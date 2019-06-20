Kroger sees rivals’ one-hour delivery and raises it a half hour
There was a time not too long ago when the only thing a person could hope to get delivered in 30 minutes was a pizza — and it didn’t always arrive on time. Now Kroger is working on a pilot to get select items to the doorsteps of online customers within that time frame.
The grocer is conducting a half-hour delivery pilot called Kroger Rush in Cincinnati, according to Supermarket News. The service is available through a dedicated Kroger Rush app and costs $5.95 per delivery, with the first one free for new users. Kroger Rush is available to customers within three miles of the test stores, targeting those who might find a sudden need for such items as beer, toilet paper and dinner supplies.
Upping the speed on last-mile delivery has been a perennial theme as brick-and-mortar retailers try to keep up with and surpass the experience offered by Amazon.com.
In 2014, Amazon launched its Prime Now one- and two-hour delivery service for Prime members. More recently it extended the benefit to Whole Foods customers, allowing Amazon Prime members shopping at Whole Foods to receive either free two-hour delivery or one-hour delivery for $7.99 on orders exceeding $35 in select markets. Earlier this year, Amazon announced plans to make the Prime Now delivery perk available for shoppers in all 475 Whole Foods locations with plans to expand Whole Foods’ footprint in part to support grocery delivery in more markets.
In just the past few months, other retailers have also announced plans to add enhanced delivery offerings.
Target debuted a section on Target.com dedicated exclusively featuring products available via same-day delivery, according to TechCrunch. Same-day deliveries are fulfilled by the Target-owned Shipt.
Target’s pricing structure for same-day delivery has also changed. Customers are now able to choose one-hour delivery for $9.99 rather than paying a $99 yearly subscription or $14 monthly fee to use Shipt.
Additionally, in May, Walmart announced the launch of next-day delivery for free on select orders of $35 or more, according to another article by TechCrunch.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is delivering grocery products consistently in 30 minutes something many customers are expecting from stores, and do you think Kroger can deliver on this promise? Should other retailers consider offering quick delivery on must-have essentials, and what would it take to make the service worth the investment?
12 Comments on "Kroger sees rivals’ one-hour delivery and raises it a half hour"
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It’s very hard to imagine that the demand for this service provides the opportunity for meaningful sales and margin growth. Does that mean it’s really about cultivating customer loyalty? It solidifies Kroger as the go-to grocery store of choice?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Agree!
Principal, Retail Technology Group
A pizza, maybe. But needing groceries to be delivered in 30 minutes is not an everyday occurrence. Therefore the question becomes, is it worth building the capability to deliver groceries in 30 minutes if most of the customers don’t need it?
Managing Director, GlobalData
The biggest question is how Kroger intends to make money from this. A $5.95 delivery fee is an excellent price for the consumer, but how does it work for Kroger? I am not sure it will work out too well! That said, given that delivery is the new battleground for retailers, it is necessary for Kroger – and others – to keep pushing the envelope in terms of what they are able to offer. As this is an experiment, it may well change if and when it is rolled out.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
This is an interesting pilot that makes sense for those times someone really needs something like diapers or an extra steak for a last minute dinner guest. I would argue that food, personal care items, and medication are about the only product areas that realistically suit rapid delivery and approach “needing” it. That said, Kroger might regret being so accommodating to its customers. Executing consistently over time will be a difficult and costly exercise that will backfire if they can’t sustain it.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Agree! At what price does this service come?
Founder and CEO, CrunchGrowth Revenue Acceleration Agency
There is the promise and there is the ability to execute on that promise. Thirty minute delivery may work sometimes, for some orders. But I would think it would lead to negative PR if they cannot execute it consistently. Think about an order of 25 or 50 items. The pickers need time to process the order, pick the order, bag the order, load the order and deliver the order in the 30 minute window. If they even hit the smallest amount of traffic or get stuck in the red light sequence, the 30 minutes is blown.
Customers want a reasonable window of time for an order to be delivered. Certainly one or two hours would be sufficient. Also, Amazon has the infrastructure and backbone of technology to execute on their speed. So trying to “one up” others with even faster delivery could have more negative repercussions than positives.
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
Time as a method of differentiation fascinates me. We must have reached the point of diminishing marginal returns where every minute shaved off this costs more than the last one we shaved off. The point about delivery commitments is that is is easier to measure and advertise speed than “completeness” of order.
Delivery of grocery is rarely profitable – the places where it is are places where milk round type approaches are used – therefore we have to ask if this is a loss-leader or headline grabber.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
It’s a curated selection of items that don’t require much nuance (i.e. no produce, meat or seafood). It’s just consumer packaged goods. I could see it working in select urban markets. And perhaps it’s their strategy to move more folks into delivery of the full grocery selection. Worth a try. GoPuff does the same thing with a $1.95 delivery fee.
President, Humetrics
This sounds like a quick race to the bottom. Lots of promises but very hard to deliver. If you have been around as long as I have you will remember Domino’s 30 minute delivery window. If it was sustainable it would still be around. Problem is getting it done in 30 minutes but the more important problem is the legal one caused by somebody driving to make the 30 minute window and having an accident. How many accidents and lawsuits will it take to stop the insanity?
VP Product Strategy, Infor Retail
Thirty minutes feels like overkill and only sets up the retailer for possible failure when the service level isn’t met.
Vice President Marketing, Cybera
There has to be a caveat – surely there’s requisite time to fill the basket.
Kroger is an innovator and the tech they’re bringing into their stores is no only smart, it shows they have a comprehensive understanding of the transformation retail is currently undergoing. The path to having seamless shopping experiences is something every retailer should have a strategy for. That said, it has to be within reason.
I’m currently having flashbacks to bad PR around pizza deliveries causing car accidents in the ’80s.