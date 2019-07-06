Macy’s balances plusses and minuses of free shipping to loyal customers
One million customers have joined Macy’s Bronze-level tier per quarter since the the Star Reward program was relaunched in May 2018. Many Bronze members are close to Gold status, which comes with free-shipping perks for customers but margin erosion for Macy’s.
And therein lies a challenge facing almost every retailer with a rewards program in the world of Amazon: How to manage the expected cost of free shipping while investing in rewards perks that delight members and help the merchant stand apart from rivals?
Here are four ways retailers can control shipping and free up the expense for customer engagement:
- Sell the whole outfit at once, not a piece at a time. Because free shipping applies to no minimum on spending, Macy’s Gold and Platinum members are ordering just one item at a time rather than bundling. That approach is being re-thought. Paula Price, Macy’s CFO, said on the retailer’s first-quarter conference call, “We are continuing to test and iterate in terms of what the free shipping threshold will be.”
- Letting shoppers BOSS Macy’s around. Orders through BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in store) and BOSS (buy online, ship to store) have expanded to more than 10 percent of digital sales.
- Finessing when to hold and when to flow. Macy’s “hold and flow” initiative is designed to reduce shipping expenses and improve margin by ensuring the right amount of merchandise is delivered to each store. Loyalty program data likely informs allocations.
- Encourage in-store action. Star Rewards members can win invitations to fashion events that get them off the website and into the store.
Macy’s recognizes increased shipping costs are a necessary investment to retain customers and improve customer loyalty. In addition to the growth in Bronze-tier members, spending among Macy’s top-tier Platinum members, which make up about 30 percent of all sales, rose 10 percent in the first quarter.
If that 10 percent higher spending, combined with other cost-management measures, can offset delivery costs by more than a few percentage points, it could present a golden opportunity, not just for Macy’s, but for its customers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What strategies can help retailers minimize the impact of free shipping perks as part of loyalty programs? Should free shipping come with spending thresholds, even for top-tier rewards members?
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Getting inventory right the first time is definitely one way to control free shipping costs. One aspect of this that is missing, though, is the speed of shipping. Because while Amazon does offer free shipping, it’s also free shipping in two days (and often even faster). Buy online/ship to store works great, *if* customers’ expectation is they’re going to wait a week for their items to show up. I’ve found that it’s not the “free” part of the shipping that is killing retailers – it’s the “in two days or less” part. That means stores still can and should play a role in instant gratification – and the fashion shows with trunk show-style stock levels are a good way to do that. But free shipping is here to stay, even if it’s managed through thresholds or loyalty tiers. It’s more about managing customer expectation for how long it will take to get their “free shipping” stuff.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Maybe some kind of segmentation of product categories would be useful here. Products that are more basic or commodity driven fall into one bucket. They lend themselves to replacement or replenishment purchases. They have more “knowns” about them. They will probably experience lower return rates because of these factors. Those less differentiated products will more price driven and lend themselves to a free shipping scenario. Higher novelty/fashion items have a lot fewer “knowns” about them. They are more about surprise and delight. Their level of differentiation means a much more difficult time in competitive shopping. The returns are going to be much higher. Charge shipping for this category. Don’t give up every nickel of margin at every opportunity.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Conventional retailers might be looking at this question from the wrong angle. They are putting up barriers to limit free shipping and minimize shipping costs. But what they may really be minimizing is sales. Amazon Prime puts the cost of shipping out of sight and out of mind for a year in one fell swoop. Consumers never let the cost of shipping impede their urge to click the “Buy Now” button again. Prime is focused on maximizing sales. Whether Amazon can do the logistical gymnastics to break even or better is their problem — not the consumer’s.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
There are probably many things a retailer can offer a member of a loyalty program. But why free shipping? Free shipping is the ante to play in successful online sales.
Principal, Boston Retail Partners
Many retailers who don’t have a paid membership program (e.g., Amazon Prime), have a minimum order size for customers to receive free shipping, such as $35 or $50. Consumers typically expect a minimum threshold for free shipping, but as their expectations continue to rise, they may expect everything to be shipped for free. For higher status Macy’s loyalty customers, such as gold or platinum, it may make sense to offer them free shipping on any order size or at least drop the minimum order value a little for the most loyal customers.
BOSS is an intriguing idea — if you can get them in the store you can cross and upsell the whole ensemble but you’ll need to identify them prior to check out in a seamless guided shopping experience.
Have them scheduled, don’t make them wait and treat them like royalty.