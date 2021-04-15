Kroger says it will transform grocery e-commerce with ‘first of its kind’ fulfillment tech
Forget about underselling and overperforming. Kroger is going all in with the launch of its first automated fulfillment center (AKA shed) as part of its deal with Ocado, the British grocery e-commerce leader.
Kroger, the largest supermarket chain operator in the U.S., said the new facility “transforms grocery e-commerce” by bringing together “vertical integration, machine learning and robotics” to provide fast and affordable deliveries to customers.
The new 375,00-square-foot shed, located in Monroe, OH, just north of Kroger’s Cincinnati headquarters, will operate with around 1,000 robots working along with 400 of the retailer’s associates to pick, sort and ship orders to customers. The robots “whizz around giant 3D grids, orchestrated by proprietary air-traffic control systems in the unlicensed spectrum. The grid, known as The Hive, contains totes with products and ready-to-deliver customer orders,” according to a company release.
Each of the facilities is expected to process as much as $700 million in orders on an annual basis and to do so more efficiently and at a lower cost than current methods. Kroger has said that each shed will enable it to cover up to 90 miles from its site and that its reach will extend to “significantly more territory when spoke locations are integrated.”
Kroger and Ocado signed a deal in 2018 to build as many as 20 of automated sheds in response to what, at the time, was a small but growing percentage of Americans ordering groceries online. The novel coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in the meantime, accelerating consumer usage of online grocery shopping. Kroger responded by expanding store-based fulfillment. The U.S. grocery giant currently makes deliveries from 2,472 stores and offers pickup at 2,223. Ninety-eight percent of all Kroger households are now covered by these services.
Ocado co-founder and CEO Tim Steiner said that his company and Kroger will open more sheds of various sizes across the country.
“We will also roll out components of our software solutions to stores in collaboration with Kroger’s existing seamless platform to support fulfillment of curbside pickup orders,” he said in a statement. “The breadth of this fulfillment ecosystem will be crucial in helping Kroger to continue to win in e-commerce across the U.S.”
- Kroger Delivery Introduces America’s First Customer Fulfillment Center – The Kroger Co.
- Ocado to automate Kroger warehouses in exclusive U.S. deal – RetailWire
- Is there a secret sauce to Kroger’s online success? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect the Kroger/Ocado partnership to transform e-grocery in the U.S.? Do you expect Kroger’s rivals, particularly large retailers, to develop similar grocery delivery distribution systems or to go in other directions?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Kroger says it will transform grocery e-commerce with ‘first of its kind’ fulfillment tech"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
3-D fulfillment takes up less space because of the use the third dimension (Z-axis) and is a game changer. Space is used more efficiently and can be more and more local to the end-consumer. When fulfillment is close to the consumer, there are usually sustainability improvements too. This partnership is likely to transform grocery and other industries as well.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Robotics gradually are going to become a permanent fixture in retail. There are many use cases for it and, as is the case with most technology, robotics will become more affordable and more refined. Kroger is an early adopter and the industry will be watching. It is sure to influence grocers in that direction.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
As Kroger successfully executes its automated micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) and other large grocers see the results, it will accelerate the use of MFCs. The increased sophistication of robotics, coupled with the dramatic increase in e-commerce, has made automated MFCs an economical alternative to fulfilling from local stores.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I am not sure “transform” is the right word. There have been several of these systems out there for years, though not in the U.S. But what it does is give Kroger a huge competitive advantage against all others except the biggest with major resources and the mindset to take this step. It will create further consolidation in the industry.
Smart companies invest in the future. There is also a message in this action about where Kroger thinks the future of the business is and where they are pushing it to be.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
The e-grocery wars are certainly heating up. Kroger and other big grocery players had to figure this out. Customers want convenience but retailers are unable to pass along the true costs of delivery.
In the short term, more e-commerce grocery orders mean less profitability for the likes of Kroger. But this is a classic investment project with clear projections on revenue growth in e-commerce and payback period. It also creates a competitive advantage – or at least ensures that Kroger is not left behind.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
It’s a race in the last mile! Whether it’s Amazon drone delivery, autonomous cars, or even Walmart Plus delivery service, retailers are racing against each other to get that package on the doorstep. My question is – what will happen when a critical mass of consumers are vaccinated? Will the demand for all of this delivery still be as hot? If consumers, even a percentage of them, return to offices, will they be comfortable letting packages sit unattended? Or will there be more “lockers” a la Amazon Prime? I am not convinced that Kroger’s Shed will be a game-changer. Instead, I believe it will keep the grocer at par with other retail delivery options, which may or may not enjoy demand.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
When Kroger speaks, the competition should listen. This powerhouse of technology keeps getting it right. This is further proof that we won’t be returning to the past, but will charge ahead into the future.