations to create a cohesive business unit. The goal is to reduce internal silos that have hindered McDonald’s from being as responsive to customer needs in the past as dictated by changes in the marketplace.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement that the new customer experience group will help the company in better “anticipating and delivering on customer needs at every part of the brand journey, which increasingly extends beyond the walls of the physical restaurant through digital, delivery and Drive Thru.”

Mr. Kempczinski said McDonald’s aim is to create a frictionless experience across all touchpoints, including digital, by gathering consumer data, developing insights and providing superior experiences as defined by the customer.

The restaurant chain touts its leadership position in delivering the speed and convenience demanded by its customers. The company has restaurants positioned in locations within three miles or less of the vast majority of the nation’s population. Roughly 95 percent of its company-owned and franchised locations have drive-throughs and delivery has been expanded across the U.S.

The fast-food giant’s recently launched MyMcDonald’s rewards program will go a long way in informing what the company does going forward. The new national initiative is a foundational part of the company’s “Accelerating the Arches” growth strategy. MyMcDonald’s is intended to deliver faster and more seamless interactions and provide rewards that drive more frequent visits and bigger rings.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at McDonald’s, and we have reached a pivotal moment when technology and data have begun to shape nearly every facet of the customer experience,” said Mr. Steijaert, a virtual lifer at the international brand.

The new customer chief first worked at a franchised restaurant owned by his family back in 1987. He later joined McDonald’s as a field service consultant in 2001 before working his way up the ladder to become vice president, operations for France, leading the business in the Netherlands and serving as VP, international operated markets since 2019.