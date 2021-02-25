Marketers are going online more and in-person less to gather research data
A new study exploring consumer research not unsurprisingly finds a significant shift towards online qualitative research over the last year, raising speculation on whether in-person methods may be another casualty of the pandemic.
The study from GRIT (Greenbook Research Industry Trends) indicates that online methods have grown slowly but took the lead for the first time in 2020.
A survey of nearly 1,100 suppliers and buyers of research found the use of:
- Online focus groups increased to 74 percent in 2020 from 54 percent in 2019;
- Online IDIs (in-depth interviews) increased to 74 percent from 62 percent;
- In-person IDIs shrunk to 66 percent from 82 percent;
- In-person focus groups slid to 69 percent from 87 percent.
The study notes that some aspects of qualitative research — citing recruiting, project management and moderation as examples — don’t change much whether conducted online or in-person. Many tech tools that have emerged to create more efficiency, such as video recording, facial coding, automated transcription, text analytics and report automation, are also equally applicable in both modes.
But the study suspects research buyers that may have adopted online methods out of necessity during the pandemic are recognizing online’s advantages. Researchers note, “Online methods deliver methodological flexibility and tangible pragmatic advantages such as travel cost savings, risk and liability mitigation, diverse recruitment options, schedule flexibility, and general speed and cost efficiencies. It is safe to assume what we will see is a long tail of growth continue to play out even as the pandemic recedes.”
Tighter timelines and research budgets may also push buyers toward online methods.
The “silver lining” for in-person approaches is that they did not decline even further, given the restrictions seen over the past year. The researchers said it’s reasonable to assume qualitative research that is “experiential” in nature (dependent on touching, tasting, smelling or using something) cannot easily be replicated currently using digital methods and could still represent a significant portion of qualitative work in general.
The study stated, “That foundation may provide a path for suppliers heavily invested in physical facilities to adapt, while simultaneously incorporating more digital approaches into their offerings.”
- Grit Report – Insights Practice Edition 2020 – GRIT (Greenbook Research Industry Trends)
- How Do Market Researchers Spend Their Time? – MarketingCharts
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should consumer research buyers as well as providers be doubling down on digital research solutions? What do you see as the pros and cons of online versus in-person qualitative research methods, and do you think the advantages have shifted in recent years?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Marketers are going online more and in-person less to gather research data"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Digital-based consumer research tools will continue to be the future trend due to the low cost and flexibility they provide researchers. Consumers have become familiar with video conferencing platforms which makes it easier to execute. The downside is for testing products that require tasting and smelling. One option is to send all the participants a package with the goods and have them test the items in order while on a video call.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Remember first that we’ve shifted online because we can’t do in-person. Even as places like malls reopen, the question of the whether the sample is vaguely representative is a very iffy one. And online has its issues, whether qualitative or quantitative. There is a lot of concern about burning out panels and whether respondents are paying as much attention when doing this online. Greymatter and Harmon Research have been doing a lot of work on this – the answer is not pretty. Cautions are needed, which makes DIY research even more dangerous these days unless you really know what you’re doing.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
We have seen a pretty strong shift towards online over the past year, mostly driven by pandemic safety considerations. It also opened up the thought that less expensive online methods can substitute for in-person interviews. But because of that, what we are also seeing is that the quality of responses is also coming down, and the interpretations are of questionable value.
I think surveys that used in-person interview methods should at least use virtual methods like Zoom meetings to do such surveys. Changing from physical to virtual is one thing. But changing the survey method from an in-person interview to filling out a digital survey will not yield comparable results.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Digital research is the better option because it measures behavior, not intent. Focus groups and in-person interviews are interesting and may be used in some specific areas as color commentary, but the single worst way to find out how someone will respond is to ask them. With all of the tracking and widely available data analytics, accurate performance stats are easily accessible and far more accurate than qualitative surveys.
Retail Transformation Thought Leader
Online consumer research has been a necessity because of the pandemic and while techniques have improved dramatically, there will still be a need to conduct research where consumers try out a physical product. That can’t be easily replicated with consistency in an online or virtual format, or by sending a product to consumers to try out themselves. I expect we’ll continue to see a mix of techniques used, but online methods will continue to be popular overall because it’s easier to scale than in-person. However both will still be needed in many cases to paint a complete research picture. The current spike will likely flatten out, much like the proportion of e-commerce spend vs store spend has done over the past year.
President of FutureProof Retail
It’s a myth that digital will remain only online. Investing in digital is not wrong. Investing in only online digitization analysis is already falling behind. When Amazon and Alibaba came offline in 2017, they validated a new online-to-offline direction for the future of retail. For example, the fastest-growing retail technology during pandemic times is scan and go mobile checkout, which reached over 30 percent shopper adoption at top grocery locations after only a few years of rolling out. With more than two decades of market adoption, the pandemic only boosted e-commerce adoption in the grocery space in the high 20 percent.