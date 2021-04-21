Lululemon to pilot ‘Like New’ clothing test
Lululemon Athletica is the latest retailer to dip its toes into the secondhand, AKA recommerce or resale, clothing market.
The yoga-inspired chain announced that it is launching a pilot program at participating stores in California and Texas to determine the viability of this new line of business that places sustainability at the heart of its marketing to consumers. The test, dubbed “Like New,” will give owners of lululemon’s clothing the opportunity to trade in previously purchased merchandise to be resold, recycled or otherwise repurposed by the retailer. Lululemon has pledged that one hundred percent of all profits generated through Like New will go into investments in other sustainability initiatives it pursues.
The trade-in phase of the program will kick off next month with lululemon beginning to sell traded-in items online in June. The retailer has said that it will only resell “like new” items. The chain will clean all the merchandise it collects, offering for purchase only those items that meet its quality standards and recycling the rest. The chain has said that it will analyze customer response and feedback before it seeks to scale the pilot up or to incorporate it into its standard business model.
Lululemon is working with partners to make the pilot successful, including Trove, which will provide resale technology and operations support. Trove works with other consumer-direct brands and retailers, such as Levi Strauss, Patagonia and REI, on their recommerce programs. Items not chosen for resale will be handled by Debrand, a reverse logistics and recycling company based in Canada.
The lululemon test program will put the retailer in the same space as a growing number of businesses that are taking similar approaches. Nike announced last week the launch of Nike Refurbished, a program that enables sneaker owners to return their shoes within 60 days of purchase for resale. The items selected are cleaned and sold to customers at a discount to buying the same shoes brand new. Nike is initially offering Refurbished shoes for sale in 15 stores before it further expands later this year and in the future.
Levi Strauss opened its LevisSecond online store last year. The effort supports the company’s sustainability and profit initiatives as it reduces consumption and environmental waste and creates a consumer-direct revenue stream for the brand.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect lululemon’s “Like New” pilot program to prove successful for the retailer? What do you see as the short and longer term implications for apparel retailers and brands actively pursuing the secondhand market opportunity?
17 Comments on "Lululemon to pilot ‘Like New’ clothing test"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Like Nike’s recent announcement regarding used sneakers, I think Lululemon’s program will also do well. Lululemon is a premium brand and as such commands a high price point. Offering “Like New” will allow more cost conscious brand aspirants to enjoy the brand and have a positive impact on the environment, which is also consistent with Lululemon’s values. If retailers can figure out the logistics of managing used clothing, then I think this will be an even bigger trend – but figuring out these logistics will be a challenge.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Despite the pandemic, the resale market continues to grow at pace. More consumers than ever are now interested in used apparel, and purchasing rates are particularly high among Gen Z. As such, Lululemon is sensible to try this new service and will likely see some traction. It also helps the company push its sustainability credentials. All that said, the core of Lululemon’s business will still be new product and that’s where the main focus needs to remain.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
There has been a growing consumer acceptance and demand for slightly used (aka previously loved) clothing and Lululemon’s loyal fan base will support the Like New program. lululemon’s approach to supporting sustainability by investing all of the profits of the Like New program into other sustainability initiatives will also resonate with its customers. The Like New program will also make the high-quality Lululemon apparel available to more consumers that can’t afford the full-priced items.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners (RCP)
Secondhand markets can be very profitable for the right product mix and market segment. Designer handbags, apparel, jewelry, and electronics make a lot of sense. However I don’t personally see a large market for secondhand fitness apparel outside of higher-end sneakers. There are plenty of lower cost options for those looking for less pricey fitness apparel and the target Lululemon demographic will be unlikely to opt for “like new” products. I do, however, applaud the approach of pushing this market with a nod towards sustainability reinvestment.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
There is a reason secondhand stores are successful. There are plenty of great finds as their customers find like new apparel. So why shouldn’t retailers and brands get into an area of business that offers their returned merchandise at a lower price? If the retailer is willing to package the merchandise properly, this may open up an opportunity for a new revenue stream.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
For secondhand stores, secondhand is their business model. It is not for the regular retailer.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
I suppose people will be drawn to Lululemon products at a lower price – but supposing they are used how they are supposed to be (i.e. for exercise!), the last thing I would want to buy used are workout clothes!
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Do styles change with women’s fitness wear? I imagine so. Has fitness wear become streetwear? I think so. Does fashion have an influence that makes secondhand more problematic in this category?
Managing Partner, RSR Research
If any of you keep up with “Business of Fashion” it’s clear that “circular fashion” is becoming a very hot topic. So, do I think second hand is going to outshine fast fashion in a post-pandemic world? Yes I do.
Will Lululemon be successful? I think so, yes.
Chief Operating Officer, Antuit.ai
This idea of the sale of refurbished or secondhand merchandise actually has two advantages for major retail brands – it shows that the brand is responsible in its sustainability efforts and it creates an option for the consumer to buy a high-end brand at a reasonable price. Also, think of the additional engagement or customer touchpoint this generates for the retail brand as well. The downside risks are cannibalization of their full priced sales, but the secondhand product availability is going to be limited to pose a serious risk. Best Buy, as an example, has sold refurbished and open box merchandise in the past very successfully while growing their overall business. This program is right along the lines of what Nike, Levi’s, Adidas and few other big brands are piloting in limited stores. Lululemon has also tied in its recycle program with refurbish which is also great from a sustainability standpoint.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I sincerely applaud the program and expect there will be some people keen to acquire Lululemon products, but I do wonder about the broad appeal of used workout clothing. Only time will tell, I suppose.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I am not a woman, but my worn workout clothes are not ready for secondhand. They are ready for the trash.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Me too Gene.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Harbor
Their products have been sold on eBay and ThredUP for some time, so this will allow Lululemon to take back a piece of the end stage of the brand experience and offer a way for them to demonstrate their values message to customers. However they will likely have some issues with reselling certain product lines – I’m not sure how many people are comfortable buying used leggings – is it too much like reselling used underwear?. Overall, taking corporate responsibility for your product’s footprint and lifecycle is the right thing to do for any brand.
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
The apparel industry seems to be in the limelight this month, with Nike announcing refurbished apparel, Stitchfix seeing a change in leadership, ThredUP going public, and H&M piloting lending their suits free of cost to interviewees to ace their interview. Lululemon better not be left out. I think the re-commerce model will drive a positive impact to the triple bottom line of the industry – with people getting cheaper access to good clothes, the planet gaining from lower manufacturing pollution (this needs to be offset by additional transportation we will see) and the profits rising due to higher margins in the re-commerce business.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I have two big questions for a name brand taking on the “like-new” opportunity.