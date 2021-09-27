Madewell launches a circular shopping experience with thredUP
Madewell has opened a pop-up called A Circular Store in partnership with thredUP, the fashion resale site. The location in Brookly, NY, includes a selection of used Madewell clothes, but the focus is on re-commerce education.
The pop-up features:
- Stats about fashion waste and steps for creating a circular wardrobe shared throughout the store;
- QR codes at each station to offer a deeper dive into how to buy, wear, care and pass on clothes;
- Educational programming with local designers and sustainable brands including upcycling and repair workshops with Patagonia’s Worn Wear team.
- An in-store mending station.
Among the messages the store delivers is that the fashion industry is on track to consume 26 percent of the world’s carbon budget by 2050 (Ellen MacArthur Foundation) and that 36 billion apparel items end up in landfills every year (thredUP’s 2021 Resale Report).
The store builds on Madewell’s agreement in July to use thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service platform with a focus on denim. ThredUP also works with Macy’s, Gap, Walmart and other retailers on resale programs.
“The fashion industry wasn’t built with sustainability in mind, but with the future of our planet at stake, we collectively must do better,” said Liz Hershfield, SVP, head of sustainability at Madewell. “At Madewell, we make quality products designed for longevity and are doubling down on solutions that keep clothing in circulation as long as possible and reduce apparel waste.”
She said Madewell hopes the location represents “the first steps toward creating a blueprint for other retailers to follow as they integrate circularity into their business model.”
“We believe that retail and resale working together is a necessary next step in achieving our vision of a circular future for fashion,” said Erin Wallace, VP of integrated marketing at thredUP.
The pop-up, located inside a Madewell men’s shop and steps from a Madewell women’s store, will be open until Oct. 31.
ThredUP and competitor RealReal both operate stores selling secondhand merchandise but Madewell’s pop-up most closely resembles Patagonia’s Boulder, CO-based Worn Wear shop, which allows customers to trade in, repair and shop for used items.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Madewell’s A Circular Store work mainly as a marketing vehicle or do you see elements that could be used in permanent locations? Does the pop-up offer a blueprint for how the fashion industry can transition to more of a circular future?
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Brands creating high quality product with brand equity are now able to participate in the revenue of the second, third and fourth sale of their product.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
I think this is the beginning of what will ultimately turn into full lifecycle ownership of products by brands – certainly by any premium brands, and possibly even those who are not premium but have positioned heavily on sustainability. It’s a very interesting move for thredUP to position as resale-as-a-service for these brands. I’ll be very interested to see if that is a sustainable business proposition (pun intended) – at some point, these brands are going to want to keep the slice of the resale pie they give to thredUP today, once they learn enough about how to run a resale business themselves.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
This pop-up will do well given the current dynamics. It’s feeding off of a huge ESG push by nearly all large companies, with carbon emission leading the way. Also, did you catch the recent Levi’s new TV ad on clothing longevity and circular strategies? Clearly a blueprint is in the making — with many opportunities to morph in new and interesting ways. I do like the mending/repair shop — this is a brilliant idea that’s long overdue.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Resale helps Madewell on multiple levels — as a marketing initiative, a values strategy, a secondary income stream and, most importantly, managing perception of their brand by reducing the likelihood of their products showing up at less reputable resellers.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
For now, this pop-up shop feels more like a marketing vehicle than an actual tool to make the brand and retail industry more sustainable. With all the teaching that is happening in this store, it’s almost a content platform rather than a destination designed to reduce waste. Educating consumers on the importance of sustainability is great, but I’d love to see more examples of how Madewell is lowering carbon emissions, electricity usage and water waste itself.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Brands that sell kids’ apparel and footwear would be good candidates for this, since kids outgrow clothes and shoes so quickly. This virtuous circle is good for the environment and a win-win for both retailers and customers.
Brands have to remember that for these initiatives to be a success, they often rely on consumer participation. While any and all of these initiatives are a step in the right direction, it will take time for consumers to adapt and engage, especially those that aren’t actively looking to be more sustainable (and these programs seem to target people who are).
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Madewell’s strategy could very well be fueled by a marketing ploy but this is still a wonderful thing to see. Denim production’s environmental impact is staggering and every change a retailer makes towards circularity and sustainability is a good move.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
This is a great blueprint for how we can rethink consumption and sustainability within the fashion industry. We have created an environment where clothes are often viewed as disposable and there needs to be a shift back towards sustainability.