Photo: Lululemon

Lululemon last week opened its largest store in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 20,000-square-foot location features two floors of retail, three studios and its first-ever restaurant.

The ground floor is devoted to its range of women’s tops, bottoms and bras, as well as its recently launched personal care line. The floor also celebrates Chicago, with a section featuring a rotating cast of local retailers.

The second floor features Lululemon’s largest selection of men’s merchandise in any of its locations, two workout studios — one for yoga and another for high-intensity workouts — and a third studio for meditation. Classes cost $25 each. For the first time, Lululemon will allow guests to wear and test complementary gear during workout classes. Lululemon’s 45-strong local ambassador network in the Chicago area helped develop the concept and will lead the 40 to 50 classes a week.

The second floor also features a restaurant, “Fuel,” with a menu that ranges from healthy (acai bowls, smoothies, salads, protein boxes) to beefy (an 8-ounce burger), boozy (draft beers) and decadent (chocolate-covered bacon).

Maureen Erickson, Lululemon’s VP of experiential retail, told Eater the versatile menu reflects the belief that the company and its fans don’t take themselves too seriously. She added, “It’s also for people like me who like to work out so I can eat a good cheeseburger.”

Special events, movie screenings, concerts and special yoga classes are planned. Ambassadors and guests will further have access to personal development workshops, flexible open concept workstations and lounges to inspire connection.

The new store, considered a test, is aimed at being the physical manifestation of Lululemon’s “Sweatlife” philosophy, bringing “Sweat, Grow and Connect” to guests and celebrating the local Lincoln Park community.

Celeste Burgoyne, EVP of Americas and global guest innovation, told Well + Good, “We are focused on the whole human, so that comes to life in our Sweat series, in mindfulness through meditation and in community opportunities that keep our guest engaged.”

Lululemon has predicted that by 2023, about 10 percent of its fleet will be “experiential” like the Chicago store.