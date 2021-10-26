Kroger’s Home Chef meal kit biz joins the billion dollar sales club
The Kroger Co. and its Home Chef subsidiary announced yesterday that the meal kit service has reached $1 billion in annual sales.
Home Chef, which was founded in 2013 and acquired by Kroger in 2018, comes off a record year in 2020, benefitting from Americans eating more meals at home during the pandemic. The service offers traditional meal kits that instruct consumers to prepare supplied ingredients, as well as options for those not looking to do it themselves.
“We’re on a mission to make mealtime easier with fresh ingredients and simple instructions,” said Erik Jensen, president of Home Chef, in a statement. “By offering time-saving meal solutions at Kroger Family of Stores, we’re able to simplify the cooking process, provide a wide variety of options, and allow customers to enjoy a delicious homemade experience. We’re excited to continue scaling the brand and creating new products that are accessible to customers nationwide.”
Home Chef offers more than 500 products across categories. It has expanded from its meal kit beginning to incorporate heat-and-eat meals, ready-to-eat products and seasonal options. The brand’s products are available at more than 2,200 Kroger-owned chain stores across the U.S. and through a home delivery subscription at homechef.com.
Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’s group vice president of fresh merchandising, said the supermarket giant’s “Fresh for Everyone” commitment is exemplified by the Home Chef brand. The line helps Kroger “bring families together in the kitchen with meal options for any occasion,” he said.
Kroger sees plenty of upside for Home Chef and is committed to seeking ongoing opportunities to make the brand a household name in America.
“Whether it’s meal kits, or heat-and-eat and ready-to-cook solutions — which are available via subscription, in-store, pickup, or delivery — it’s safe to say that Home Chef has mealtime covered,” said Mr. De La Rosa.
Pat Vihtelic, Home Chef founder and CEO, said, “We’ve grown from delivering meals [in 2013] with a rented truck to becoming a leading brand for Kroger. With Kroger’s support, our two brands offer a collective passion to make mealtime easy and bring people together over a meal.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the current opportunities and challenges facing meal kit brands? What is your assessment of Kroger’s handling of Home Chef and do you see significant growth potential for the brand going forward?
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Booming meal kits show we still want convenience regardless of cost. Kroger has done a masterful job of growing the Home Chef brand and business. A perfect example of vertical integration of a business. A strong brand could be licensed to other grocers in the future.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Love the licensing idea, Michael. When a brand has reached this scale, the canvas becomes much larger!
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Price can still be a limiting factor – these are not inexpensive meals. We can make the same meal for close to half or two-thirds the price. That said, Kroger’s variety is very good and if you can’t cook, these are a simple solution.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Kroger has created a behemoth in this space through thoughtful curation, consistent innovation, and unwavering passion. The opportunities for Kroger to continue its growth far outweigh its challenges.
Although obstacles have emerged regarding the supply chain, labor, and rising costs overall, the Home Chef brand and its appeal to time-starved shoppers who have increasingly spent time at home is gaining momentum. I foresee significant growth with expanded personalization and options for shoppers.
Congratulations on another $1 billion brand, Kroger!
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Kroger really integrated Home Chef into its model thoroughly, which helped ensure a synergistic relationship and therefore success for both brands. It was a strategic acquisition that filled a void in Kroger’s model and in Home Chef’s. However it’s hard for me to envision much growth for meal kit companies post-pandemic. The pandemic makes a lot of sense in terms of driving so much interest in this space, but now that interest is returning to on-premise dining, I’m concerned about this category.