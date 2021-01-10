Is working in retail a real job?
There was a time when it was not unheard of for lower-level retail employees to think about moving up in the company. Now, more often than not, they think of moving out and on to something different. Retail roles are often considered “starter jobs,” even as a huge population of adults rely on such work to meet their needs. This long standing perception of retail as a “gig” rather than a career may have an impact on everything from employee retention to customer experience.
Anecdotes indicate that today’s younger retail employees often do not look at their retail jobs as “real jobs,” a recent NPR article reports, but as a stopover while trying to find something else.
With the added stress of the pandemic, not just younger, new employees but long-time retail workers have been leaving their jobs with some saying that the increased demands and risk of illness since March of 2020 led to burnout. Around four percent of the retail workforce have quit their jobs every month since April of this year. While retailers have rushed to add perks like covering college costs to keep employees on board, such moves seem to offer tacit acknowledgment that retail is not a place to stay long-term.
Retailers have also had difficulty bringing new employees on in the face of this pandemic-era churn. Many workers are moving to other industries (or choosing to work at retailers that have adopted a higher base level of pay).
Working in retail, in some instances, has also grown more dangerous in the past few years, which may also be impacting how people view it when considering a longer-term career. Customer-facing staff have been more frequently subjected to violence from more aggressive shoplifters and, since the beginning of the pandemic, insults and attacks over enforcing mask regulations.
At the same time, the number of available retail jobs is also positioned to decrease dramatically.
Retail is projected to lose 500,000 jobs by 2030, according to a CNBC article. The economy as a whole is expected to add only 11.9 million new jobs this decade, a little more than half of what was added throughout the 2010s.
- Retail Jobs Are Treated As A Temporary Bridge To Something Better. But Why? – NPR
- Why are retailers falling short of their hiring goals? – RetailWire
- Who protects store associates when shoppers lash out? – RetailWire
- The 3 fastest-disappearing jobs in the U.S. over the next decade – CNBC
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What can the retail industry do to turn around the perception that working in retail is not a “real job”? What steps recently being taken by retailers make you think that there is a chance to change this perception possibly held by much of the American public?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Is working in retail a real job?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is an age old challenge in retailing that has been made profoundly more challenging as a result of the pandemic. Working in retail is a “real” job, it’s just not one that provides the growth challenges and cachet as other industries. The recent moves by major retailers to increase wages, pay for school, and provide more flexibility in scheduling all help, but the retail industry has a long way to go to change the perception of workers in the 21st century.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Perhaps the conversation that retailers need to have at the beginning of the shift is about openings inside the company versus the number of boxes that need to be shelved?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Working in retail is as real as working any other job! But perceptions matter and the industry can help itself by promoting more from within, showing people the options for career advancement, and ensuring there are training and development programs for employees. And of course: pay, schedules and conditions are all critical – as more and more are realizing during the labor shortage.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
There’s no doubt that pay is an issue, but I do think career pathing is probably a huge thing. People start out in retail, (90 percent of college graduates, I want to say), but the managers are too busy to work with them, and HR is in another universe.
People are more apt to take a lower paying job if they see it leading somewhere. Our data has told us for a long time that managers just don’t have time to do any work beyond scheduling, managing the store and keeping the store staffed. They need help.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Many of the current leaders in retail started in or immediately after high school, expecting a “bridge” job. But the pay and benefits – coupled with a solid career path – kept them there as they progressed. That path no longer exists for most new workers. Retailers have changed the store dynamic and created a low wage, part-time environment that now competes with fast food and gig work. The opportunity for a career remains, but it’s much harder to find.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
There is incredible opportunity in retail and employers need to do a better job of showcasing pathways for progression, all the way from an entry level role to senior leadership positions. This also includes highlighting a variety of compensation programs that offer ownership in stock, even if it’s small to start. Becoming an “owner” and having a vested interest in the company can be a driving force for change and longer term retention.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Retail offers a vast array of jobs, from lowest level clerk to highest level CEO. And yes, some are “starter” or pass through jobs and some are the beginning of life-long careers. And there is no need to apologize for the starter jobs, but retailers do need to pay fair and equitable rates for a good day’s work regardless of the minimum wage laws. It’s criminal that the minimum wage laws haven’t kept pace over the years, and it’s equally criminal that it took a pandemic for us to recognize the importance and value of front line workers. Looks like the pandemic and the ensuing competitive market for labor was the wake up call we needed for retailers to beef up their job (and life) content at the starter level.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Many retail jobs are looked at as temporary help, not long-term growth opportunities. Education, both internally and externally, plus better pay and working conditions are needed to help improve the environment.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions