Kroger seeks to ghost up take-home and meal delivery sales with dark kitchens
Kroger wants to be the place Americans think of when they order restaurant food for takeout or delivery.
The country’s largest supermarket operator, announced yesterday a partnership with Kitchen United, an operator of ghost kitchens, to offer freshly prepared foods on-demand from its stores.
“Our customers’ appetite for fresh, on-demand meals continues to accelerate, and we remain focused on offering new and innovative products that provide anything, anytime, anywhere,” Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’s group vice president of fresh merchandising, said in a statement. “Our partnership with Kitchen United taps into restaurants’ growing use of off-premise kitchen space to increase customers’ access to their favorite foods.”
Kroger will vary the menu of food selections by location with each featuring up to six popular local, regional or national brands. Customers will place orders via the Kitchen United website or app or on-site at Kroger using ordering kiosks. Orders can be placed for one or multiple restaurants with ghost kitchen staff preparing meals to be picked up at Kroger or delivered for a fee by third-party providers.
Craig Gauden, Kroger’s director of partnership development, said the deal will build on the grocer’s goal of becoming a food destination.
“This collaboration creates another seamless way for our customers to order lunch or dinner for pick up while they shop for groceries or for delivery to their location of choice,” he said.
A Ralphs store in Los Angeles is expected to be the first to host one of the ghost kitchens. Expected in the fall, the opening will be followed by other locations later in the year. Kroger has not specified where those will be located.
This is not the first time Kroger has worked with ghost kitchens. The retailer announced in 2019 that it was piloting the use of so-called dark kitchens to enable faster food delivery through an initiative called Kroger Delivery Kitchen. The program, which launched in three urban and suburban markets in 2020, included a partnership with ClusterTruck, which created meals from its own menu for delivery within a half-hour of being ordered.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Kroger’s partnership with Kitchen United will succeed in its goal of furthering the grocer as a food destination for consumers in the markets served by its stores? Do you see this concept as scalable to the point of Kroger opening large numbers of ghost kitchens in its chain stores across the country?
7 Comments on "Kroger seeks to ghost up take-home and meal delivery sales with dark kitchens"
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
It’s my belief that demand for on-demand food and convenience is going to continue to accelerate. That said, Kroger’s new partnership with Kitchen United positions them squarely in the intersection. I believe it is a scalable concept that not only meets the growing interest in freshly-prepared meals, but gives shoppers another reason to remain loyal. This is a true win-win for consumers and for Kroger.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The market for takeout and delivery meals remains very elevated over the pre-pandemic period and, given the current spread of the virus, I don’t expect it will shrink any time soon. A lot of traditional restaurants have pivoted to offer these services and, to some extent, there is a battle for “calorie market share” between them and the grocers. It is smart of Kroger to tap into this trend for convenience and prepared meals and to think beyond traditional grocery. This may not work at every store and in every location, but in many it will be a good addition – especially as Kroger has an enormous number of existing customers and tons of customer data it can use to market this.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
This goes along with Kroger’s push for CFCs (Customer Fulfillment Center with Ocado) and MFCs by augmenting what I would consider their dark store concept with ghost or dark kitchens. This will compete and win with subscription services. I think this concept will spread and be adopted by their competitors. It is a natural progression from prepared foods to this model.
Product Marketing Manager, CB4
Where and how Kroger rolls this out will be key to the conversation here. I could see this getting traction in markets where there are fewer convenient fresh food options. In other markets, I think it will be pretty dependent on what’s being offered and how accessible/seamless it is.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
This move feels like a win for convenience, but a blow to gustatory pleasure. When you’re perusing the options for Friday night takeout, I have high doubts that anyone in your family is going to say, “Yeah! Let’s order from Kroger!”
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Similar to Instacart’s micro-fulfillment center model for grocery delivery, third-party ghost kitchens offer retailers another option to improve the efficiency and cost effectiveness of food delivery. A ghost kitchen that leverages multiple restaurant brands and accepts orders from multiple grocers may be a successful model. Kroger’s goal of being a “food destination” for consumers is a smart strategy — offering consumers multiple options to achieve their food needs whether they do their own shopping or want it delivered.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
Is it a ghost kitchen if there’s an actual kitchen and storefront? Convenience is king and if Kroger can up the game on their prepared meals it will only benefit them. Trial will be a significant barrier, but if people can pick up their groceries and food in one location it is an enticing proposition — as long as the food is good.