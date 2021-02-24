Macy’s says it will recover and rebuild coming off a tough 2020
Macy’s reported a gain in earnings during the fourth quarter, the first time in more than a year, as the department store retailer cut inventory and pulled back on merchandise discounts.
The retailer’s CEO, Jeff Gennette, said that results came in above the company’s expectations and that sales, which declined throughout 2020, showed improvement on a quarterly basis.
Mr. Gennette said that Macy’s performance was the result of improvements in categories including beauty, home, jewelry and watches. Digital sales, which were up 21 percent, were key as traffic at the chain’s mall-based locations continues to take a hit due to consumer concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Macy’s CEO sees the company’s digital channels and strong financial position as instrumental to executing its three-year Polaris turnaround strategy, introduced in February 2020.
Mr. Gennette said the retailer would use 2021 to further accelerate its digital and omnichannel investments and omnichannel initiatives.
“We have shifted a large proportion of our current and future capital to digital, supply chain and technology platforms to better integrate our digital and physical assets and deliver the most relevant shopping experiences. In part enabled by these shifts, we expect that approximately $10 billion in sales will come from the digital channels by 2023,” said Mr. Gennette on yesterday’s earnings call with analysts.
Macy’s CFO Adrian Mitchell said on the call that the chain has found that online sales “per capita are two to three times higher in markets” where the retailer has stores. It has also found over the last five years that online sales are adversely affected when the chain closes a location in a market with multiple stores and even more so when it shutters its sole location in an area.
The chain is expected to shutter another 36 locations in 2021 in addition to the 30 closed last year. Part of Macy’s strategic plan was to close 125 stores over three years in a cost-cutting move that will save $1.5 billion annually.
Macy’s is looking at 2021 for “recovering and rebuilding” its business, anticipating that top line results will pick up in the second half of the year.
Moody’s retail analyst and senior vice president Christina Boni agrees that Macy’s faces headwinds through the first half of 2021 as “mall traffic and apparel demand remain weak.” In an emailed statement, she pointed to Macy’s liquidity and “no revolver borrowings” as financial strengths.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you find encouraging about Macy’s earnings report and its strategic plan for its business? Do you think Macy’s has come out of 2020 in a relatively stronger or weaker position than its department store rivals?
5 Comments on "Macy’s says it will recover and rebuild coming off a tough 2020"
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Once upon a time we discussed Sears regularly. Then there was J.C. Penney. Next it will be Macy’s. The obituaries are already written, waiting for the ultimate end. Three years? Five years? After that, no more.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Adiran Mitchell (Macy’s CFO)’s comments confirm something we always suspected. The presence of retail locations improves online sales. Retail stores have long stopped being a sales-only channel. They are marketing channels in a big way. That’s why traditional store-level metrics such as same-store sales and sales per square foot don’t make sense anymore.
Macy’s obviously has taken note of this, but other retailers need to as well. Physical retail is needed, but it needs to be redefined in terms of size, assortment, and experience to make it a marketing channel. Retailers that don’t know how to do this and turn them into micro-fulfillment centers and dark stores are losing it big time.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
This reminds me of that Seth Meyers bit: REALLY?
Chief Operating Officer, Antuit.ai
Macy’s results are an indication of the department store industry’s problem in terms of customer relevance. Macy’s results have bright spots for Q4 but all of them come from operating leverage and cost reductions. Even their guidance for 2021 confirms that a further sales decline is expected. Most of department stores aren’t acquiring a lot of new customers, their existing customers are ageing and not spending as much, and their problems won’t end unless they grow sales. Reducing store fleet is going to further cause sales declines as the article points out.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Macy’s has been reconfiguring their business model for some time now. I really don’t know how much longer this will go on and I am hopeful they will be able to survive with a solid plan to leverage the continued change in shopping patterns.