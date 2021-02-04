Kroger CEO says no one has the ‘data and insights’ that it has
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen has plenty of reasons to be cheerful. The nation’s largest supermarket chain store operator is coming off a record year and, while matching 2020’s comps might be too much to ask, there are plenty of signs indicating that Kroger will continue to build on its strengths while adding new ones that help generate sales even more profitably.
The grocer grew its same-store sales, excluding fuel, by 14.1 percent last year, aided by a 116 percent jump in online sales. Kroger’s growing private label business was up 13.6 percent during a year when it posted an operating profit of $2.8 billion. The supermarket giant also found alternative revenue streams, notably through its retail media program, which delivered $150 million in operating profit.
Mr. McMullen, who often speaks of “competitive moats” that Kroger has established, is a firm believer that the retailer’s data and insights enable it to outperform its rivals.
“Many retailers have transactional data, but no one has the customer data and the insights that Kroger has,” he said on the company’s third quarter earnings call in December.
Kroger claims to have delivered half a trillion personalized recommendations to customers in 2020. The grocer has said that customers appreciate the preciseness of its offers — the company’s email open rate is nearly 18 percent higher than the industry average. About 95 percent of customer interactions on Kroger’s website and app are enabled by personalization, which drives engagement and purchase.
Kroger saw its digital business pick up during the fourth quarter, while at the same time achieving modest improvements in operating profits on these sales. The company currently does deliveries from 2,472 stores and offers pickup at 2,223. Ninety-eight percent of all Kroger households are now covered by these services.
The retailer is looking to ramp up revenues and profits of its online operations, including paid media. Kroger, according to reports by CNBC and Supermarket News, has set a goal of doubling online revenues by 2023.
In March, the grocery giant did a soft opening of its first automated customer fulfillment center (AKA shed) with Ocado. The formal opening is planned for this month. Kroger expects to open 11 of these warehouses this year and nine others to later. The retailer sees sheds helping it handle more orders at a lower cost.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen’s statement on the company’s strength in data analytics and action, specifically as it relates to personalization? What role do you see for Kroger’s sheds, store delivery/pickup and retail media in its goal of doubling online revenues at operating margins more in line with its in-store business?
14 Comments on "Kroger CEO says no one has the ‘data and insights’ that it has"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Thanks to its initial partnership with Dunnhumby, which also helped launch U.K. grocer Tesco’s Clubcard program, Kroger built out the capacity to gather and mine customer data many years ago. It is still paying dividends to this day and is very effective in activating customers and driving spending. That said, insights only go so far: retailers need to execute on them, and here Kroger deserves credit for its early ambitions in digital. All that said, I wish Kroger would improve the experience at some of its stores. Newer ones are nice, but there are still far too many old and shabby ones in the chain!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Could there be a message in those too many old and shabby stores? Investment is finite. Perhaps Kroger doesn’t see investment those stores as part of their future versus the other initiatives outlined in the discussion?
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Customer data and insights are essential to truly personalize the customer experience. Customer data starts with customer identification and Kroger’s strong loyalty program encourages almost everyone to join the program to receive discounts. Personalized promotions based on what consumers buy are imperative to avoid the shotgun approach of promoting everything to everyone. The retailer with the most data and insights wins!
President, Spieckerman Retail
It would be hard to argue with Kroger’s assertion. It has a long history of putting data at the top of the hierarchy. Kroger’s groundbreaking partnership with Dunnhumby planted the seeds for its ambitious owned data platform and retail media aspirations. Now that the foundation has been laid, Kroger is poised to fully monetize its investments.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Kroger certainly has the data, insights and execution that actually made the difference. But it is a stretch to say no one else has it. Kroger does not do non-grocery categories. Walmart and Target do – in addition to being in grocery.
Maybe compared other national grocery chains Kroger can claim leadership, but that comparison is kind of pointless.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
For some reason, the CEO’s statement strikes me as funny: “Many retailers have transactional data, but no one has the customer data and the insights that Kroger has.”
Not to be a jerk, but how does he know that?
Further, the company’s earnings compared to Target and Walmart say that a focus on tech investments around product picking and delivery is really in order. So far, it hasn’t really translated.
I’m really happy to see grocers making good use of analytics for personalization online (and I assume in stores), but also look forward to seeing those grocers make operating improvements.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Industry vets all know the story of Kroger’s early Dunnhumby relationship, and the company has been astute enough to make data collection and mining a driving force. Kroger needs to be mindful that other stores are good at data also; strong analytics is table stakes — not a moat.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
There is no question that the future of retail is going beyond transactional data to true insights. Many retailers can’t do this, and some of those think they can. Exceptional data capabilities may well be the key differentiator going forward.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Kroger is to utilizing their data and insights about their customers as effectively as Walmart has always used its data and insights effectively with their supply chain and logistics. Yes, many have been aware of the perch Kroger has been sitting on for years and have been trying to catch up but no one has with the exception of Amazon.
Also, I agree with Neil, too many shabby stores tends to knock down Kroger from its high horse.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
There’s a little company in Seattle called Amazon that would rightly disagree with Mr. McMullen’s assertion. And it’s not even close.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Data + insights + ACTION. Action is the operative word. Investing and implementing. Did Target and Lululemon really have data superior to that of other retailers? Or did they have the vision and fortitude to act and take the short term financial hits that put them in their current leadership positions?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The value of what Kroger is doing is what they are doing with those other initiatives, sheds, store delivery/pickup and retail media in its goal of doubling online revenues. Kroger is understanding where the business is going and growing. They are following the customers’ preferences and habits. They are taking action. Massive data is valuable, but only as valuable as what you do with it.
If they continue with this thinking, in 2030 there will be a Kroger we do not recognize by today’s standards, leaving the other traditional grocery operators stuck in a narrow view of their businesses.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
No one? Wonder if he’s aware of who Amazon is — ya think?
President of FutureProof Retail