Last-mile costs keep piling up
While the escalating costs of sending goods across the ocean have created headlines, continued rate hikes and fees from FedEx and UPS are more quietly continuing to increase the cost of last-mile delivery.
FedEx on Sept. 20 said it plans to increase shipping rates an average of 5.9 percent, effective at the start of 2022. The rate hike marked the first time in eight years that FedEx or UPS has strayed above annual increases of 4.9 percent.
The jump reflects inflationary pressures and the carrier’s pricing power. “The continued constrained capacity in both the U.S. domestic and international markets has led to a very favorable pricing environment,” said Brie Carere, EVP, FedEx’s chief marketing and communications officer, on a quarterly call.
UPS is expected to announce a similar 2022 rate increase in coming weeks as the two carriers have mimicked each other’s pricing moves for at least a decade.
FedEx and UPS have been regularly adding surcharges and other fees as online delivery has remained elevated since the start of the pandemic. Both recently announced surcharges through the upcoming holiday season due to expected continued strains on capacity.
FedEx and UPS are prioritizing more profitable shipments from small- and medium-size businesses. Larger e-commerce shippers that have historically won bigger shipping discounts are seeing their rates rise as carriers look to both increase revenue as well as free up capacity.
A Wall Street Journal article noted that some e-commerce players are using fees to offset rising costs. Fanatics is charging a $1.99 handling fee to cover warehousing and packaging costs.
Some shipments are being diverted to regional carriers, though capacity is limited. Some can be shifted to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) although the agency is also steadily raising rates and just announced plans to slow deliveries. The Journal article said eliminating free shipping offers may be on the table given the cost pressures.
“It’s a real dilemma,” John Haber, a president of parcel consulting at Transportation Insight, told the WSJ, “because you have to compete with Amazon and Amazon is not going to stop offering free shipping.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are the climbing rates and fees from shipping carriers a temporary or long-term problem for online sellers and e-commerce profitability? What steps do you see retailers and consumer-direct brands taking to mitigate cost pressures?
6 Comments on "Last-mile costs keep piling up"
Shipping costs and supply chain delays are a long-term problem. Retailers can’t continue to absorb the higher cost to ship products for free and we are likely to see more retailers adding a handling fee or raising their prices slightly. Amazon and other member clubs that offer free shipping can increase their membership fees slightly to help offset the higher shipping costs.
Gas prices are up. The cost of labor is up. Vehicle prices are up. Vehicle maintance costs are up. So, yes, carriers are going to push up rates – especially at a time when demand for their services is extremely high. The decision for retailers is whether to pass across these shipping cost increases to the consumer and, if they do, whether to do so in part or in whole. My view is that there will need to be more realism in the costs consumers pay for delivery – this is a correction that has long been needed, but now it has become more critical. However retailers will mitigate this by pushing alternative services such as collection from store and giving consumers options over delivery speed. No one is immune from this, but retailers that run their own logistics – such as Amazon – have more control and flexibility.
Cost of shipping, like almost any other service in a free-market, competitive environment will rise and fall until it finds a stable point for a while, until some other disruption occurs. Not surprising. Not unexpected.
We need to pay people a living wage. What we are seeing is the result of supply and demand. Drivers, warehouse workers, and store associates are leaving for literally greener fields, so the delivery infrastructure is feeling the crunch of workers fleeing for higher-paying options.
Only the giants like Amazon and Walmart have any sort of leverage regarding shipping costs. The USPS just announced its latest feature combo: slower snail mail and more expensive last-mile delivery.
This is a long-term problem. Delivery costs are not likely to go down, and drones only offer an alternative for lighter items.
Retailers would be smart to refocus their ROI equation on inventory accuracy via RFID technology and greater control closer to the consumer via MFCs. At least they’ll be able to pack and ship from the most advantageous locations and know what they actually have in stock, and where.
This is a long-term industry issue, but many retailers are treating it with short-term fixes. Consumers won’t keep buying with brands that continually up their prices to cover shipping costs. We’ve started to see some retailers get creative here via vertical integration – acquiring shipping startups or reserving their own cargo planes. More of those types of solutions, plus a sustainability-centered mindset (e.g. more optimized distribution routing) will be crucial to solving this problem long-term.
Free shipping has become table stakes for online sellers. But there is no such thing – the costs have to be accounted for somewhere. As those costs rise they will become harder to ignore – for shippers and shoppers both.