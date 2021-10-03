Sources: TikTok/@walmart, @megcusick

Walmart’s interest in TikTok continues. The retailer worked with the video platform in December and the test went well enough that it has planned a return performance to host an hour-long livestream event called “Spring Shop-Along: Beauty Edition.”

The newest collaboration between the two parties will take place tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. EST on Walmart’s TikTok channel. It will feature TikTok creators and influencers, including Gabby Morrison (@GabbyMorr) who has more than 3.5 million followers on the video streaming service.

The TikTok celebrities on the livestream will reveal and demonstrate their favorite beauty products from Walmart. Viewers of the livestream will be able to shop directly from the site by tapping on product pins from an assortment of national, private and Black-owned brands featured. Those adding items to their carts can check out at any time during or after the livestream.

William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S., did not disclose in his blog post how the company’s TikTok event in December affected sales, but he did provide some metrics that help explain why the retailer is having another go at it. Walmart saw seven times more views than it expected the first time around and, in the process, grew its number of TikTok followers by 25 percent.

“We will continue to bring more shopping experiences to TikTok in the coming months by partnering with creators to highlight different products via different formats,” wrote Mr. White. “We are excited to test, learn and iterate on what’s best for users as we innovate and chart new territory in social commerce.”

Walmart’s interest in TikTok became evident last summer when the retailer teamed with Microsoft to make a bid to acquire the video site’s business in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. When that deal didn’t come to fruition, Walmart joined with Oracle to bid for a stake in TikTok’s U.S. business. The retailer was looking to acquire a 7.5 percent share in the operation and to place Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO, on the board.

The deal is currently in approval limbo as the Biden administration reviews the details and security questions about TikTok’s operation in the U.S., according to a Wall Street Journal report in February. National security experts have raised questions about data collection on American citizens by the Chinese-based company.