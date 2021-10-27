JCPenney finds its new CEO at Levi Strauss
JCPenney has a new CEO. The department store retailer announced that Marc Rosen, a 25-year retail industry veteran who most recently served as executive vice president and president of Levi Strauss Americas at Levi Strauss & Co., will join the company effective Nov. 1.
The hiring gives Penney a permanent CEO after having filled the position on an interim basis since January. Penney’s former chief executive Jill Soltau left the retailer on Dec. 31, about a month after the company emerged from bankruptcy proceedings through a sale to Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management.
Stanley Shashou, Simon’s chief investment officer, who served as interim chief of Penney, has been appointed as executive chairman of the retailer’s board. Mr. Shashoua said in a statement that Mr. Rosen is joining a company that has focused on stabilizing its business, improving its financial position and setting itself up for success going forward.
“Marc’s significant e-commerce and retail experience makes him the perfect fit to lead the next chapter of the company’s transformation as we work to better serve our customers,” said Mr. Shashoua.
Mr. Rosen led the commercial operations for Levi’s, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands across all channels in his former role. He is credited with having driven the company’s digital strategy while in the position.
“I have spent my career focused on iconic American retailers and it has given me a unique perspective on the value of heritage brands,” said Mr. Rosen. “Joining at this milestone moment in the company’s history, I am eager to propel the business into its next era and connect with our customers in new ways.”
Penney claims to have made significant progress over the course of 2021, including improving its digital and fulfillment capabilities. The chain has introduced and relaunched 16 private and exclusive national brands and rolled out JCPenney Beauty, its new inclusive beauty experience. Penney claims its efforts to date have helped it “win back customers and gain market share, resulting in current liquidity of $1.5 billion.”
David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group, said on the company’s second quarter earnings call in August that Penney’s same-store sales were outperforming the chain’s plan and that it did not “have any outstanding balance on their line of credit.” Penney’s sales, he admitted, were still below its pre-pandemic levels.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Marc Rosen a good fit as JCPenney CEO at this moment in time? What do you see as the most significant challenges and opportunities facing JCPenney and Mr. Rosen?
9 Comments on "JCPenney finds its new CEO at Levi Strauss"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Mr. Rosen’s extensive background makes him a good choice, but there is a lot of work to do and the battle may be unwinnable. The biggest challenge Mr. Rosen faces is the same one JCPenney has been struggling with for years – relevancy with consumers. This brand lost it’s luster years ago and it will take a Herculean effort and a good future to turn this around. I’m always hopeful about new leadership, but also realistic about the challenges that lay ahead. This will not be an easy ride.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
JCPenney has a tough hill to climb, as many consumers have already lost hope in the chain. The biggest challenge for JCPenney is to restore confidence in consumers that they are “vibrant” and will be around. The other ongoing challenge is to attract younger customers.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
He certainly seems like a solid choice. But no one can fix JC Penney at this point. Dead brand walking.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Marc Rosen could be exactly what JCPenney needs to propel the retailer into connecting with its customer on a deeper level, which they have already started to implement with the JCP Beauty rollout.
They are taking customer feedback and closing the feedback loop with product assortments that are representative and inclusive. This is a point of difference that not all retailers have.
Taking action is the only way to stay relevant and Marc Rosen could infuse a new way of thinking about the customer with a design leading and innovating perspective that comes from Levi’s.
Director, Main Street Markets
Again another very good leader for the company, but it is an uphill battle when you are still trying to find your relevance in the retail sector. I hope they find their answers quickly before time runs out on the company.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a great appointment of someone with experience of retail, branding and many other facets of the consumer space. However JCPenney is in a very, very bad place and the amount of work needed to get it back on track should not be underestimated. Indeed, the chain is actually worse than it was when it went into bankruptcy and standards in most stores have deteriorated quite significantly. I wish Mr. Rosen well, but he has a very, very hard road ahead of him and success is not a guaranteed destination.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I wish him all the best. It’s a relief to find they went with someone experienced at retail brands and are not trying to teach someone the game of retail while flying the plane. That said, there are a lot of parts missing on the plane to contend with – not least of which is the airstream of loyal customers which has been reduced to a light breeze.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
“Mr. Shashou said in a statement that Mr. Rosen is joining a company that has focused on stabilizing its business, improving its financial position and setting itself up for success going forward.” A similar statement has been made again and again, over the past dozen years while JCPenney has seen a succession of six CEOs; the only difference now is the backing of the Simon group.
The Penney release about Mr. Rosen also mentions this: “Notable portfolio additions include Ryegrass™, Linden Street™, Thereabouts™, Stylus™, and Juicy by Juicy Couture.” Most of these are new private brands in a company that already had too many — and facing competition from Kohl’s additions of Sephora, Calvin Klein, Eddie Bauer and other national brands.
None of this is meant to reflect on Mr. Rosen’s talent and background, but he has his work cut out for him. What is left to try at JCPenney that hasn’t already been tried?
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Most likely too little too late.