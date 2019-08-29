Lord & Taylor to be sold to Le Tote
While some stores are partnering with or launching their own rental subscription services, Lord & Taylor, America’s oldest department store, is being bought by one.
San Francisco-based Le Tote, founded in 2012 and focused on fashion, agreed to acquire Lord & Taylor for $100 million from owner Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC).
Underscoring challenges facing Lord & Taylor and the department store sector, HBC, which acquired Lord & Taylor in 2012, agreed to cover $58 million in annual rent on Lord & Taylor’s stores that are leased for “at least” the next three years. HBC will receive an equity stake in Le Tote, two seats on its board and certain rights as a minority shareholder.
Le Tote expects to keep Lord & Taylor’s remaining 38 stores open and continue to employ most of the staff. Beginning in 2021, however, HBC can reassess the use of Lord & Taylor locations and recapture certain stores to determine their best use.
“Following an extensive review of strategic alternatives, Le Tote’s leadership and innovative approach is the best path forward for Lord & Taylor, its loyal customers and dedicated associates,” said HBC CEO Helena Foulkes.
Lord & Taylor, with sales of $1.1 billion in 2018, has lost money since 2016. In May, HBC said it was exploring a sale.
Similar to models like Stitch Fix, Le Tote members receive a monthly “Tote” of personalized items, from which they can keep what they like and return the rest.
Le Tote’s officials told CNBC and the San Francisco Chronicle that the company will add rental options and other categories to stores to better balance Lord & Taylor’s strengths in dresses and shoes.
Bolder moves in the future include a focus on smaller stores (10,000 to 20,000 square feet versus the current average of 120,000) and using the proprietary technology and infrastructure from Le Tote’s rental business to better customize Lord & Taylor’s offerings by region and to the individual customer.
Brett Northart, co-founder and president of Le Tote, told CNBC, “The customers have spoken, and people are looking for smaller, more personalized locations — that’s something we do well at Le Tote.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does a fashion rental subscription service have any advantage in bringing advanced personalization techniques to the department store model? What suggestions would you have for merging the department store and rental models?
7 Comments on "Lord & Taylor to be sold to Le Tote"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a bold and risky move for Le Tote. While the fashion rental subscription business has had pockets of success, it represents a very small part of the apparel/fashion market. Taking on large department stores is not for the faint of heart, and adding advanced personalization to the department store model alone will likely not have a significant impact. I wish Le Tote management the best, but I’m skeptical this will be successful.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Poor Lord & Taylor! I keep envisioning a once wealthy dowager, down on her luck living in a studio apartment in a bad neighborhood in New York City.
Passed through so many hands, losing her home, and now renting her clothes to pay the rent.
The clothing rental and subscription business(es) appears to be another one of those retail concepts that is presumed to have an infinite market. And they don’t. This is not going to end well.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
You nailed it, Paula!
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Lord & Taylor’s remaining brand equity is in fashion. Le Tote can port that equity easily enough with an eventual “L&T” combined brand. In the meantime, Le Tote can use the remaining Lord & Taylor stores to experiment with a host of storefront options including pickup and showrooming for in-store or online ordering and rental. At this price, it is much cheaper than greenfield exploration of physical stores for Le Tote — and they get a fashion brand to boot. Great deal — for Le Tote.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Rental subscription services are built on a foundation of knowing the customer and personalizing the offering to match their preferences. While this may infuse a culture of personalization into Lord & Taylor stores, it is only one element to saving a struggling chain. While the purchase price was very low at $100 million, the risks may outweigh the rewards on this deal. Best of luck to Le Tote.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
What an ending for a storied brand. While a DNVB like Le Tote can bring some expertise around personalization and curation, where will the operational expertise come from? I see the only path for them as being to convert the chain to smaller format stores.