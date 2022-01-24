Kohl’s receives an unsolicited buyout bid, others may follow
Kohl’s has received an unsolicited acquisition offer of $9 billion from a group led by an activist hedge fund, according to a Wall Street Journal report. There is a high likelihood that news of this bid will lead others to place offers on the table, and Reuters reports that a private equity firm is in the process of doing just that.
The Journal reported that Acacia Research Group, part of Starboard Value, is leading a consortium that has offered around $9 billion to acquire Kohl’s. The offer of $64 a share represents a 37 percent premium to Kohl’s closing price of $46.84 on Friday.
Acacia, which has a market value of $215 millon, said it is “highly confident” that it will be able to put together a debt financing deal to make the acquisition work.
Sycamore Partners is reported by Reuters to be putting together a separate bid to acquire Kohl’s for at least $65 a share. The private equity firm has reached out to Kohl’s about a potential deal and it is not yet known whether the retailer has indicated a willingness to go forward.
Kohl’s and the two would-be bidders have yet to comment on the reports.
The retailer has been under pressure from its own shareholders who say Kohl’s stock has consistently underperformed against its retail peers in recent years.
Engine Capital has been pushing for Kohl’s to sell and lease back its real estate and split off its e-commerce business from its physical store operations in an effort to unlock shareholder value. The hedge fund maintains that buyers would pay $75 a share to acquire Kohl’s real estate and that its online operations are worth $12.4 billion as a standalone business.
Kohl’s also faced pressure last year from a group of activist investors — Macellum Advisors GP, Ancora Holdings, Legion Partners Asset Management and 4010 Capital — that want more board members with retail experience.
Macellum, which owns about five percent of Kohl’s shares, said the company should explore its strategic options, including an outright sale. The investor, which was successful in getting three new members added to Kohl’s board last year, said it plans to nominate new members this year.
Kohl’s leadership has consistently maintained that it has its business on the right path and that it would unveil its strategy next month at an investor day meeting.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would Kohl’s benefit from a sale/leaseback of its real estate assets or from spinning off its e-commerce business? What do you think the retailer’s prospects would be if it were owned by a hedge fund or private equity group?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The sharks are circling … despite its challenges, Kohl’s is fundamentally a successful retailer. But the other fact is that equity-backed businesses will always be under pressure to deliver more. It’s insatiable. Given the meteoric (and sometimes insane) valuations and stock prices we’ve seen with some retail stocks, we shouldn’t be surprised to see this sort of investor action taking place. Being owned by private equity isn’t all bad, but the motivations tend to be focused exclusively on shareholder value — often to the detriment of customers and employees.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Kohl’s is the next in a line of retailers that are under fire. Starting with Saks (who made peace with the investor idea that retail revenue is not worth a lot), Macy’s is on deck. And Kohl’s is there too.
Kohl’s eCommerce revenue, as I understand, is not published (at least that is what Macellum said).
Macy’s is probably in a better position than Kohl’s, but a few missteps this year could have the same thing happening — bids and restructuring plans.
I have an (extremely) dim view of these eCommerce spinouts long-term. No one has yet answered “what’s the Kohl’s consumer value proposition?” Something that Macellum has said themselves.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Kohl’s, Shmol’s, these offers — as discussed before on this forum — have nothing to do with stakeholder value. They have only to do with shareholder value. If Kohl’s was not a public company, the issue of owning its real estate would an asset against which the company could borrow, if it needed to borrow. For shareholders, selling the real estate and getting the cash is more important. As to spinning-off the ecommerce business, few of us think of this as a good idea for the long-term viability of the business and the welfare of its employees.
Director, Main Street Markets
We had discussed this previously and I think it was only a matter of time. Here we are. And there will be other brick and mortar retailers that will follow not too long after.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Sale/Leaseback was a disaster for Mervyn’s, the prototype for Kohl’s. After the real estate was split from off from the company, the higher lease costs drove them into bankruptcy. I see Kohl’s, an already stressed retailer, having the same issue if they pursue this plan. This is all about short term gains for investors, with zero value for the company and its employees and customers.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics