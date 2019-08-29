Lord & Taylor to be sold to Le Tote

Photos: Getty Images; Le Tote
Aug 29, 2019
by Tom Ryan
While some stores are partnering with or launching their own rental subscription services, Lord & Taylor, America’s oldest department store, is being bought by one.

San Francisco-based Le Tote, founded in 2012 and focused on fashion, agreed to acquire Lord & Taylor for $100 million from owner Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC).

Underscoring challenges facing Lord & Taylor and the department store sector, HBC, which acquired Lord & Taylor in 2012, agreed to cover $58 million in annual rent on Lord & Taylor’s stores that are leased for “at least” the next three years. HBC will receive an equity stake in Le Tote, two seats on its board and certain rights as a minority shareholder.

Le Tote expects to keep Lord & Taylor’s remaining 38 stores open and continue to employ most of the staff. Beginning in 2021, however, HBC can reassess the use of Lord & Taylor locations and recapture certain stores to determine their best use.

“Following an extensive review of strategic alternatives, Le Tote’s leadership and innovative approach is the best path forward for Lord & Taylor, its loyal customers and dedicated associates,” said HBC CEO Helena Foulkes.

Lord & Taylor, with sales of $1.1 billion in 2018, has lost money since 2016. In May, HBC said it was exploring a sale.

Similar to models like Stitch Fix, Le Tote members receive a monthly “Tote” of personalized items, from which they can keep what they like and return the rest.

Le Tote’s officials told CNBC and the San Francisco Chronicle that the company will add rental options and other categories to stores to better balance Lord & Taylor’s strengths in dresses and shoes.

Bolder moves in the future include a focus on smaller stores (10,000 to 20,000 square feet versus the current average of 120,000) and using the proprietary technology and infrastructure from Le Tote’s rental business to better customize Lord & Taylor’s offerings by region and to the individual customer.

Brett Northart, co-founder and president of Le Tote, told CNBC, “The customers have spoken, and people are looking for smaller, more personalized locations — that’s something we do well at Le Tote.” 

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does a fashion rental subscription service have any advantage in bringing advanced personalization techniques to the department store model? What suggestions would you have for merging the department store and rental models? 

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
22 minutes 21 seconds ago

This is a bold and risky move for Le Tote. While the fashion rental subscription business has had pockets of success, it represents a very small part of the apparel/fashion market. Taking on large department stores is not for the faint of heart, and adding advanced personalization to the department store model alone will likely not have a significant impact. I wish Le Tote management the best, but I’m skeptical this will be successful.

Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
17 minutes 15 seconds ago

Poor Lord & Taylor! I keep envisioning a once wealthy dowager, down on her luck living in a studio apartment in a bad neighborhood in New York City.

Passed through so many hands, losing her home, and now renting her clothes to pay the rent.

The clothing rental and subscription business(es) appears to be another one of those retail concepts that is presumed to have an infinite market. And they don’t. This is not going to end well.

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
6 minutes 5 seconds ago

You nailed it, Paula!

Ben Ball
BrainTrust
Ben Ball
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
14 minutes 32 seconds ago

Lord & Taylor’s remaining brand equity is in fashion. Le Tote can port that equity easily enough with an eventual “L&T” combined brand. In the meantime, Le Tote can use the remaining Lord & Taylor stores to experiment with a host of storefront options including pickup and showrooming for in-store or online ordering and rental. At this price, it is much cheaper than greenfield exploration of physical stores for Le Tote — and they get a fashion brand to boot. Great deal — for Le Tote.

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
13 minutes 30 seconds ago

Rental subscription services are built on a foundation of knowing the customer and personalizing the offering to match their preferences. While this may infuse a culture of personalization into Lord & Taylor stores, it is only one element to saving a struggling chain. While the purchase price was very low at $100 million, the risks may outweigh the rewards on this deal. Best of luck to Le Tote.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
12 minutes 23 seconds ago
This is an interesting sale which underlines two things. First, how much the value of Lord & Taylor has eroded over the past few years. Second, that there was very little credible interest in the firm from other traditional retailers or the private equity segment. Both of these facts suggest that the company’s business model is pretty broken. Can a rental company fix it? By virtue of being a rental company the answer is absolutely not. Rental is a fast growing part of the market but it is not a panacea or a fix for all ills. Lord & Taylor can no more survive by moving more into rental than can Macy’s or any other traditional player. However, some of the ideas from Le Tote are worthy. Localizing assortments is sensible, having a rental service as part of the offer will build some interest, and focusing on smaller, more personalized stores is viable if executed properly. However none of these things address the core issues: what does Lord & Taylor stand for, why is it… Read more »
David Weinand
BrainTrust
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
7 minutes 41 seconds ago

What an ending for a storied brand. While a DNVB like Le Tote can bring some expertise around personalization and curation, where will the operational expertise come from? I see the only path for them as being to convert the chain to smaller format stores.

