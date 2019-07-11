Source: Kroger

Kroger management is feeling good about the company’s prospects after a couple of years investing in its private labels, upgrading stores and further developing its digital operations. This has been a big week for the supermarket giant, which raised its sales forecast and introduced an ad campaign featuring a new corporate logo and tagline — “Fresh for Everyone” — for its namesake chain.

The grocer is touting its new logo as an evolution of its brand identity. The chain is sticking with its traditional blue color and retaining the shape of the “K” and “G” from the previous iteration. Gone is the oval that formerly backed the company name. The “Fresh for Everyone” slogan is intended to communicate Kroger’s commitment to selling fresh and affordable food.

“Fresh and friendly underpin Kroger’s new brand identity because product quality and the total customer experience — across physical and digital — are key to bringing our brand promise to life,” said Mandy Rassi, Kroger’s vice president of marketing, in a statement.

Ms. Rassi said that the changes are an attempt by the company to distinguish itself in “the ‘sea of sameness’ that has beset grocery retail advertising for far too long. Having a more consistent and recognizable brand enables Kroger to stand out and engage our customers in an even more compelling way.”

Kroger is well known for its use of data analytics to respond to and predict shopper buying needs and behavior. The chain, Ms. Rassi said, is relying on “the deep insights” it has about its customers as it rolls out its ad campaign.

The chain’s new ads feature animated characters known as “Krojis” (Kroger + emoji), intended to represent its customers, associates and the communities they serve. Outreach will be made through in-store signage and radio. Out of store communication channels will include cinema, digital, music streaming services, print, outdoor, radio, social media and television.

Kroger also announced it is waiving its grocery pickup fee, typically $4.95, until Jan. 1.