McDonald’s drive-thru AI knows what you want before you order
Implementing in-store touch screen ordering kiosks was only the beginning for McDonald’s in efforts to modernize its operations with technology. One of the chain’s recently announced experiments involves using artificial intelligence (AI) to enable the drive-thru to recommend what customers might want before they place an order.
At some locations, McDonald’s has been testing a solution that recognizes the license plate of a customer in the drive-thru and uses that information to provide AI-based recommendations of menu items, as reported by The New York Times. The technology (which requires permission from customers) takes into account the customer’s previous order history when populating suggestions on the drive-thru touchscreen.
The solution adds another element of personalization to the already dynamic new drive-thru touchscreen at some McDonald’s locations, which tailor product recommendations based on big-picture factors like weather, wait time and item popularity. McDonald’s says that recommendation algorithms have already demonstrated an unspecified increase in order size and the chain plans to roll them out to all its drive-thrus in the U.S. by the end of the year.
Utilizing technology to provide a better customer experience (and, some argue, to cut down on labor costs) is one of the major ways McDonald’s has attempted to keep pace in a restaurant landscape where fast food is less fashionable than it once was.
In June of 2018, McDonald’s announced a $6 billion chain-wide investment in upgrades, as Convenience Store News reported. The plan involved remodeling 1,000 stores each quarter for eight to nine quarters. The upgrades were designed to make all freestanding stores more amenable to features like mobile payment and pickup, while being distinguished by digital signage and dining areas more like fast-casual restaurants than traditional McDonald’s layouts.
McDonald’s has also been considering menu changes to better position itself against its competitors. This summer, a letter from a major McDonald’s franchisee group discussed the need for a chicken sandwich on par with popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A.
McDonald’s is not the only fast food chain making changes to the drive-thru to keep up with the technological curve. Chipotle recently announced the addition of mobile order-only “Chipotlanes” to its drive-thru, Business Insider reported.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is offering predictive suggestions at the drive-thru a good way to upsell, and could other restaurants benefit from such an offering? Could privacy concerns surrounding the scanning and saving of license plate data make people less interested in interacting with McDonald’s via drive-thru?
President, City Square Partners LLC
It will be interesting to see the reaction of customers. Some will see it as a convenience while others will think it is down right creepy. For McDonald’s this may help to speed up the drive-thru experience. That in itself may sway most customers to think of this in a positive way. However, the enhanced convenience will wear thin for the customer when they buy a used car from another customer or get new license plates with different numbers. Regardless of the restaurant or retailer, the power of using AI will only be realized when the customer fully accepts it and even looks for it in their shopping experiences.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
We’re all used to “would you like fries with that?” but I also think we are starting to suffer from add-on fatigue. A trip to a chain store often results in the cashier asking a series of questions, everything from “Would you like ______?” to credit card offers. It’s exhausting; I just want to buy a shirt.
Back to McDonald’s. The fact that the chain can read my license plate is creepy. Half the time I go to McDonald’s I order something different so do I now need to correct the screen before my order is processed? I guess this could be cool but it doesn’t sound very appetizing to me.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I can speak categorically for myself. I do not enjoy people guessing what I think I want. Having said that, once I order what I want, the party offering should be free to suggest add-ons. (Want fries with that?) There are many people out there who frequent the same local coffee shop every weekday and order “the usual” every day. For them, predictive suggestions are perfect (you can’t get it wrong).
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
Everything which brings convenience to consumers will succeed at the end of the day. Consumers simply love more convenience! As McDonald’s asks permission from the customer first, I believe the use of this AI-led technology is fine. In addition to more customer convenience, the process efficiency will increase.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The snarky answer is that anyone who drives through McDonald’s often enough to have their license plate recognized has bigger issues than privacy. I would think frequenters would be unlikely to welcome being sold to.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
I see great opportunity here. First and foremost, the privacy concerns go away when the customer opts into it. And when the customer does opt in, just like my airline knows I like an aisle seat, McDonald’s knows what I like to order every day for breakfast. This is really just the beginning of hyper-personalization.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Yikes. Has McDonald’s found that customers order the same thing every time? Convenient or not, I’m going to find it unsettling and creepy if I’m greeted with “would you like a Big Mac and a medium Diet Coke?” when I arrive at the drive-thru.