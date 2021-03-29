King Soopers: Killed in the line of retail duty
“They died in one of the few places where Americans have gathered during the pandemic, in a supermarket that had set time aside every day to give people the vaccine that is supposed to open a path back to something like normalcy.”
I grew up in Boulder, shopping at the Table Mesa King Soopers with my mom. From the day it opened, it was part of the neighborhood’s heart and soul. We not only shopped for weekly groceries but stopped for snacks after long hikes and bicycle rides. We knew the associates. Even after moving to Oregon, I returned to the store when visiting my dad.
Connections like these are common. Stores are important parts of our lives. How did my retailer of childhood memory become a site of mass death? Working in retail today puts associates on the front line of a society overflowing with anger and mental illness.
The King Soopers horror is not isolated. Recent history reminds us that malls and stores are common sites of mass shootings, as are churches and schools.
First responders encounter humanity’s most serious ills when people fall through cracks. Teachers carry a tremendous burden of society’s ills. In retail, however, we’ve tended to only fear being overnight convenience store clerks in a tough neighborhood.
That’s not true anymore. Half of the 10 victims in Monday’s shooting were killed “in the line of retail duty” — three King Soopers employees, an Instacart worker and a coffee machine repairman.
Retail’s front line faces an angry, vocal minority that abuses associates simply because workers cannot fight back. Pandemic videos show shoppers raining rage simply for being asked to wear a mask.
The body of Boulder policeman Eric Talley, killed at King Soopers, was accompanied by an honor guard of emergency vehicles, lights ablaze. We can be assured he will be honored. How should we honor the retail workers who similarly lost their lives while doing their jobs? Colorado Governor Polis and President Biden lowered flags to half-staff. It’s a good start.
How about each of us supporting workers when they are confronted and abused? We may not know an entire situation, but anger is no excuse for abusing an associate.
Pogo Possum observed, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Associates meet us with a smile. Let’s not respond with a slap or tolerate others doing the same.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can we begin to change the world so simple honor and respect is accorded those who make our lives more livable by putting themselves on the front line of retail? Have “the customer is always right” programs in retail allowed confrontations with associates to escalate?
7 Comments on "King Soopers: Killed in the line of retail duty"
I’m somewhat at a loss here. I hope I’m not overthinking it, but is this article conflating abuse of retail employees with the horrific act of a mass-shooting? What am I missing from this, was the shooting caused by a disagreement in the store (I have not heard that, yet).
Zach, I believe the author is listing such attacks along with customer confrontations separately as among the threats front-line workers face today. I don’t think he meant to suggest this incident stemmed from a disagreement with a worker.
My heart goes out to all of those affected by this, especially those who have lost loved ones. In a world when a minority of people seem to be getting angrier and angrier, this serves as a reminder that those on the retail front-line can be at terrible risk. Retailers need to provide proper security and adequate training to deal with day-to-day incidents. And a very clear message needs to be sent that any abuse of shop workers is completely unacceptable. The rest of us can help by going out of our way to be extra nice to those serving us. This, I know, will not solve every problem that leads to tragedies like that in Table Mesa, but it is a small way of honoring those who lost their lives.
I’ve always said, “The customer is NOT always right. So if they are wrong, let them be wrong with dignity and respect.” However if the customer is breaking a law or exhibiting behavior that is outside of normal (that doesn’t include rudeness or inconsiderate behavior), then it is time to escalate the situation to a higher level. What happened at King Soopers – and all of the other shootings – is horrible. I can barely describe my feelings in words. Retailers are going to be on high alert. There will be additional training on how to handle these situations. There will be new protocols and laws that may be put into place. Is it possible that security at the mall will start to look like security at the airports? I surely hope not, but if these incidents keep occurring, we may be looking at higher levels of security that are inconvenient for both customers and retailers – and that can’t possibly be good for business.
“The shopper is always right” might be a philosophy to put customers right, but they are often not right. I still think it is good practice for an employee to swallow their pride and help avoid a confrontation. In fact, I´m sure that if employees stood their ground when they think they are right, the number of confrontations would be much higher than it is now – so in balance, this philosophy and practice is probably useful.
In fact, this article and many of my personal experiences of outrage in retail stores suggests that the people overreacting are probably going to do so anyway because of problems in their lives the originate from outside the store. Therefore, front-line employees should be trained to deal with conflict as well as possible, but not do anything to escalate the situation. Besides, the vast majority of shoppers are truly appreciative and sometimes show their gratitude. Perhaps not enough, but most of the time days go by smoothly for employees.
I’m with Zach. And I think retailers should be MUCH more worried about their front-line employees than they are. We just published a benchmark recently, and “employee safety and security” were voted least frequently as a top-three operational concern.
I had to say “You guys are disappointing, at best.” And this was among senior executives.
There will always be some ignorant, rude and horrible customers. Protect your employees.