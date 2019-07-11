Kroger to make fresh marketing start with a new logo, tagline and ‘Krojis’
Kroger management is feeling good about the company’s prospects after a couple of years investing in its private labels, upgrading stores and further developing its digital operations. This has been a big week for the supermarket giant, which raised its sales forecast and introduced an ad campaign featuring a new corporate logo and tagline — “Fresh for Everyone” — for its namesake chain.
The grocer is touting its new logo as an evolution of its brand identity. The chain is sticking with its traditional blue color and retaining the shape of the “K” and “G” from the previous iteration. Gone is the oval that formerly backed the company name. The “Fresh for Everyone” slogan is intended to communicate Kroger’s commitment to selling fresh and affordable food.
“Fresh and friendly underpin Kroger’s new brand identity because product quality and the total customer experience — across physical and digital — are key to bringing our brand promise to life,” said Mandy Rassi, Kroger’s vice president of marketing, in a statement.
Ms. Rassi said that the changes are an attempt by the company to distinguish itself in “the ‘sea of sameness’ that has beset grocery retail advertising for far too long. Having a more consistent and recognizable brand enables Kroger to stand out and engage our customers in an even more compelling way.”
Kroger is well known for its use of data analytics to respond to and predict shopper buying needs and behavior. The chain, Ms. Rassi said, is relying on “the deep insights” it has about its customers as it rolls out its ad campaign.
The chain’s new ads feature animated characters known as “Krojis” (Kroger + emoji), intended to represent its customers, associates and the communities they serve. Outreach will be made through in-store signage and radio. Out of store communication channels will include cinema, digital, music streaming services, print, outdoor, radio, social media and television.
Kroger also announced it is waiving its grocery pickup fee, typically $4.95, until Jan. 1.
- Kroger Debuts New Logo and Launches Brand Transformation Campaign – The Kroger Co.
- Fresh for Everyone – The Kroger Co.
- Kroger to Update Investors on How Restock Kroger is Right Framework to Reposition Business and Create Shareholder Value at Investor Conference – The Kroger Co.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your assessment of Kroger’s current competitive position? How will the chain’s new logo, tagline and marketing efforts affect its standing?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Kroger to make fresh marketing start with a new logo, tagline and ‘Krojis’"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Kroger continues to innovate in a way that gives them a clear competitive advantage. Through a combination of technology and corporate philanthropy Kroger is capturing consumer hearts and minds – refreshing their logo and tagline to help continue the evolution of and articulation of their story is an important part of the brand.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I think the tagline and logo are excellent. Short, easy to understand, and indeed easy to remember. If Kroger promotes the message well as stated in the article with in-store radio, in-store signage, and full out of store communication, they will find success. Unfortunately, too often, what a retailer says they are going to do and what they do are two different things. However in the case of Kroger, I see them living up to their commitment. It is smart for every brand to have an identity and something that consumers to relate to when choosing where to shop. As the article states, there is too much grocery sameness, and this campaign should help Kroger stand aside from its competitors.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
This allows Kroger to maintain its leadership position in grocery and with its commitment to using data analytics to stay close to its shoppers. It is my hope that Kroger will lead other progressive grocers to understand ways in which to stay aggressive and thrive as the channel competes with Amazon.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Atlanta is one of Kroger’s largest markets. They compete directly with Publix and to some extent with Walmart. The plan here is simple. Be cheaper than Publix, have better quality and selection than Walmart. They can advertise fresh until the cows come home – you still can’t get good celery at Kroger.