Macy’s should have stayed local
When the Federated Department Stores’ merger with May Department Stores was announced on February 28, 2005, the deal’s promise was pitched to Wall Street with one word: Big.
Terry Lundgren, CEO of Federated Department Stores who would lead Macy’s Inc. for 14 years, wanted scale — economies of scale, efficiencies and synergies. Get big enough and the competition couldn’t touch you
For the first time, Federated would command a “truly national retail footprint” with one singular go-to-market strategy, Mr. Lundgren told analysts that day. Soon 64 of the nation’s top 65 markets would be represented by a single banner: Macy’s. “This is truly an exciting day in American retailing,” Mr. Lundgren said in a press release.
Heralded as a new beginning for the department store category, this merger, in retrospect, might have been the beginning of the end: The fateful day the department store category obliterated its greatest strengths.
From that day forward, the strength of the corporate machine at Federated worked to consolidate regional brands under one banner, shedding brands from Marshall Field’s in Chicago to Lazarus in the Midwest. Loyal local shoppers rebelled. The dismantling of local institutions left shoppers feeling betrayed.
Decades of distinct market knowledge ended up devalued and then simply disappeared, rolled up into a singular corporate branding and buying approach. By becoming big generalists in a category that had personalization and specialization right decades ago, department stores dismantled the differentiation that might have saved them from obsolescence in an era of online algorithm-driven commerce.
The consequence of losing intimate local knowledge offers insights on where retailers should focus today. For retailers with physical stores, there’s one choice that stands out: Go back to the principles of local-market retailing, shop-floor buying decisions, and hyper-personalization.
The presumption that nationalizing a local buying approach can save money isn’t wrong. It can. But a national brand like Macy’s also ended up being less meaningful to many shoppers in specific markets.
The ultimate model of survival for physical retailers today is to go local and stay there. This is not a new idea. It’s the founding principle of department stores.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: To what degree can Macy’s struggles be linked back to the decision to consolidate regional nameplates under one national banner and shift away from local buying? What should Macy’s do now to fix what appears to have broken many years ago?
19 Comments on "Macy’s should have stayed local"
SVP of Retail at Ceridian
Macy’s has struggled for years in customer service and dimensions of. When it launched its celebrity ads years ago, I questioned whether it was prepared for the recoil traffic in store — which it wasn’t and hasn’t been for many years. Increased local intimacy and service patterns would only improve its operation, engagement, and profitability. Macy’s has suffered step-wise degradation that no one noticed until you try and tender out — no one is there.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Day after day the retailing industry lectures itself about the critical nature of customer engagement and customer experience if brick & mortar is to successfully combat commoditized online shopping. Then we destroy it with moves like this. Macy’s experience may have been better in different markets, but Chicago was devastated by the loss of Marshall Field’s. Macy’s did everything they could, at least in the beginning, by maintaining much of the Field’s look and feel and an outstanding customer service ethic. But it wasn’t “Field’s” — especially Christmas on Michigan Avenue.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
In an era where everyone seems to want personalization, Macy’s should do a backward look to what made them successful years ago. The local shopkeeper mentality is not antiquated — it’s a good thing!
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
While I agree that Macy’s shift to a national branding and buying strategy, in hindsight, was an issue for Macy’s, I am not yet ready to say that move led to the downfall of the department store category. My sense is that department stores suffered from misguided assortment strategies on several fronts: little differentiation, a migration to the middle, minimal brand vision, and yes, a lack of localization. While certainly an important factor, I’m not sure I’m ready to go so far as to say that the lack of localization in itself was a death knell. That’s my two cents, anyway, Lee — thanks for the thought-provoking article!
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It makes a compelling argument, but it is an argument to fit the narrative, in my opinion. Since the early 2000s, physical retail suffered across the board — not just Macy’s. Convenience through e-commerce, prices and Amazon were the contributors, that the article doesn’t mention. Unwieldy store sizes are another operational liabilities. In case of Macy’s unions as well.
The fact is the downturn of Macy’s fortunes coincided with go-Global strategy. But it is correlation and not a causation. Localized merchandizing is important but having local brands with duplicated systems, processes, and lack of economies of scale would not hurt more, in my opinion.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Yes, multiple trends combined to hit Macy’s strategy and investment decisions. Macy’s aggravated the outcome by forgetting that as Tip O’Neill advised, all politics is local, so is retailing. By all means, capture all the back-office efficiencies via M&A, but the customer-facing best be local.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I think there is some merit in this argument but, for me, the bigger failure has been Macy’s inability to keep track of what the customer wants, innovate accordingly, and invest in new solutions and propositions. Sure, some of that is a consequence of consolidation — I am sure local chains would have remained more in touch with what shoppers wanted — but most of it comes down to having the wrong focus and poor management. After all, Target isn’t exactly a localized retailer, but it has done well by adapting to the times and allowing some local nuance where required.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Homogenization spells doom in retail today. We are well into a transition away from corporate-run chains to personalized experiences tailored to the local community. Macy’s lost their place as a beloved member of the community when they ceded leadership to a corporation focused so strongly on growth rather than connection. It’s clear this corporate mindset is not working. It’s equally clear they are looking at ways to get back to their community roots with their Story acquisition and Market by Macy’s strategies. But these attempts have largely failed because they are still screened through the filter of a disconnected head office. They will need to learn how to reconnect with their customers, develop smaller and more locally curated stores and reach to regain their place as a trusted neighbor.
President, Spieckerman Retail
I love a good deep dive into retail history, so thanks for that, Lee! The Federated/May merger was part of a larger consolidated movement in retail at the time. Department stores in particular began to realize just how convoluted and inefficient their models were thanks to Walmart. Federated caught a lot of flack at the time for crowning Macy’s as its master brand, yet the current wisdom was to merge and purge.
These days, maintaining local banners post-acquisition is the rule because retailers (and developers) have the tools to manage multiple banners without compromising efficiency. Many of the local banners that Federated/May shuttered were already struggling. I doubt that most would have succeeded as separate banners.
Macy’s biggest post-merger mistake was to dive down into the meh middle of retail. The Macy’s brand has had to do a lot of heavy lifting over the years and competing with multiple mid-tier department stores made it a real slog.
Managing Partner, Cambridge Retail Advisors
Nostalgia is hot! Macy’s decision to eliminate the tried and true brands that appealed to regional customers is an example of overplaying your hand. Although, maybe effective in some areas, the blanket decision to eliminate brands such as Marshall Field’s was short-sighted. These were brands that had a generational connection to the regions and maintained social significance.
The bigger problem for Macy’s right now is understanding who they are and who they want to be. Their foray of a few years back into “everyday low prices” and lack of commitment to that has hurt them. The incessant promotional environment that they have created now leads the Macy’s customer to only buy items that are being promoted and never pay the price on the ticket. It’s really about this: Who do you want to be?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Understanding the importance of a brand name that has been around (and loved) for decades was the failure of that decision. I don’t think a company (Macy’s) can take an iconic store like Marshall Field’s and make it history without major percussions. Of course, hindsight is 20/20, but the question posed by Lee Peterson is a valid one.
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
There is probably something to learn here from Albertson’s here whose vision is to “Become locally great and nationally strong retailer.” They are executing on that vision through the following.
1. Know your customer: Using the power of data to understand shopper intent to deliver customized offer, create new services and drive loyalty, as people move across different channels.
2. Don’t let go of their hand while they cross the road: Shoppable maps with dynamic hyperlocal features, conversational commerce, and predictive shopping list building.
3. Byte your tongue but speak their language: Using Natural Language Processing to interact better with customers digitally and to empower store associates to save time and make better decisions.
4. Don’t just be a self-fulfilling professor: Implement time sensitive and cost efficient BOPIS (using Micro fulfillment centers).
5. Last mile but not the least: Efficient last mile delivery experimenting with remote-controlled delivery robots.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Scale is desirable. A national footprint is desirable. Finding successful local stores to roll into a national footprint is desirable. What was a huge mistake was imposing a national operating strategy without taking advantage of the strengths that made local stores successful. The local stores were successful for a reason. The local stores had created a loyal, local customer base. By not evaluating successful local strategies and adapting the national strategy the local, loyal customers were ignored and offended. As a result Macy’s was left with a national strategy that no longer fit the local, loyal customers.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I still agree that consolidating nameplates under the Macy’s umbrella was the right initial decision, considering the brand’s name recognition and equity. But the company moved too fast to shut down regional buying — and along with it, sensitivity to local tastes as it rolled out an abundance of overlapping private brands.
Macy’s has never completely recovered from this decision, but more importantly the physical neglect of its stores (outside of Herald Square and a few other flagships) made for an unappealing shopping experience. These were unforced errors, whether the name on the door said Macy’s or Marshall Field’s.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I spent twelve years in the department store industry and, as I visited our stores across the country, I was always impressed on the localization the professional managers of those stores were so intent to possess. This led us to give much more authority to the management staff to buy at markets and be responsible for the results. It wasn’t all localized control, but it certainly pleased the local customers and yielded the stores to have tremendous square footage productivity.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Marshall Field’s became Macy’s in Chicago in 2006 but locals still refer to the stores, particularly the State Street flagship, as Field’s. Macy’s was smart to keep many of the things Field’s shoppers cherished at that location, but it has never been the same. Lee is one hundred percent correct: Local, loyal shoppers rebelled and felt betrayed. They still do.
Is a local connection important? Absolutely. But so is maintaining the existing stores. Even before the pandemic, Macy’s branch stores were messy, poorly maintained and merchandised, vanilla boxes. All of the ambiance shoppers love about a good department store is gone. Macy’s attention the past few years seems to be everywhere except on its existing stores. Who wants to shop where the fitting room carpeting is torn and the sales floor looks like a garage sale? Keep that up and the remaining loyal customers won’t stick around either.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Cannot speak to the other banners rolled into Macy’s but here in Chicago, the Marshall Field’s location were never the same. Could I specifically point out the differences? No, but no one I spoke to about the impact felt the stores were the same. I went from being a great place to shop to being just another department store.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Seeing J.L. Hudson’s falter under Macy’s leadership, it’s hard not to blame everything on a loss of localization. But inept management sure helped. There’s been so much damage done there’s no way to go back, and very little road to left to move forward on.