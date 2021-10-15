Just how casual will wardrobes become?
A survey from Randstad US, the recruitment agency, found that one-third of employees would prefer an informal dress code to an extra $5,000 in salary.
The survey of 1,200 employees was conducted in June 2019, well before the pandemic accelerated a casualization trend that has been evolving for over a century.
In a column for Time from 2015, historian Deirdre Clemente came up with three “milestones” capturing the casualization of America, starting with the introduction of sportswear that flourished during the Jazz Age.
The second was the acceptance of shorts, helped by the popularity of bicycling in the twenties and the Bermuda shorts craze in the forties.
Finally, the third milestone was seen as the “unisexing” of wardrobes that began in the fifties when it became acceptable for women to wear pants, a trend that blew up in the sixties when women embraced t-shirts, jeans, cardigans and button-down collared shirts.
Ms. Clemente, however, said “comfort and practicality” has long underpinned the shift toward relaxed dressing. Those underlying drivers have been accentuated during the pandemic. Although athleisure is often cited among the newer trends driving casualization, people are believed to have grown accustomed to comfy clothes when cocooning in their homes throughout the pandemic.
“After being home for a year and a half, nobody wants to update their wardrobe to a really high dress wardrobe,” Scott Baxter, CEO of Kontoor Brands, the parent of Wrangler and Lee, recently told CNBC.
Increasing acceptance of remote work is seen as another catalyst.
In reporting second-quarter results, Macy’s noted that traditional wear-to-work and dressy categories were showing some recovery as people began returning to social gatherings and offices.
Casual apparel trends remained strong, however, and retailers continue to carve out more space for casual and active assortments. A Wall Street Journal article from June questioned whether ties will “ever be relevant again?”
In August, Marks & Spencer announced it would only be stocking suits in 110 of its 254 larger stores. Wes Taylor, director of M&S menswear, told the Sunday Times, “COVID hit fast forward on the trend to more casual dressing that was already in train.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the pandemic becoming a milestone event accelerating the casualization of wardrobes? How much of a blow will tailored suits, dresses, high heels and other formal wear take from the pandemic and how long will it last?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Pandora’s casual fashion box is open and there is no closing it now. Everything changed as a result of the pandemic, and wardrobe is near the top of the list. The fact is, for most people, causal is more comfortable and more practical — causal is here to stay.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Casualization of work wardrobe was a growing trend before the pandemic and now it has accelerated. However there still seems to be regional differences to accepted work attire. Comparing Silicon Valley to Wall Street is a prime example. Rarely would you ever see anyone in a tie in Silicon Valley, even CEOs (Steve Jobs was a good example). While there may be some regions or industries that hold onto formal attire norms, most employers will likely continue to relax dress codes.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is a distinct trend towards casual, but it’s not all about looking totally informal and wearing sweatpants. A lot of ranges are now fusing comfort with elements of style – for example, pants in nice fabrics that look formal but have a sweatpants silhouette and an elasticated waist band. I also disagree with the view that no one wants formal. That isn’t true: many people still like it and want to dress up for certain occasions and there have been recent upticks in the sales of dressier apparel.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Much to my chagrin, casual dress has taken over. However there is casual and there is tasteless and we should not confuse the two. Elegant sport clothing can be comfortable and attractive. Until suits make a comeback (if ever), I vote for elegant casual.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Funny but absolutely true. I was even looking at talk show hosts thinking, “why do you guys still wear ties?” Ties. How last century.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I still remember some good advice from the emergence of casual Friday. “Remember, it’s not Saturday.” Point taken. While we have clearly shifted into a more casual point of view across the board, that doesn’t have to mean dress standards have necessarily totally deteriorated. The introduction of stretch and the emphasis on comfort into tailored suits and suit separates give that classification a level of casual and comfort not previously experienced. Remember, it’s not Saturday.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
“Corporate casual” and “dressy casual” overtook tailored clothing for men and women a long time ago, with some industry exceptions. Most tech companies relaxed their dress codes even further several years ago, especially as a recruitment tool for new hires coming from college.
The biggest question after the pandemic (whenever that occurs) is whether athleisure in the office presents an acceptable alternative to more buttoned-up casual clothes. It may not matter in a behind-the-scenes office setting, but will employees be taken seriously in customer-facing businesses if they’re dressed in sweats and tees?
Content Marketing Strategist
If our wardrobe gets any more casual, we’ll be nude.
Yes the pandemic has smashed the status quo everywhere, including our daily fashion decisions. In general, we now regard our formal suits, tight pants and high heels with disbelief, as we replace constraining clothing with comfort.
For now.
Over the medium term, consumers will likely return to more formal attire as a backlash to our current uniform of comfort. We’ll go from dressing like Mark Zuckerberg toward dressing like Mr. Peanut. In time, more consumers will feel inspired to suit up and stand out.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Confident people dress accordingly. If they are in sales or any kind of persuasion where someone will see them, I don’t see much changing. Ties are history but dressing to impress never goes out of style.