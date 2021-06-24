Marc Lore says Walmart can’t connect to customers like Allbirds and Warby Parker do

Jun 24, 2021
by George Anderson

Marc Lore’s arrival in 2016 as chief of  Walmart’s e-commerce business was “game-changing” for the retailer in many ways, according to Doug McMillion, the retailer’s CEO. It did not, however, suddenly make Walmart cool in the same way as such digital natives as Allbirds or Warby Parker.

Mr. Lore, who left Walmart earlier this year, was tasked with leading a digital transformation at the company and is generally viewed as having succeeded. The retailer, which has seen its online sales boom since the pandemic hit, achieved a 37 percent gain in 2019 before the term COVID-19 became commonly known in the U.S.

Walmart completely redesigned its website and mobile app during Mr. Lore’s tenure and transformed last mile fulfillment with a greater emphasis on having stores support same-day delivery and pickup services. He saw a massive increase in the number of SKUs sold via walmart.com directly by the retailer and the growing numbers of third parties on its marketplace.

He also led acquisitions of several digital native brands and trendy retailers — Bonobos, Eloquii, Modcloth, Moosejaw — that didn’t always work out from a sales perspective but helped bring new thinking to Walmart.

Mr. Lore didn’t speak specifically to his experience at Walmart in an interview yesterday on CNBC’s “TechCheck” program, but he may have provided some insights into why he pushed for those deals during his tenure.

“What really makes those brands special like Warby Parker is that connection to the customer, the passion that people feel. They’re mission oriented. They have a mission giveback component, things that really resonate with Millennial [and] Gen Z type customers, and you just can’t create that from scratch, from a mass merchant. It’s not authentic.”

Mr. Lore said that he does believe that e-commerce is at an “inflection point” at this time and that advancements in front end conversational and social commerce technologies will have profound effects on shopping behavior.

In the end, however, Mr. Lore said retail is “won or lost on logistics,” later adding, “getting customers on the front end to be able to shop is great and social commerce media players have that with a huge base of customers, but they don’t have the backend logistics, and that’s where the complications lie.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What does it take for any brand or retailer to be viewed as authentic by consumers? Are there ways for big box retailers through merchandise, shopping experiences, new technologies, et al, to connect to customers in similar ways as consumer-direct brands such as Allbirds or Warby Parker?

"What does it take for any brand or retailer to be viewed as authentic by consumers?"

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
48 minutes 18 seconds ago

Allbirds, Warby Parker and the like are smaller brands that have a relatively focused target market and a very clear brand essence. As a consequence they are, in the broader scheme of things, relatively small. Walmart is a giant retailer that serves an enormous number of people across multiple products for multiple needs. Neither model is wrong; they are just very different. Walmart cannot become an Allbirds, but it can certainly do better in creating deeper customer connections – just as Target has done. One of the big issues with Walmart is that, for all their success, they are very operationally and volume driven, which is partly a function of their grocery roots. They need to make more effort around softer areas like marketing, displays, merchandising, brand creation, communication, and so forth. That they don’t is very evident when it comes to non-food.

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
45 minutes 58 seconds ago

Retailers connect with their customers every time customers visit the store or website and with every other interaction. To say only new native online brands like Allbirds and Warby Parker can achieve this is short-sighted and incorrect. These brands just happen to be brilliant at it. All retailers have an opportunity to create authentic connections with their customers if they choose, regardless of their size or category. And in the case of Walmart, I think Sam Walton would disagree with Marc Lore.

Lee Peterson
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
37 minutes 10 seconds ago

There is a big difference between “authentic” and “cool,” although they often times intersect, hence the confusion. Walmart has ALWAYS been authentic and true to their core promise: every day low prices. That’s just not cool though, although I’d bet it is to many people in a much different way than say, Patagonia or Supreme is. Being low price is never going to get you “street cred,” but for most of the U.S., what Amazon and Walmart bring is pretty damn cool — AND authentic to their promises made right from the word GO.

Carol Spieckerman
Carol Spieckerman
President, Spieckerman Retail
36 minutes 9 seconds ago

Okay, the article title is a bit clickbait-y and I’m glad. Had Marc Lore specifically used Walmart as a point of contrast, it wouldn’t be a good look for him given his years-long, immersive involvement in the company’s e-commerce upgrades. As it is, digital natives are always going to have an advantage over brick-and-mortar behemoths. Even so, Walmart’s nimbleness and willingness to test and learn have defied mass retail stereotypes.

Rick Watson
Rick Watson
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
34 minutes 45 seconds ago

I think Marc Lore is trying to apologize for his previous mistakes as he is now speaking from experience here. While he was a Walmart employee he tried to acquire all these brands. Almost all these acquisitions did not go well. Is this Marc’s “Sorry Doug?”

Kai Clarke
Kai Clarke
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
34 minutes 4 seconds ago

Branding requires developing trust. Developing authenticity requires creating a history of trust that has been reinforced through positive experiences with the consumer where they connect with a brand using merchandise and shopping experiences to reinforce this impression.

Lisa Goller
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
29 minutes 13 seconds ago

A deep, sincere and consistent commitment to purpose boosts authenticity.

Retailers’ alignment with consumer values (like sustainability and diversity) needs to permeate all levels and processes. A short-term, tacked-on imitation of rivals’ efforts won’t cut it with today’s savvy shoppers.

For agility and resonance, retailers can invest in monitoring consumers’ evolving needs. Vigilantly scanning market trend data helps retailers evolve with desirable assortments, service and policies.

Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
25 minutes 40 seconds ago

I just can’t agree that retail is “won or lost on logistics.” Allbirds and Warby Parker did not start life as logistics ideas. They started life as great product and problem solving ideas. Those two brands identified a customer need/problem and they solved it with enhanced product and efficient DTC logistics. It wasn’t ordinary “stuff” with great logistics. It was great product with seamless logistics. The product vs. process debate continues.

Venky Ramesh
Venky Ramesh
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
15 minutes 48 seconds ago

Being authentic and being purpose-oriented are not really the same thing. One can be authentically mercenary. Walmart has built branding around driving value for customers on a consistent basis. They shouldn’t deviate from that positioning in their online channels.

Paula Rosenblum
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
7 minutes 34 seconds ago

My knee jerk reaction was “not be a behemoth of a company selling a wide variety of stuff” but in fact, Target has created this kind of connection with its customers.

Plus, the harder question to ask is, “Do we understand what ‘authentic’ means to the traditional Walmart shopper?” I think we don’t. We are far more privileged. Maybe we should ask them if Walmart connects with them. Truth be told, Walmart is doing very well, so the question is sort of moot.

