Is working in retail a real job?

9 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: RetailWire
Oct 01, 2021
by Matthew Stern

There was a time when it was not unheard of for lower-level retail employees to think about moving up in the company. Now, more often than not, they think of moving out and on to something different. Retail roles are often considered “starter jobs,” even as a huge population of adults rely on such work to meet their needs. This long standing perception of retail as a “gig” rather than a career may have an impact on everything from employee retention to customer experience.

Anecdotes indicate that today’s younger retail employees often do not look at their retail jobs as “real jobs,” a recent NPR article reports, but as a stopover while trying to find something else.

With the added stress of the pandemic, not just younger, new employees but long-time retail workers have been leaving their jobs with some saying that the increased demands and risk of illness since March of 2020 led to burnout. Around four percent of the retail workforce have quit their jobs every month since April of this year. While retailers have rushed to add perks like covering college costs to keep employees on board, such moves seem to offer tacit acknowledgment that retail is not a place to stay long-term.

Retailers have also had difficulty bringing new employees on in the face of this pandemic-era churn. Many workers are moving to other industries (or choosing to work at retailers that have adopted a higher base level of pay).

Working in retail, in some instances, has also grown more dangerous in the past few years, which may also be impacting how people view it when considering a longer-term career. Customer-facing staff have been more frequently subjected to violence from more aggressive shoplifters and, since the beginning of the pandemic, insults and attacks over enforcing mask regulations.

At the same time, the number of available retail jobs is also positioned to decrease dramatically.

Retail is projected to lose 500,000 jobs by 2030, according to a CNBC article. The economy as a whole is expected to add only 11.9 million new jobs this decade, a little more than half of what was added throughout the 2010s.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What can the retail industry do to turn around the perception that working in retail is not a “real job”? What steps recently being taken by retailers make you think that there is a chance to change this perception possibly held by much of the American public?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"What can the retail industry do to turn around the perception that working in retail is not a “real job”?"

Matthew SternEditor, RetailWire

Matthew SternEditor, RetailWire

Join the Discussion!

9 Comments on "Is working in retail a real job?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
41 minutes 8 seconds ago

This is an age old challenge in retailing that has been made profoundly more challenging as a result of the pandemic. Working in retail is a “real” job, it’s just not one that provides the growth challenges and cachet as other industries. The recent moves by major retailers to increase wages, pay for school, and provide more flexibility in scheduling all help, but the retail industry has a long way to go to change the perception of workers in the 21st century.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jenn McMillen
BrainTrust
Jenn McMillen
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
36 minutes 17 seconds ago

Perhaps the conversation that retailers need to have at the beginning of the shift is about openings inside the company versus the number of boxes that need to be shelved?

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
34 minutes 50 seconds ago

Working in retail is as real as working any other job! But perceptions matter and the industry can help itself by promoting more from within, showing people the options for career advancement, and ensuring there are training and development programs for employees. And of course: pay, schedules and conditions are all critical – as more and more are realizing during the labor shortage.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
34 minutes 49 seconds ago

There’s no doubt that pay is an issue, but I do think career pathing is probably a huge thing. People start out in retail, (90 percent of college graduates, I want to say), but the managers are too busy to work with them, and HR is in another universe.

People are more apt to take a lower paying job if they see it leading somewhere. Our data has told us for a long time that managers just don’t have time to do any work beyond scheduling, managing the store and keeping the store staffed. They need help.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Weidauer
BrainTrust
Jeff Weidauer
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
28 minutes 43 seconds ago

Many of the current leaders in retail started in or immediately after high school, expecting a “bridge” job. But the pay and benefits – coupled with a solid career path – kept them there as they progressed. That path no longer exists for most new workers. Retailers have changed the store dynamic and created a low wage, part-time environment that now competes with fast food and gig work. The opportunity for a career remains, but it’s much harder to find.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
24 minutes 13 seconds ago

There is incredible opportunity in retail and employers need to do a better job of showcasing pathways for progression, all the way from an entry level role to senior leadership positions. This also includes highlighting a variety of compensation programs that offer ownership in stock, even if it’s small to start. Becoming an “owner” and having a vested interest in the company can be a driving force for change and longer term retention.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
22 minutes 23 seconds ago

Retail offers a vast array of jobs, from lowest level clerk to highest level CEO. And yes, some are “starter” or pass through jobs and some are the beginning of life-long careers. And there is no need to apologize for the starter jobs, but retailers do need to pay fair and equitable rates for a good day’s work regardless of the minimum wage laws. It’s criminal that the minimum wage laws haven’t kept pace over the years, and it’s equally criminal that it took a pandemic for us to recognize the importance and value of front line workers. Looks like the pandemic and the ensuing competitive market for labor was the wake up call we needed for retailers to beef up their job (and life) content at the starter level.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Kathleen Fischer
BrainTrust
Kathleen Fischer
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
18 minutes 42 seconds ago

Many retail jobs are looked at as temporary help, not long-term growth opportunities. Education, both internally and externally, plus better pay and working conditions are needed to help improve the environment.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Andrew Blatherwick
BrainTrust
Andrew Blatherwick
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
14 minutes 18 seconds ago
When talking about working in retail we must define what we mean and in this case it is front line retail operations in stores. Retail is still one of the most exciting industries to work in. It is dynamic, exciting and rewarding. So why does starting in the stores get so much bad press? Retailers need to emphasize the opportunities to move through the organization and into other parts of the business to give young people the incentive to see it as a career. Too often they are seen as transitory jobs between school and college or for unskilled workers with no other options. The pandemic may have frightened some people off front line retail but it also focused retailer’s attention on just how important their front-line staff are. They started to value them and consider how to treat them with more respect. It is a vital part of any retail operation and retailers have to look at themselves and ask how they can improve the lot of their store staff. Showing them opportunities is… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"What can the retail industry do to turn around the perception that working in retail is not a “real job”?"

Matthew SternEditor, RetailWire

Matthew SternEditor, RetailWire

Take Our Instant Poll

What do you think is the primary perception preventing people from considering retail as a career?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 