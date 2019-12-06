Kroger is the latest major retail chain attempting to cash in on the CBD (cannabidiol) products rush, announcing this week that it plans to sell personal care items with the ingredient in 945 stores across 17 states.

The grocer joins Barneys New York, CVS, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Walgreens in bringing products with CBD, the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, to the market. CBD has been promoted as beneficial to people dealing with a variety of health issues, including anxiety, pain and sleep problems. The government has not substantiated any claims made by CBD proponents.

The announcement by Kroger is significant because it adds another retail with a wide geographical reach to the CBD product category. The chain said it would offer “a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams.”

One thing Kroger will not be selling is food products infused with CBD. The Food and Drug Administration, which is evaluating CBD as an ingredient in food, drinks and supplements, still appears to be a ways off from granting approval despite clear signals that many in the food industry want that to happen.

The supermarket chain will stock CBD products in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think most major retailers will soon begin stocking personal care products with CBD as an ingredient? How long before retailers begin developing their own private label products with CBD?