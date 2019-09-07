Location-based marketing is spreading beyond smartphones
Marketers are increasingly leveraging location data in four emerging channels: connected speakers, digital out-of-home, advanced TV and automotive, according to a survey from Factual, a location-data firm.
According to the survey of 536 marketers:
- Forty-nine percent of marketers currently use location data for advanced TV (CTV, OTT, addressable TV) with the percentage rising to 50 percent in the next 12 months;
- Forty-seven percent currently use location data for digital out-of-home and half plan to use it in the next year;
- Forty-five percent currently use it for voice-connected speakers, and that number may rise as 53 percent say they are planning to use it;
- Twenty-eight percent use it in automotive and 36 plan to do so in the next 12 months.
Mobile is the main channel currently seeing use of location data (81 percent) and many emerging channels also utilize mobile devices.
In a report last year on the expansion of digital out-of-home advertising, James McDonald, data editor, WARC, observed: “The combined power of digital out of home and mobile location data can be used to add greater targeting capabilities to a broadcast medium, serving programmatically-traded creative by the hour to the right people, in the right place, at the right time.”
Source: Factual 2019 Location Based Market Report
Voice assistants offer the potential to not only locate nearby stores selling an item but stock levels and whether related promotions are available on the item.
The Factual survey found 89 percent of marketers seeing increased sales from their use of location data. Primary uses include targeting, audience engagement, campaign strategy, audience insights and segmentation.
Local-based marketing has faced privacy scrutiny, with critics calling out marketers for not using data anonymously.
A poll from The Manifest last October, however, found 57 percent of U.S. smartphone users comfortable with apps tracking their location, largely for “convenience.”
In June, Google made it easier for users to automatically delete their location data while noting that many consumers recognize that tracking location as well as web and app history maximizes the Google experience, including offering personalized recommendations for restaurants or helping browsers pick up where they left off on a previous search.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which of the emerging marketing channels cited in the article — advanced TV, automotive, connected speakers or digital out-of-home — have the most to gain from the use of location data? Are consumers getting more or less comfortable with the use of location data?
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
In general consumers are getting more attuned to privacy protection and their ability to opt out. It is featured in the browsers and soon Chrome (market leader) will make opt outs for cookies easy. However, smartphones are less susceptible. For example, apps use ad IDs. Also, note that location data is not only used for ad serving, it is used for conversion data (e.g. advertise Burger King — did more people actually visit a Burger King?). For conversion data, only mobile is relevant. For advertising placement, I’d say second to mobile would be Digital Out Of Home (DOOH).
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
A mobile phone can tell anyone everything about its user. So there are considerable benefits to location tracking. However, we also run risks. Too much of anything isn’t a good idea and more and more users are deleting what was the “best app” to have after becoming bored with it or finding something else. They are turning off notifications because of the hassle of getting too many. So marketers using location data have got to be sensitive to the user and learn how and when to reach out with a notification, ad, or email. I would expect to see mobile users taking more control of how and when they want marketers to reach out to them. Add today’s over-the-top annoying robocalls, and I see the day when every caller and every marketer will have to pass a screen before the mobile user accepts them. Too much of anything always has consequences.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Tracking consumers is certainly a benefit for marketers looking to increase targeting capabilities, and I’m sure it’s beneficial for shoppers in some situations. But for me? Not so much.
I don’t need nor want to be tracked by companies offering deals. It’s creepy. You have to be vigilant these days, keeping track of which apps know your location and have access to photos and other personal information on your phone. I also wonder how many consumers really understand how some apps invade their privacy. The day Alexa starts randomly offering products or services I might want to buy is the day she gets unplugged.