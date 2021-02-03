Macy’s leadership changes focus on digital ops and supply chain
Macy’s, Inc. announced yesterday that its chief operating officer, John Harper, will be leaving the retailer on Aug. 1 and that the position will not be refilled. The duties currently being performed by Mr. Harper will be split between Marc Mastronardi, Macy’s chief stores officer, and Dennis Mullahy, its chief supply officer. The two men will report directly to CEO Jeff Gennette.
The department store retailer also announced that its chief technology officer, Naveen Krishna, is leaving the company. Laura Miller, who most recently served as chief information officer at InterContinental Hotel Group, is joining Macy’s in the same title and role.
“As a digitally led omnichannel retailer, Macy’s, Inc. is in the midst of an exciting transformation,” said Mr. Gennette in a statement. “We are building a diverse leadership team that includes a blend of new talent with outside perspectives along with our tenured and best developed leaders who will accelerate the progress of our Polaris growth strategy. I am confident that these changes in reporting structure will enable us to be nimbler and more efficient as we move forward in our recovery and drive top and bottom-line growth.”
The strategy referenced by Mr. Gennette is Macy’s three-year plan introduced in Feb. 2020 to turn its struggling business around.
The senior leadership position changes in IT and supply chain at Macy’s are particularly significant in light of comments Mr. Gennette made last week on the retailer’s fourth quarter earnings call with analysts.
“We have shifted a large proportion of our current and future capital to digital, supply chain and technology platforms to better integrate our digital and physical assets and deliver the most relevant shopping experiences. In part enabled by these shifts, we expect that approximately $10 billion in sales will come from the digital channels by 2023,” he said.
Macy’s fourth quarter earnings were the first positive quarterly report on that metric in more than a year. The company achieved its numbers due to inventory cutting and a reduction in promotional activity.
Macy’s same-store sales were down but showed an improvement over previous quarters. The retailer, like others deemed non-essential during the novel coronavirus pandemic, has seen its business take a hit as stores closed and consumers turned away from the merchandise it sells.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think Macy’s most recent senior leadership changes mean for the retailer’s future direction? Does the elimination of the COO role surprise you, and do you see this position or others in retail c-suites becoming redundant?
3 Comments on "Macy’s leadership changes focus on digital ops and supply chain"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
At some point you have to ask, is it the crew or the leader? Macy’s challenges are legendary and protracted. While shaking up the executive ranks makes sense, what about the guy at the very top? I have nothing but respect for Mr. Gennette and the effort he’s put into moving Macy’s forward, but at some point you have to ask, is it the crew or the leader — and the buck stops at the top.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Macy’s will need more than a couple of leadership changes to get the wheels back on. The elimination of the COO role is interesting, but likely won’t have much impact overall. The company’s overall trend is down and there is nothing in the stated plan that points to a change in that trajectory.
Managing Director, GlobalData
To be absolutely blunt, I don’t think they mean much. Macy’s leadership is not really up to the job. They desperately need outside thinking that can drive transformational change. What they’ve currently got is a group of Macy’s lifers who talk a good game but consistently fail to deliver. I don’t doubt that they are all well-meaning and sincere people who are trying their best, but there is too much failure at Macy’s and nowhere near enough energy to bring the company into the modern era of retail.