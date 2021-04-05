Kroger takes flight with drone delivery test
Kroger thinks that drone deliveries have the potential to help transform its e-commerce operations.
The largest grocery chain operator in the U.S. announced yesterday a pilot program testing the use of autonomous drones to deliver online orders from a Kroger in Centerville, OH.
Jody Kalmbach, group vice president of product experience at Kroger, called the test an “evolution” of the company’s seamless shopping ecosystem including pickup, delivery and shipping.
“The pilot reinforces the importance of flexibility and immediacy to customers, powered by modern, cost-effective and efficient last-mile solutions. We’re excited to test drone delivery and gain insights that will inform expansion plans as well as future customer solutions,” Ms. Kalmbach said in a statement.
Kroger’s online sales topped $10 billion in 2020 as the company pushed ahead with a multi-year plan to meet consumers where, when and how they find most convenient.
The pilot program, run with Drone Express, a division of Telegrid Technologies, enables Kroger to identify dropoff points based on the location of a customer’s smartphone. This means that the store testing the drones will be able to bring condiments, sunscreen or other items to a park, for example, if a customer forgets to pack them for an afternoon picnic.
Customers placing orders can get their products within as little as 15 minutes. There are weight limits, however, with each order having a five-pound capacity. Kroger is offering special product bundles, such as child wellness (over-the-counter medications, wipes, etc.) and S’mores, which comes with all the fixings for the gooey, sugary summer delight. Customers at the Centerville store may place orders by going to Kroger.com/DroneDelivery.
Test flights will be managed by licensed Drone Express pilots from an on-site trailer at the Ohio store. Additional monitoring of the drones will be handled at an offsite location. Kroger has scheduled the first Centerville deliveries to begin later this spring. The retailer plans to run a second pilot from a Ralphs store in California at some point during the summer.
“The launch of the pilot in Centerville is the culmination of months of meticulous research and development by Kroger and Drone Express to better serve and meet the needs of our customers,” said Ethan Grob, Kroger’s director of last mile strategy and product. “We look forward to progressing from test flights to customer deliveries this spring, introducing one more way for our customers to experience Kroger.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why do so many retailers seem intrigued about the use of drone technology to make deliveries? Do the numbers of pilots being run by major retailers — Amazon, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Walgreens and Walmart — lead you to think that this delivery method will be viable at some point in the future?
8 Comments on "Kroger takes flight with drone delivery test"
Managing Director, GlobalData
I love the idea of being able to quickly order products for delivery to your current location and I do see some potential in this. However it’s pretty niche and given the weight limits and other operational challenges I cannot see drones becoming a big part of Kroger’s fulfillment infrastructure any time soon. That doesn’t mean they’re not right to test and trial these things though.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The idea of drone delivery captures the imagination, and the benefits if it could be implemented in an ideal world are compelling. But there’s one big problem: it’s not an ideal world. There are still many challenges with drone delivery that may never be completely resolved. First, drone flight regulations. In most places drone flights are prohibited, and so this will remain a challenge until formal flying regulations are established. Second, the five-pound maximum is problematic. Of course it works for small items but, as a grocery chain, many products won’t be suitable for drone delivery. I think the interest among these players is because the potential is intriguing and so testing and experimentation make sense, but practically drone delivery has a long way to go.
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
If this pilot by Kroger is successful, customers all over the U.S. may be able to have their package delivered to the location of their smartphone, be it to their home, at the beach, or even the middle of nowhere. The only catch there is a weight limit of five pounds. We can work with that for now.
Not sure if the CFC they recently built in partnership from Ocado comes with launch/landing pads for drones. In any case, that is how the future MFCs should be built.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Solving the last mile of delivery for grocery is the Holy Grail. Leading grocers and other convenience retailers are testing and piloting several options to identify a better way to get products to consumers faster and more cost effectively. Drones manned by humans seems expensive, but it is probably a good way to test the feasibility of the concept until more innovative technology is available. Delivering products to wherever customers are is a compelling proposition and it will be a customer expectation in the future.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Retailers have to find ways to get their merchandise to their customers in the fastest and most efficient way possible. Amazon has taught the consumer to expect fast delivery. Retailers are working hard to find solutions to meet their customer’s high expectations. Drone delivery may be one of the answers.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Drones are one of the methods retailers are trying out. Amazon has been doing it for years. There are many paths to figure out the last mile – Target is trying with crowdsourcing, something Walmart also tried in the past. Kroger is also building MFC. And we have Urbx with a vision of a fully-automated MFC plus store.
The reality is, no one has figured out the last mile yet, and a lot of innovation and experimentation is going on, which is great. In my opinion, additional layers of stock locations/neighborhood stores are required a go-between DC – MFC/store – consumer. Think of one store every five square miles, within the neighborhood that can be autonomous vehicle-friendly.
A combination of proximity + right transportation method (including drones) and sophisticated demand forecasting and replenishment processes could be the solution.
Director, Main Street Markets
First, the weight limit will reduce the number of items that could be delivered. Second, I know the flight regulations are still a big deal and not really 100 percent ironed out. And when fees are finally set, I would guess it wouldn’t be cheap because you have to pay for the technology somehow. For me, I don’t see using it to order and deliver a Slurpee from 7-Eleven…
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
In three years Kroger will retrench. How many of the Ocado centers will stick? What percentage of deliveries will be done by drone? Kroger != Amazon. I think they have the “me too” disease.