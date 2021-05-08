Is workleisure a new or rehashed opportunity?
The casualization of office attire has morphed from “Casual Fridays” to “business casual” and now to “workleisure.”
Workleisure brings athleisure, often described as workout clothes that are stylish enough to wear to the coffee shop or other low-key social occasions, to the workplace. The term is being cited as an emerging trend as people stuck at home during the pandemic have grown accustomed to comfort.
Nordstrom released a survey in early July showing that 41 percent of respondents plan to dress comfortably for the rest of their life. At the time, the upscale retailer said it had been seeing a 165 percent spike in online searches for work clothes on nordstrom.com as corporations were planning returns to offices.
“Many brands are scaling back their production of suits, adding more stretch to their pants and using new phrases such as ‘workleisure,’” stated a recent Wall Street Journal article. “They are turning out yoga pants that look like dress pants, T-shirts you can wear to work and a dressier version of cork-lined sandals dubbed the ‘Work Birk.’”
As with other attempts to bring more relaxed styling to the workplace, a debate has ensued about what’s appropriate to wear to work within the workleisure trend.
“For me, workleisure begins with the basics of the off-duty wardrobe (T-shirts, pullovers, track pants) translated in the materials and details of the office,” wrote Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic for The New York Times. “That means elastic waistbands are acceptable, but only if attached to the type of fabric — silk, linen, wool, pinstripes — that suggests a different kind of effort. That, when you catch them out of the corner of your eye, suggest you sit up just a little bit straighter.”
In its spring trends guide, Nordstrom described Work Leisure Essentials as, “Evolution for the work-from-home wardrobe focusing on comfort and versatility. Leisure-inspired pieces and elevated everyday essentials in calming neutrals keep this trend sophisticated and refined.”
Ben Checketts, co-founder of the DTC activewear brand Rhone, summed workleisure up to Glossy: “You fell in love with sweatpants during the pandemic, so you buy dress pants that are as close as possible to sweatpants.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is workleisure a new trend bound to reinvent the opportunity around business casual? What do you see as the essential elements that may differentiate workleisure from pre-pandemic takes on business casual?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, this does appear to be a new opportunity in the apparel category. And as challenged as the apparel category has been through the pandemic, the new opportunity will be welcomed for those brands/retailers who can take advantage of it. It’s hard to be specific about how workleisure differs from business casual, or if it even does, but what we can confidently say is that the way people dress for work has likely been permanently impacted as a result of the pandemic.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Managing Director, GlobalData
The less structured, looser look is certainly showing itself in collections on the shop floor and in the products consumers are buying. I expect it will be here to stay for a while, especially as more hybrid methods of working from home and office persist. But it’s not just about work. Consumers do like to be comfortable, especially when at home, but many got tired of wearing sweatpants and PJs day in and day out. That created a mini backlash with a desire for dressier and more stylish items that create a feel-good factor. This fusion between comfort and style addresses that need.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
The barn door has been left open, and the horses are out! Have you seen the movie Wall-E with all the overweight humans in sweatsuits in floating chairs? That’s where we’re headed.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I wouldn’t want to be the person at HQ who has to tell staff that they’ll have to ditch the comfortable clothes and start wearing scratchy slacks again. I have faith in our fashion companies to create office looks that combine comfort with styling. Just don’t look for the stodgy clothes to return.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
This is certainly the hot trend at the moment. No one wants to get dressed up after almost two years in comfortable clothes. I suspect however, that after a few events and maybe a conference or two, some folks will miss the more formal attire and the enjoyment they get from dressing up and looking sharp. It will swing back, it always does.