Macy’s CEO says recent gains are real and better things are ahead
Macy’s reported a 63.9 percent gain in same-store sales during the first quarter as shoppers returned to stores and online sales climbed upward.
The parent company of its namesake chain, Bloomingdale’s and Blue Mercury announced that all three outperformed sales expectations during the first quarter. Macy’s said its first quarter results represented a continuation of improvement picked up during its fourth quarter, when it saw sales improvement over the previous three months and reported an earnings gain for the first time in more than a year. Management also pointed to federal stimulus checks, the increase in COVID-19 vaccinations as well as significant progress on its three-year Polaris strategy, which includes digital investments, paying dividends.
Macy’s said that it was encouraged not only by the return of its core customers to stores but that it saw significant increases in new shoppers at the same time. The department store retailer said that 4.6 million new customers were acquired in the last quarter, representing a 23 percent jump over 2019. Among online shoppers, 47 percent bought from Macy’s websites for the very first time.
The company is looking for further improvement ahead.
“We don’t see this as a short-term pop,” Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said on the company’s earnings call this week. “There are pent-up demand opportunities in our categories that give us confidence for accelerated profitable growth in 2021 and beyond.”
The retailer said that categories that held up during the pandemic continued to show strength, with fragrances, jewelry and watches, home and luxury items among its strongest merchandise performers. It also saw a rebound in “special occasion” categories, such as travel-related products (luggage and swimwear), which were negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mr. Gennette said new merchandise categories are beginning to “emerge” for the retailer.
“We have the liquidity and flexibility in our inventories to respond to customer needs in categories like toys, pet, food and wine, health and fitness either through vendor direct or our owned inventory,” he said. “We’ve added hundreds of new brands and categories in apparel, home and beauty over the past year, allowing us to capture additional spend with new and existing customers.”
Macy’s has been “hyper-focused” on toys and its importance to Millennial parents, said Mr. Gennette. The chain’s toy business is small, but he sees “huge market share opportunities” for the category.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette that its improved first quarter performance was not “a short-term pop” for the retailer? Which of Macy’s initiatives does the retailer deserve credit for and which, if any, worry you as diverting its attention from areas needing more attention?
7 Comments on "Macy’s CEO says recent gains are real and better things are ahead"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
No, I don’t agree with Mr. Gennette. We’ve been treating Macy’s like a piñata for years, so it’s good to see them deliver positive results. And as much as management should be commended on achieving these results, it’s important to keep them in context. The positive results are helpful but, the real question is, is there anything sustainable about these results? What’s changed? Stimulus checks and pent-up consumer demand will naturally drive short-term results as they have for many retailers – Walmart and Target reported stellar results. But what happens when the stimulus ends? According to the earnings call, management feels so good that they’ve taken up their guidance — we’ll see. I’m not convinced.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I wrote this post, Malls and Shoppers are Back In Droves, after a visit to Garden State Plaza in New Jersey just before Mother’s Day. It was packed like the Saturday before Christmas.
Despite what the digital natives want to believe, shoppers do want to go shopping in stores and department stores are relevant. Yes Target reported lights out growth as well but the message is clear – consumers are back, they have money to spend, and it goes beyond “revenge buying.” We learned it could all go south quickly last year which I believe has given rise to a new hedonism.
CEO, Perch Interactive
Make no mistake, the macroeconomic tailwinds are phenomenal. Trillions in extra savings. Trillions in stimulus. Macy’s hasn’t solved its core identity and value to the shopper yet, but its investments in digital, loyalty, and CRM are paying off. And while it is sure to close underperforming stores, its surprise profitability proves that it is more likely to be a sustainable business for the long term than not. So much for the naysayers.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
What was surprising about their profitability? We knew they cut expenses and bought inventory very tightly. Largely fixed cost businesses show flow-through profits at 25 percent – 35 percent of sales increases and the year earlier quarter had massive write-downs and deleveraging of these same fixed costs due to how quickly the business cut off.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
How does the saying go — perception is reality? And Wall Street is rewarding retailers that emerged from COVID-19 TRANSFORMED into digital first – even if it’s only perception (see Gap, L Brands). IF Macy’s can curate their narrative of their own transformation (real or not), there could be substantial support.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
Better is not the same as good, and it’s still far short of remarkable. It’s totally expected that we will see strong sales growth from a year earlier for Macy’s and similar retailers given they are comparing to a period when many stores were closed and work from home/not going out drove down the need for many of the items that are core parts of their assortment. Moreover, government stimulus is amplifying discretionary spending power and certainly plenty of folks want/need to refresh their wardrobes. The key number is that this quarter was 10 percent below the same period 2019. As I’ve been saying about Macy’s for quite some time (and discuss in my book), a slightly better version of mediocre is not a winning strategy. The fact that Macy’s has not been gaining relative share despite their direct competitors closing hundreds of stores and their years of “strategic initiatives” show they have a long, long way to go to drive sustainable profitable growth.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Nope. I don’t know how any reasonable analyst could. We’re comparing a chain that had no stores open for at least a month of the quarter (the one that would have generated sales), with a panicky population to a more enured population, many of whom are vaccinated, and who are also excited to get out of the house.
I don’t know what to say, really. To me, as people come back out into their lives, it’s going to be like a rebound romance, with pent-up demand and energy. And then, they’ll remember “Oh wait, this wasn’t so much fun” and sales will slide again.
I wish Macy’s the best. I really do. But it would be way better for Mr. Gennette to be less hyperbolic.