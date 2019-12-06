Kroger is high on the CBD sales opportunity
Kroger is the latest major retail chain attempting to cash in on the CBD (cannabidiol) products rush, announcing this week that it plans to sell personal care items with the ingredient in 945 stores across 17 states.
The grocer joins Barneys New York, CVS, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Walgreens in bringing products with CBD, the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, to the market. CBD has been promoted as beneficial to people dealing with a variety of health issues, including anxiety, pain and sleep problems. The government has not substantiated any claims made by CBD proponents.
The announcement by Kroger is significant because it adds another retail with a wide geographical reach to the CBD product category. The chain said it would offer “a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams.”
One thing Kroger will not be selling is food products infused with CBD. The Food and Drug Administration, which is evaluating CBD as an ingredient in food, drinks and supplements, still appears to be a ways off from granting approval despite clear signals that many in the food industry want that to happen.
The supermarket chain will stock CBD products in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think most major retailers will soon begin stocking personal care products with CBD as an ingredient? How long before retailers begin developing their own private label products with CBD?
Marketing Director, Aptos
It’s only a matter of time before all major retailers will begin stocking CBD-based products. CBD is about to hit the mainstream, and I don’t think anyone will want to miss out on the next kale while worrying about 420 politics.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
I feel like this is a fad. Right now, CBD is being attributed to snake-oil levels of benefits, with no supporting evidence that it can actually do any of those things. Once studies start coming through and more rigor is applied to what can and can’t be said, interest will collapse to whatever level of benefits actually exist.
That’s not to say retailers shouldn’t get in on it, though. Fads have their place in retail, and as long as you know when to get out, you can make a lot of money selling the products that consumers want to buy. In this case, will CBD be a 2-year fad? A 6-month fad? A 10-year fad? Answering that question is the hard part!
President, Spieckerman Retail
CBD is a fad at this point (albeit one that is gaining traction). I’m sensing a potential slow-down as information about unknown efficacy surfaces. Cannabis is a whole other story. I continue to be surprised by the number, and nature, of companies that are prepping cannabis strategies. Clients and industry contacts, some quite conservative, are jumping in, dedicating resources and looking at long-term potential. The cannabis crush is only just beginning.
Vice President Marketing, Cybera
CBD in retail is expected to be a $22B business by 2022. Retailers who aren’t already making moves to take advantage of this $22B opportunity have missed the boat. Private label CBD is mere moments behind major retailers stocking CBD products. I’ve already seen a few private labels, but not at major retailers.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
If there is a sales opportunity that kicks off a better margin than most consumer products, then yes, absolutely retailers will jump on the bandwagon. Private label is an obvious next step if the trend continues and the benefits of CBD infused products are proven out.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This doesn’t surprise me, CBD oil is everywhere. What does surprise me is the lack of standardization. How do you know what you are really buying?
This is a product that requires information to buy, more than you will get reading a tiny bottle. It’s touted to do a lot of things, but it also doesn’t interact with some common prescription medications. You need store associates with the knowledge to help you choose what’s right for you. I don’t think we’ll find that kind of help in a grocery store.