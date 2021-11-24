Jury says CVS, Walgreens and Walmart bear responsibility for opioid epidemic
A federal jury in Ohio has found that CVS, Walgreens and Walmart must take responsibility for the opioid epidemic that has plagued Lake and Trumbull counties in the state. The decision could have a far-reaching impact as many similar suits are expected to follow.
Attorneys representing the two counties argued that the retailers failed to take action to stop the flow of opioids in their communities and therefore enabled the crisis to spread. Each country incurred about $1 billion in expenses as they responded to the growing crisis with law enforcement and social service resources.
The retailers argued that other parties, such as the physicians who prescribed the pain meds and pharmaceutical companies, were the ones most responsible for the widespread availability of opioids.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Trumbull County took in shipments of more than 80 million opioid pills from 2006 to 2012. The county’s population is below 200,000. Lake County, which has a population of about 230,000, received 60 million opioid pills during the same period.
Two other retailers — Giant Eagle and Rite Aid — settled with the counties before the case went to court. Details of the settlements have not been revealed.
“Today’s verdict means a lot to Lake County, because it is a substantive step forward to real healing in this epidemic,” Lake County Commissioner John Plecnik told CNN.
“This verdict will also mean greater resources to combat opioid addiction, which are desperately needed,” Mr. Plecnik said. “I can’t say this strongly enough, no one is immune to the impact of addiction and opioid abuse, and this is not just a victory for Lake and Trumbull, it is a victory for all Americans.”
Dates for the damage phase of the case have not yet been determined.
The three retailers plan to file an appeal to the verdict.
“Plaintiffs’ attorneys sued Walmart in search of deep pockets while ignoring the real causes of the opioid crisis — such as pill mill doctors, illegal drugs and regulators asleep at the switch — and they wrongly claimed pharmacists must second-guess doctors in a way the law never intended and many federal and state health regulators say interferes with the doctor-patient relationship,” the retailer said in a statement.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do pharmacy retailers hold responsibility for the prescriptions they fill? What will the verdict in the Lake and Trumbull County cases mean for pharmacy retailers if CVS, Walgreens and Walmart fail in their appeal of this case?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, pharmacies played a role in the opioid crisis and should be held accountable. If there’s one thing retailers monitor, it’s sell-through. When any product is fast moving, it gets noticed. I find it unfathomable that these retailers didn’t see the outrageous volumes of opioids being sold through some of their stores, and no one asked, “what’s going on here?” Especially in the face of the daily headlines about how bad the crisis was and still is. This verdict could change the dynamics of the cases being tried and bring a whole new level of focus on the retailers’ role in all this.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Quite frankly, this is a ridiculous decision. Pharmacies and pharmacists cannot issue opioids without a prescription. If someone has a valid prescription then they have a duty to prescribe the drugs. The main responsibility lies with those who prescribe such potent drugs so freely – and, I am afraid, on this front the U.S. system is extremely bad at unnecessarily pushing pills for all sort of things. As harsh as it may sound, those who take such drugs must also shoulder some of the responsibility.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I’m with you. The pharmacies are already being ridiculous about what they’ll dispense and what they won’t. If presented a valid scrip, they do their job and fill it. Period. There are plenty of other checks and balances in the system. They all failed.
Director, Main Street Markets
This. I agree 100 percent – these people are just doing their job.
Managing Director, GlobalData
And, in Ohio, if pharmacists refuse to fill valid prescriptions they can be held legally liable for any injury or harm that results. So this ruling now means they are liable for prescribing and liable for not prescribing. That’s simply bad justice.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Neil, are you saying that if Dr. A prescribes an addictive drug, along with Dr. B and Dr. C, to the same individual, the pharmacist should just fill the fill three prescriptions without question and without any responsibility or liability?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I apologize for my second rant on this subject. For my colleagues that say they are just doing their job — they are schooled and licensed in their profession. They are not mindless machines.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
I agree, The most culpable parties are the doctors who issued the prescriptions. That being said those who sought the opioids were likely crafty enough to request them from a number of doctors. The reason for suing the drug chains is that is where the money is.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
This is a tough pill for retailers to swallow. If they had not filled many of these transactions and started challenging doctors retailers probably would have been sued as well. These large retailers generally have a good relationship with law enforcement. However the retailers are also limited insofar as what they can share with law enforcement is limited by HIPAA regulations. Their only recourse in the future is to find ways to work with law enforcement more proactively.
Loyalty Strategist, Chapman & Co. Leadership Institute
I agree with the defendant’s claims that pharmacists should not be second-guessing doctors – at the individual level. However this case study certainly and tragically has shown that there should be some type of “whistleblower” or “red flag” infrastructure that pharmacists can utilize to track out of the ordinary prescription volume. And honestly, it probably also should be automated and reviewed by a board – not on the shoulders of the pharmacists themselves.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
In my experience local pharmacists take all mandated processes seriously when dispensing meds. I am less convinced that those upstream were watching and alerting authorities of ridiculous volumes going though the supply chain.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
This is tricky. Are the employees at the pharmacy responsible for second guessing the doctors who diagnose and then prescribe the drugs? I’m not a lawyer, so I can’t speak to the law, but from a common sense standpoint, aren’t we supposed to trust the doctors who prescribe the drugs? Now if prescriptions look like they are being abused, there may be some protocol for pharmacies to implement that helps curb or eliminate the abuse.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The abusive doctors and drug companies should be dealt with in harshest possible manner. But the retailers can still have a role in detection of wildly out of sync distribution patterns. It’s the simplest of retail data. Unit by unit sales patterns. Knowing what we know about opioid abuse, a retailer detects what has to be wildly abnormal sales patterns and has no responsibility, or at least opportunity, to say something to somebody? Doesn’t sound like good corporate citizenship to me. Just doing my job doesn’t cut it.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
I see both sides. However I can’t believe that the largest chains don’t have access to government agencies and law enforcement to alert them to suspicious patterns.